How to discern your vocation

Pray



Establish a routine prayer life of attending Mass regularly, praying the Rosary, meditating on Scripture, journaling, making a retreat, and spending time with the Lord in front of the Blessed Sacrament.







Talk



Contact your Diocesan Vocations Director and speak to them about your discernment thus far to get their advice on next steps.







Spiritual Direction



Spiritual Direction, often by a priest or consecrated person, attunes the heart to the voice of the Lord and will help you identify how the Holy Spirit is moving in your life.







Come and See



Often coordinated by the diocesan vocation office, these ''Come and See" events offer a glimpse into the life of a seminarian/religious sister and will help you identify if this is the life to which God is calling you.







Get Involved



Consider volunteering in your parish or community and finding trusted friends who can provide support and accountability for your discernment journey.







Rest



Discerning a vocation should not be considered an "accomplishment" that you check off your to do list. It's a daily walking with God that involves the whole person. A healthy life balance of eating well, exercising, and getting the proper amount of rest will positively contribute to your spiritual well-being!