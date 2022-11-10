Women Religious Jubilarians 2022
Following are the women religious in the Archdiocese of Boston celebrating significant jubilees in 2022, listed alphabetically by congregation.
75th Jubilarians
Sisters of St. Chretienne
Sister Gloria Cote, SSCh
Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Claire Blake, CSJ
Sister Mary T. Cahill, CSJ
Sister Claire McDonald, CSJ
Sister Margaret Stinson, CSJ
Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Ann Brennan, SNDdeN
Sister Immaculata Marie McDonnell, SNDdeN
Sister Mary Mulligan, SNDdeN
Sisters of Charity (Halifax)
Sister Frances Gritte, SC
Sisters of St. Joseph (Springfield)
Sister Irene Comeau, SSJ
Holy Union Sisters
Sister Ruth Beaudoin, SUSC
Religious of Jesus and Mary
Sister Lorraine Genest, RJM
70th Jubilarians
Sisters of St. Chretienne
Sister Arlene Legere, SSCh
Grey Nuns
Sister Dolores Blanchard, SGM
Sister Joan Manion, SGM
Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Helen Callahan, CSJ
Sister Marie Patrice Carr, CSJ
Sister Anne Conway, CSJ
Sister Pauline Curley, CSJ
Sister Anne D'Arcy, CSJ
Sister Mary Joan Lofgren, CSJ
Sister Lois Lyons, CSJ
Sister Catherine Nevin, CSJ
Sister Mary Oates, CSJ
Sister Joseph Francis Salter, CSJ
Sister Barbara Whelan, CSJ
Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm
Sister Suzanne Marie Ronan, O.Carm
Sisters of St. Anne
Sister Rose Robillard, SSA
Sisters of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin
Sister Irene Prud'homme, SASV
Daughters of St. Paul
Sister Mary Joan Baldino, FSP
Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Ann Marie Connolly, SNDdeN
Sister Joan Gregoire, SNDdeN
Sister Catherine Griffiths, SNDdeN
Sister Raymond Loretta Kelley, SNDdeN
Sister Joan Mehigan, SNDdeN
Sister Rose Elizabeth Monahan, SNDdeN
Sister Theresa Ryder, SNDdeN
Sisters of Charity (Halifax)
Sister Patricia Murphy, SC
Sister Doris Schoner, SC
Sister Barbara Lynch, SC
Presentation of Mary Sisters
Sister Jeanne Robert, PM
Sisters of St. Joseph (Springfield)
Sister Marilyn Logan, SSJ
Sister Maureen Martin, SSJ
Holy Union Sisters
Sister Joan Guertin, SUSC
65th Jubilarians
Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Roseann Amico, CSJ
Sister Nancy Brennan, CSJ
Sister Cecilia Corbett, CSJ
Sister Eleanor Deady, CSJ
Sister Gail Donahue, CSJ
Sister Mary Ann Christine Flaherty
Sister Ann Marie Grady, CSJ
Sister Mary Nagle, CSJ
Sister Margaret Reavy, CSJ
Missionary Franciscans of the Immaculate Conception
Sister Rose Bill, MFIC
Sister Michele Craig, MFIC
Sister Maureen Hynes, MFIC
Sister Claudette Darisse, MFIC
Daughters of St. Paul
Sister Mary Thecla Paolini, FSP
Sister Mary Stephen Gonzales, FSP
Sisters of Charity (Halifax)
Sister Elaine Nolan, SC
Sister Clare Romeo, SC
Sister Mary Murphy, SC
Sister Patricia Kelly, SC
Sister Dorothy Hamilton, SC
Sister Julia Heslin, SC
Sister Patricia McCarthy, SC
Presentation of Mary Sisters
Sister Helene Bissonnette, PM
Holy Union Sisters
Sister Jane Newcomb, SUSC
Religious of Jesus and Mary
Sister Dina Marie Garcia, RJM
Sister Therese Picard, RJM
Sister Fatima Viramontes, RJM
60th Jubilarians
Sisters of St. Chretienne
Sister Lisette Michaud, SSCh
Grey Nuns
Sister Jeanne Poor, SGM
Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Marylou Cassidy, CSJ
Sister Lee Hogan, CSJ
Sister Martha Ann Kelley, CSJ
Sister Jacquelyn McCarthy, CSJ
Sister Virginia O'Connell, CSJ
Sister Lorraine Quinn, CSJ
Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm
Sister Mary Teresa Lucy Bolognese, O.Carm
Sister Mary Teresa Monica Toussaint, O.Carm
Sister Mary Teresa Stephen Pereira, O.Carm
Sisters of St. Anne
Sister Constance Bayeur, SSA
Sister Jacqueline LeBoeuf, SSA
Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary
Sister Anne Dupuis. SMSM
Sister Mary Cletus Boyd, SMSM
Sister Mary Anne Faucher, SMSM
Medical Missionaries of Mary
Sister Katherine Lawlor, MMM
Sisters of Divine Providence
Sister Charlotte Deveau, CDP
Sister Claudia Ward, CDP
Daughters of St. Paul
Sister Mary Peter Martin, FSP
Sister Majorina Zanatta, FSP
Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Leonore Coan, SNDdeN
Sister Patricia Curran, SNDdeN
Sister Edithann Kane, SNDdeN
Sister Joyce McMullen, SNDdeN
Sister Rita Raboin, SNDdeN
Sister Roberta Rzeznik, SNDdeN
Presentation of Mary Sisters
Sister Doris Ducharme, PM
Sister Lorraine Pelletier, PM
Sisters of Charity of Nazareth
Sister Mary Braley, SCN
50th Jubilarians
Sisters of St. Chretienne
Sister Jeanne Allard, SSCh
Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Joan Coyne, CSJ
Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Angele Lewis, SNDdeN
Sister Lorraine Connell, SNDdeN
Sister Mary Boretti, SNDdeN
Cistercian Nuns
Sister Evelyn McGarry, OCSO
25th Jubilarians
Discalced Carmelites of Boston
Sister Bernadette Therese of the Cross, OCD