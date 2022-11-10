Women Religious Jubilarians 2022

Specials Friday 11th of November 2022
Following are the women religious in the Archdiocese of Boston celebrating significant jubilees in 2022, listed alphabetically by congregation.



75th Jubilarians



Sisters of St. Chretienne

Sister Gloria Cote, SSCh



Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Claire Blake, CSJ

Sister Mary T. Cahill, CSJ

Sister Claire McDonald, CSJ

Sister Margaret Stinson, CSJ



Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Ann Brennan, SNDdeN

Sister Immaculata Marie McDonnell, SNDdeN

Sister Mary Mulligan, SNDdeN



Sisters of Charity (Halifax)

Sister Frances Gritte, SC



Sisters of St. Joseph (Springfield)

Sister Irene Comeau, SSJ



Holy Union Sisters

Sister Ruth Beaudoin, SUSC



Religious of Jesus and Mary

Sister Lorraine Genest, RJM



70th Jubilarians



Sisters of St. Chretienne

Sister Arlene Legere, SSCh



Grey Nuns

Sister Dolores Blanchard, SGM

Sister Joan Manion, SGM



Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Helen Callahan, CSJ

Sister Marie Patrice Carr, CSJ

Sister Anne Conway, CSJ

Sister Pauline Curley, CSJ

Sister Anne D'Arcy, CSJ

Sister Mary Joan Lofgren, CSJ

Sister Lois Lyons, CSJ

Sister Catherine Nevin, CSJ

Sister Mary Oates, CSJ

Sister Joseph Francis Salter, CSJ


Sister Barbara Whelan, CSJ



Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm

Sister Suzanne Marie Ronan, O.Carm



Sisters of St. Anne

Sister Rose Robillard, SSA



Sisters of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin

Sister Irene Prud'homme, SASV



Daughters of St. Paul

Sister Mary Joan Baldino, FSP



Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Ann Marie Connolly, SNDdeN

Sister Joan Gregoire, SNDdeN

Sister Catherine Griffiths, SNDdeN

Sister Raymond Loretta Kelley, SNDdeN

Sister Joan Mehigan, SNDdeN

Sister Rose Elizabeth Monahan, SNDdeN

Sister Theresa Ryder, SNDdeN



Sisters of Charity (Halifax)

Sister Patricia Murphy, SC

Sister Doris Schoner, SC

Sister Barbara Lynch, SC



Presentation of Mary Sisters

Sister Jeanne Robert, PM



Sisters of St. Joseph (Springfield)

Sister Marilyn Logan, SSJ

Sister Maureen Martin, SSJ



Holy Union Sisters

Sister Joan Guertin, SUSC



65th Jubilarians



Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Roseann Amico, CSJ

Sister Nancy Brennan, CSJ

Sister Cecilia Corbett, CSJ

Sister Eleanor Deady, CSJ

Sister Gail Donahue, CSJ

Sister Mary Ann Christine Flaherty

Sister Ann Marie Grady, CSJ

Sister Mary Nagle, CSJ

Sister Margaret Reavy, CSJ



Missionary Franciscans of the Immaculate Conception

Sister Rose Bill, MFIC

Sister Michele Craig, MFIC

Sister Maureen Hynes, MFIC

Sister Claudette Darisse, MFIC



Daughters of St. Paul

Sister Mary Thecla Paolini, FSP

Sister Mary Stephen Gonzales, FSP



Sisters of Charity (Halifax)

Sister Elaine Nolan, SC

Sister Clare Romeo, SC

Sister Mary Murphy, SC

Sister Patricia Kelly, SC

Sister Dorothy Hamilton, SC

Sister Julia Heslin, SC

Sister Patricia McCarthy, SC



Presentation of Mary Sisters

Sister Helene Bissonnette, PM



Holy Union Sisters

Sister Jane Newcomb, SUSC



Religious of Jesus and Mary

Sister Dina Marie Garcia, RJM

Sister Therese Picard, RJM

Sister Fatima Viramontes, RJM



60th Jubilarians



Sisters of St. Chretienne

Sister Lisette Michaud, SSCh



Grey Nuns

Sister Jeanne Poor, SGM



Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Marylou Cassidy, CSJ

Sister Lee Hogan, CSJ

Sister Martha Ann Kelley, CSJ

Sister Jacquelyn McCarthy, CSJ

Sister Virginia O'Connell, CSJ

Sister Lorraine Quinn, CSJ



Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm

Sister Mary Teresa Lucy Bolognese, O.Carm

Sister Mary Teresa Monica Toussaint, O.Carm

Sister Mary Teresa Stephen Pereira, O.Carm



Sisters of St. Anne

Sister Constance Bayeur, SSA

Sister Jacqueline LeBoeuf, SSA



Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary

Sister Anne Dupuis. SMSM

Sister Mary Cletus Boyd, SMSM

Sister Mary Anne Faucher, SMSM



Medical Missionaries of Mary

Sister Katherine Lawlor, MMM



Sisters of Divine Providence

Sister Charlotte Deveau, CDP

Sister Claudia Ward, CDP



Daughters of St. Paul

Sister Mary Peter Martin, FSP

Sister Majorina Zanatta, FSP



Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Leonore Coan, SNDdeN

Sister Patricia Curran, SNDdeN

Sister Edithann Kane, SNDdeN

Sister Joyce McMullen, SNDdeN

Sister Rita Raboin, SNDdeN

Sister Roberta Rzeznik, SNDdeN



Presentation of Mary Sisters

Sister Doris Ducharme, PM

Sister Lorraine Pelletier, PM



Sisters of Charity of Nazareth

Sister Mary Braley, SCN



50th Jubilarians



Sisters of St. Chretienne

Sister Jeanne Allard, SSCh



Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Joan Coyne, CSJ



Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Angele Lewis, SNDdeN

Sister Lorraine Connell, SNDdeN

Sister Mary Boretti, SNDdeN



Cistercian Nuns

Sister Evelyn McGarry, OCSO



25th Jubilarians



Discalced Carmelites of Boston

Sister Bernadette Therese of the Cross, OCD