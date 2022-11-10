Your future priests

Father Robert M. O’Grady Pilot Staff Specials Friday 11th of November 2022
Recently the Holy See approved a document from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops which provides guidance for the formation of future priests in seminaries of the United States. While directed primarily to the seminaries and houses of formation that are responsible for the formation of candidates destined for service as diocesan priests, The Program of Priestly Formation, Sixth Edition also offers some guidance for those who are involved in the formation of religious clergy.

This document places some changes along the path of seminary formation, a most notable one is the requirement for a full year, and the Holy See was insistent on this being 365 days, of what is called a "propaedeutic year." The expectation is that every seminarian will spend a year apart from academics and the usual life of a seminary, in a place, separate from the seminary and with its own formation staff. The year will be dedicated to intensive prayer, to human and to spiritual formation, and to personal growth in the Christian life.

Each year The Pilot reports to the archdiocese by way of a snapshot of the men who are in various phases of formation for ordination to the priesthood. As you look over the numbers you will notice that we all have lots of work to do in promoting vocations -- vocations are everybody's business. We can all contribute -- by prayer, by encouragement, and by advice. The seminaries pick up the rigorous responsibility for the human, spiritual, academic and pastoral formation of our future priests.

Thanks to the several seminaries where there are Boston candidates preparing for the priesthood for their ready response to our annual request for this information. The year represents the probable year of ordination. This can sometimes change depending on the candidate's readiness.



Boston Seminarians



2023

Paul Born, St. John

Rodrigo A. Martinez, Redemptoris Mater

Jose Ignacio Montero Burgos, St. John

Peter Schirrapa, St. John

Alphonsus Hien Q. Vu, St. John



2024

Giovanni F. Argote Infante, Redemptoris Mater

Marcelo Ferrari, St. John

Gabriel Hanley, Redemptoris Mater

Matthew Harrington, St. John

David Joanis, St. John

Christopher Letizia, St. John

Barry Mongeon, Pope St. John XXIII

Luis Alberto Piceno, Redemptoris Mater

David Pineda, St. John

John Tanyi, Pope St. John XXIII

Hung Viet Tran, St. John

Jeremy Wagner, St. John



2025

Brian R. Daley, St. John

Brian Delaney, Pope St. John XXIII

Joseph Thu V. Nguyen,

Mateus Oliveira Martin, Redemptoris Mater

Diego Alejandro Pena, Redemptoris Mater

Dong Huy Pham, St. John

Felix Mary Waldron, FPO, St. John



2026

Vincenzo Caruso, Redemptoris Mater

Alexander J. Charow, St. John

Javier A. Padilla, Redemptoris Mater

Jonathan Saniuk, St. John

Fritz Anacreon, Pope St. John XXIII

Giris Azizie, Pope St. John XXIII

Stephen Baruffi, Pope St. John XXIII

Thomas Rishad Pope St. John XXIII



2027

Christopher J. Barton, St. John

Alden M. Bronson, St. John

Kyle T. Gregg, St. John

Joseph P. Jasinski, St. John

Gustavo Neitzke, Redemptoris Mater

Aaron C. Sanz, Redemptoris Mater

Timothy J. Walsh, St. John



2028

Paulo Sergio Carvalho, St. John

Michael Rene Castello Rios, Redemptoris Mater

Nicholas C. Colon, St. John

Ulises Diaz Montano, Redemptoris Mater

Ryan P. Henderson, St. John

Jake V. Livingstone, St. John

Liam M. Warner, St. John



2029

Edward Rodriguez, Redemptoris Mater



2030

Aaron Arbizo, Redemptoris Mater

Kyle Ellis, Our Lady of Providence

Gerson Garcia, Redemptoris Mater

Rafael Milla, Redemptoris Mater



2031

Luca Azzani, Redemptoris Mater

Alexander De Tirado, Redemptoris Mater

Diego Mendoza, Redemptoris Mater

Henry Seuffert, Redemptoris Mater

Christopher Silebi, Redemptoris Mater



Boston Seminarians by Seminary

Our Lady of Providence 1

Pope St. John XXIII 7

Redemptoris Mater 21

St. John Seminary 27