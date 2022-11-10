Women Religious Jubilarians 2022

Read Special Section

Following are the women religious in the Archdiocese of Boston celebrating significant jubilees in 2022, listed alphabetically by congregation.







75th Jubilarians







Sisters of St. Chretienne



Sister Gloria Cote, SSCh







Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Claire Blake, CSJ



Sister Mary T. Cahill, CSJ



Sister Claire McDonald, CSJ



Sister Margaret Stinson, CSJ







Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Ann Brennan, SNDdeN



Sister Immaculata Marie McDonnell, SNDdeN



Sister Mary Mulligan, SNDdeN







Sisters of Charity (Halifax)



Sister Frances Gritte, SC







Sisters of St. Joseph (Springfield)



Sister Irene Comeau, SSJ







Holy Union Sisters



Sister Ruth Beaudoin, SUSC







Religious of Jesus and Mary



Sister Lorraine Genest, RJM







70th Jubilarians







Sisters of St. Chretienne



Sister Arlene Legere, SSCh







Grey Nuns



Sister Dolores Blanchard, SGM



Sister Joan Manion, SGM







Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Helen Callahan, CSJ



Sister Marie Patrice Carr, CSJ



Sister Anne Conway, CSJ



Sister Pauline Curley, CSJ



Sister Anne D'Arcy, CSJ



Sister Mary Joan Lofgren, CSJ



Sister Lois Lyons, CSJ



Sister Catherine Nevin, CSJ



Sister Mary Oates, CSJ



Sister Joseph Francis Salter, CSJ

Advertisement



Sister Barbara Whelan, CSJ







Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm



Sister Suzanne Marie Ronan, O.Carm







Sisters of St. Anne



Sister Rose Robillard, SSA







Sisters of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin



Sister Irene Prud'homme, SASV







Daughters of St. Paul



Sister Mary Joan Baldino, FSP







Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Ann Marie Connolly, SNDdeN



Sister Joan Gregoire, SNDdeN



Sister Catherine Griffiths, SNDdeN



Sister Raymond Loretta Kelley, SNDdeN



Sister Joan Mehigan, SNDdeN



Sister Rose Elizabeth Monahan, SNDdeN



Sister Theresa Ryder, SNDdeN







Sisters of Charity (Halifax)



Sister Patricia Murphy, SC



Sister Doris Schoner, SC



Sister Barbara Lynch, SC







Presentation of Mary Sisters



Sister Jeanne Robert, PM







Sisters of St. Joseph (Springfield)



Sister Marilyn Logan, SSJ



Sister Maureen Martin, SSJ







Holy Union Sisters



Sister Joan Guertin, SUSC







65th Jubilarians







Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Roseann Amico, CSJ



Sister Nancy Brennan, CSJ



Sister Cecilia Corbett, CSJ



Sister Eleanor Deady, CSJ



Sister Gail Donahue, CSJ



Sister Mary Ann Christine Flaherty



Sister Ann Marie Grady, CSJ



Sister Mary Nagle, CSJ



Sister Margaret Reavy, CSJ







Missionary Franciscans of the Immaculate Conception



Sister Rose Bill, MFIC



Sister Michele Craig, MFIC



Sister Maureen Hynes, MFIC



Sister Claudette Darisse, MFIC







Daughters of St. Paul



Sister Mary Thecla Paolini, FSP



Sister Mary Stephen Gonzales, FSP







Sisters of Charity (Halifax)



Sister Elaine Nolan, SC



Sister Clare Romeo, SC



Sister Mary Murphy, SC



Sister Patricia Kelly, SC



Sister Dorothy Hamilton, SC



Sister Julia Heslin, SC



Sister Patricia McCarthy, SC







Presentation of Mary Sisters



Sister Helene Bissonnette, PM







Holy Union Sisters



Sister Jane Newcomb, SUSC







Religious of Jesus and Mary



Sister Dina Marie Garcia, RJM



Sister Therese Picard, RJM



Sister Fatima Viramontes, RJM







60th Jubilarians







Sisters of St. Chretienne



Sister Lisette Michaud, SSCh







Grey Nuns



Sister Jeanne Poor, SGM







Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Marylou Cassidy, CSJ



Sister Lee Hogan, CSJ



Sister Martha Ann Kelley, CSJ



Sister Jacquelyn McCarthy, CSJ



Sister Virginia O'Connell, CSJ



Sister Lorraine Quinn, CSJ







Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm



Sister Mary Teresa Lucy Bolognese, O.Carm



Sister Mary Teresa Monica Toussaint, O.Carm



Sister Mary Teresa Stephen Pereira, O.Carm







Sisters of St. Anne



Sister Constance Bayeur, SSA



Sister Jacqueline LeBoeuf, SSA







Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary



Sister Anne Dupuis. SMSM



Sister Mary Cletus Boyd, SMSM



Sister Mary Anne Faucher, SMSM







Medical Missionaries of Mary



Sister Katherine Lawlor, MMM







Sisters of Divine Providence



Sister Charlotte Deveau, CDP



Sister Claudia Ward, CDP







Daughters of St. Paul



Sister Mary Peter Martin, FSP



Sister Majorina Zanatta, FSP







Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Leonore Coan, SNDdeN



Sister Patricia Curran, SNDdeN



Sister Edithann Kane, SNDdeN



Sister Joyce McMullen, SNDdeN



Sister Rita Raboin, SNDdeN



Sister Roberta Rzeznik, SNDdeN







Presentation of Mary Sisters



Sister Doris Ducharme, PM



Sister Lorraine Pelletier, PM







Sisters of Charity of Nazareth



Sister Mary Braley, SCN







50th Jubilarians







Sisters of St. Chretienne



Sister Jeanne Allard, SSCh







Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Joan Coyne, CSJ







Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Angele Lewis, SNDdeN



Sister Lorraine Connell, SNDdeN



Sister Mary Boretti, SNDdeN







Cistercian Nuns



Sister Evelyn McGarry, OCSO







25th Jubilarians







Discalced Carmelites of Boston



Sister Bernadette Therese of the Cross, OCD