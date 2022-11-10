Your future priests

Read Special Section

Recently the Holy See approved a document from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops which provides guidance for the formation of future priests in seminaries of the United States. While directed primarily to the seminaries and houses of formation that are responsible for the formation of candidates destined for service as diocesan priests, The Program of Priestly Formation, Sixth Edition also offers some guidance for those who are involved in the formation of religious clergy.



This document places some changes along the path of seminary formation, a most notable one is the requirement for a full year, and the Holy See was insistent on this being 365 days, of what is called a "propaedeutic year." The expectation is that every seminarian will spend a year apart from academics and the usual life of a seminary, in a place, separate from the seminary and with its own formation staff. The year will be dedicated to intensive prayer, to human and to spiritual formation, and to personal growth in the Christian life.



Each year The Pilot reports to the archdiocese by way of a snapshot of the men who are in various phases of formation for ordination to the priesthood. As you look over the numbers you will notice that we all have lots of work to do in promoting vocations -- vocations are everybody's business. We can all contribute -- by prayer, by encouragement, and by advice. The seminaries pick up the rigorous responsibility for the human, spiritual, academic and pastoral formation of our future priests.



Thanks to the several seminaries where there are Boston candidates preparing for the priesthood for their ready response to our annual request for this information. The year represents the probable year of ordination. This can sometimes change depending on the candidate's readiness.







Boston Seminarians







2023



Paul Born, St. John



Rodrigo A. Martinez, Redemptoris Mater



Jose Ignacio Montero Burgos, St. John



Peter Schirrapa, St. John



Alphonsus Hien Q. Vu, St. John







2024



Giovanni F. Argote Infante, Redemptoris Mater



Marcelo Ferrari, St. John



Gabriel Hanley, Redemptoris Mater



Matthew Harrington, St. John



David Joanis, St. John



Christopher Letizia, St. John



Barry Mongeon, Pope St. John XXIII



Luis Alberto Piceno, Redemptoris Mater



David Pineda, St. John



John Tanyi, Pope St. John XXIII



Hung Viet Tran, St. John



Jeremy Wagner, St. John







2025



Brian R. Daley, St. John



Brian Delaney, Pope St. John XXIII



Joseph Thu V. Nguyen,



Mateus Oliveira Martin, Redemptoris Mater



Diego Alejandro Pena, Redemptoris Mater



Dong Huy Pham, St. John



Felix Mary Waldron, FPO, St. John







2026



Vincenzo Caruso, Redemptoris Mater



Alexander J. Charow, St. John



Javier A. Padilla, Redemptoris Mater



Jonathan Saniuk, St. John



Fritz Anacreon, Pope St. John XXIII



Giris Azizie, Pope St. John XXIII



Stephen Baruffi, Pope St. John XXIII



Thomas Rishad Pope St. John XXIII







2027



Christopher J. Barton, St. John



Alden M. Bronson, St. John



Kyle T. Gregg, St. John



Joseph P. Jasinski, St. John



Gustavo Neitzke, Redemptoris Mater



Aaron C. Sanz, Redemptoris Mater



Timothy J. Walsh, St. John







2028



Paulo Sergio Carvalho, St. John



Michael Rene Castello Rios, Redemptoris Mater



Nicholas C. Colon, St. John



Ulises Diaz Montano, Redemptoris Mater



Ryan P. Henderson, St. John



Jake V. Livingstone, St. John



Liam M. Warner, St. John







2029



Edward Rodriguez, Redemptoris Mater







2030



Aaron Arbizo, Redemptoris Mater



Kyle Ellis, Our Lady of Providence



Gerson Garcia, Redemptoris Mater



Rafael Milla, Redemptoris Mater







2031



Luca Azzani, Redemptoris Mater



Alexander De Tirado, Redemptoris Mater



Diego Mendoza, Redemptoris Mater



Henry Seuffert, Redemptoris Mater



Christopher Silebi, Redemptoris Mater







Boston Seminarians by Seminary



Our Lady of Providence 1



Pope St. John XXIII 7



Redemptoris Mater 21



St. John Seminary 27