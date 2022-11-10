The Carmelite Sisters of the Aged and Infirm

Read Special Section

The Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm are consecrated religious in the Roman Catholic Church. They are members of a congregation founded by Venerable Mary Angeline Teresa McCrory, O.Carm., dedicated to the service and care of the aged and infirm. The legacy of Mother Angeline involves a profound respect for the dignity of each resident and the desire to render quality care in a homelike environment. The mission of the Carmelite Sisters is summed up in four core values -- sanctity of life, hospitality, compassion, and shared commitment.



The ministry of the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm includes skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, and other senior services located in the United States and Ireland. In addition, Mother Angeline's charism encourages us to "clasp the hand of an older person and give meaning to the autumn of life." She also urged us to be "kinder than kindness itself" when caring for the elderly. Her charism and values are instilled in staff and members of the Board of Directors and integrated into all facets of resident care throughout the system.



Advertisement

The Carmelite Sisters have been about the ministry of senior care since 1929, when Venerable Mother Angeline Teresa and six companions courageously moved from their original community, the Little Sisters of the Poor, and pursued a vision of senior care by founding a new congregation focused on post-acute services. In 1999, the Carmelite System formed to provide supportive services and guidance to ensure compassionate, loving care of the highest standards with wise stewardship of resources.







Mission



The Carmelite System fosters the healing ministry of Christ in Catholic post-acute health care by proclaiming the value and dignity of the aged and infirm and providing collaborative ways to meet the needs of today's elderly. A commitment to compassionate, loving care of the highest standards with wise stewardship of resources is the hallmark of programs and services rendered.







Vision



The Carmelite System will be a beacon of Catholic post-acute health care to the aged and infirm and to all those whose lives we touch. It will proclaim the value of life and the beauty and dignity of old age and will strive to maintain a leadership role in the shaping and delivery of services and programs of care for the elderly.







Values



Dignity -- Respect each person as an individual, valuable member of the human community and as a unique expression of human life;



Collegiality -- Encourage all those in the System to share in the responsibility for and welfare of the whole organization by providing a forum for dialogue and discussion;



Excellence -- Foster personal and professional accountability, motivation, teamwork, and commitment to quality;



Collaboration -- Build values-based partnerships based upon mutual relationships for the sake of proclaiming the Gospel by improving long-term health care in the community;



Service -- Provide for the needs of the aged and infirm.



The Carmelite System is a family of over a dozen communities nationwide, four of which are in the greater Boston area:



St. Patrick Manor in Framingham, offering Memory/Dementia Care, Post-Acute Care, Long-Term Care, Rehabilitation, and Respite Care.



Carmel Terrace in Framingham, offering Assisted Living, Independent Living, and Respite Care.



D'Youville Life and Wellness Community in Lowell, offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory/Dementia Care, Post-Acute Care, Long-Term Care, Rehabilitation, and Hospice.



Marian Manor in South Boston, offering Post-Acute Care, Long-Term Care, Rehabilitation, and Respite Care.



Visit www.carmelitesystem.org/faith-based-senior-living-communities to learn more about our faith-based communities and locations.