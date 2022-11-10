Your future priests
Recently the Holy See approved a document from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops which provides guidance for the formation of future priests in seminaries of the United States. While directed primarily to the seminaries and houses of formation that are responsible for the formation of candidates destined for service as diocesan priests, The Program of Priestly Formation, Sixth Edition also offers some guidance for those who are involved in the formation of religious clergy.
This document places some changes along the path of seminary formation, a most notable one is the requirement for a full year, and the Holy See was insistent on this being 365 days, of what is called a "propaedeutic year." The expectation is that every seminarian will spend a year apart from academics and the usual life of a seminary, in a place, separate from the seminary and with its own formation staff. The year will be dedicated to intensive prayer, to human and to spiritual formation, and to personal growth in the Christian life.
Each year The Pilot reports to the archdiocese by way of a snapshot of the men who are in various phases of formation for ordination to the priesthood. As you look over the numbers you will notice that we all have lots of work to do in promoting vocations -- vocations are everybody's business. We can all contribute -- by prayer, by encouragement, and by advice. The seminaries pick up the rigorous responsibility for the human, spiritual, academic and pastoral formation of our future priests.
Thanks to the several seminaries where there are Boston candidates preparing for the priesthood for their ready response to our annual request for this information. The year represents the probable year of ordination. This can sometimes change depending on the candidate's readiness.
Boston Seminarians
2023
Paul Born, St. John
Rodrigo A. Martinez, Redemptoris Mater
Jose Ignacio Montero Burgos, St. John
Peter Schirrapa, St. John
Alphonsus Hien Q. Vu, St. John
2024
Giovanni F. Argote Infante, Redemptoris Mater
Marcelo Ferrari, St. John
Gabriel Hanley, Redemptoris Mater
Matthew Harrington, St. John
David Joanis, St. John
Christopher Letizia, St. John
Barry Mongeon, Pope St. John XXIII
Luis Alberto Piceno, Redemptoris Mater
David Pineda, St. John
John Tanyi, Pope St. John XXIII
Hung Viet Tran, St. John
Jeremy Wagner, St. John
2025
Brian R. Daley, St. John
Brian Delaney, Pope St. John XXIII
Joseph Thu V. Nguyen,
Mateus Oliveira Martin, Redemptoris Mater
Diego Alejandro Pena, Redemptoris Mater
Dong Huy Pham, St. John
Felix Mary Waldron, FPO, St. John
2026
Vincenzo Caruso, Redemptoris Mater
Alexander J. Charow, St. John
Javier A. Padilla, Redemptoris Mater
Jonathan Saniuk, St. John
Fritz Anacreon, Pope St. John XXIII
Giris Azizie, Pope St. John XXIII
Stephen Baruffi, Pope St. John XXIII
Thomas Rishad Pope St. John XXIII
2027
Christopher J. Barton, St. John
Alden M. Bronson, St. John
Kyle T. Gregg, St. John
Joseph P. Jasinski, St. John
Gustavo Neitzke, Redemptoris Mater
Aaron C. Sanz, Redemptoris Mater
Timothy J. Walsh, St. John
2028
Paulo Sergio Carvalho, St. John
Michael Rene Castello Rios, Redemptoris Mater
Nicholas C. Colon, St. John
Ulises Diaz Montano, Redemptoris Mater
Ryan P. Henderson, St. John
Jake V. Livingstone, St. John
Liam M. Warner, St. John
2029
Edward Rodriguez, Redemptoris Mater
2030
Aaron Arbizo, Redemptoris Mater
Kyle Ellis, Our Lady of Providence
Gerson Garcia, Redemptoris Mater
Rafael Milla, Redemptoris Mater
2031
Luca Azzani, Redemptoris Mater
Alexander De Tirado, Redemptoris Mater
Diego Mendoza, Redemptoris Mater
Henry Seuffert, Redemptoris Mater
Christopher Silebi, Redemptoris Mater
Boston Seminarians by Seminary
Our Lady of Providence 1
Pope St. John XXIII 7
Redemptoris Mater 21
St. John Seminary 27