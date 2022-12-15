Order of Malta honors service at Advent gathering

BRIGHTON -- Members, volunteers, and friends of the Boston Area Order of Malta gathered at St. John's Seminary on Dec. 8, the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, for the celebration of Mass and a reception during which several members were recognized for significant service.



The Mass was celebrated by Bishop Robert Reed and was followed by a reception outside the seminary chapel. Honorary chairs of the event were Dr. Peter Kelly, president of the Order of Malta American Association, and his wife Linda; Ambassador Robert and Ellen Shafer, chairman emeritus of the Holy Family Hospital of Bethlehem Foundation; Thomas Driscoll, a member of the foundation's board of directors, and his wife Jane; and Patrick Powers, chairman of the foundation's board of directors.



Thomas Driscoll, who is also Boston Area chair of the Order of Malta, led attendees in the Daily Prayer of the Order of Malta at the end of the Mass, and helped present awards during the reception.



One category of awards was unique to this year. The Sovereign Council can identify missions related to specific emergencies and designate campaign medals to recognize the contributions of their members and volunteers. In 2022, the Sovereign Council established the Medal for the Ukraine Emergency, which was given to 11 individuals in the Boston Area in recognition of service hours or significant donations to Ukraine's war relief.



One knight who received the award, Benjamin Malec, was visiting his relatives in Slovakia when the war broke out in February. He changed his travel plans and spent nine straight days on the Slovakia-Ukraine border with the Slovak Order of Malta and other organizations, helping tens of thousands of Ukrainians to evacuate. He eventually provided a family with shelter in his own residence in Slovakia.



The Medal for Ucraina Campaign was also presented to Ron Bleday, Sarah Crawford, Timothy Fortnam, Arthur and Victoire de Garidel-Thoron, Steven Hardy, Christopher Carter Lee, Robert Nephew, Gerald Power, and Richard Newcome Stillwell. Many of them helped package emergency and relief supplies to be shipped to Ukraine.



The "Forgetful of Myself Award," which was instituted last year, was given to Mary Jo Kriz, a nurse and outreach coordinator for Pregnancy Help. This award's name refers to one of the four ways the Daily Prayer of the Order of Malta describes gaining the strength to carry out God's work.



The St. Francis Award, given by the Order of Malta Boston Area to a chaplain or religious, was instituted last year to recognize selfless support for the Order of Malta. This year, the award was given to Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley, who is a Bailiff Grand Cross of Honor and Devotion in the Order of Malta. Although Cardinal O'Malley was unable to be there in person, he sent a greeting in a video message, which was played later during the reception.



Driscoll described the cardinal as an Order of Malta chaplain "who embodies the qualities of St. Francis: humility, simplicity, kindness, selflessness, gentleness, being thoughtful, wise, hopeful, driven by his faith, welcoming, forgiving, and patient with all."



The Bishop John Fitzpatrick Award, given for extraordinary service to the Order of Malta, was presented to Christopher Carter Lee. Over the past eight years, Lee has held many leadership roles, including two terms as Boston Area Hospitaller, and has brought many new members into the Boston Area Auxiliary. He established the Malta Walks ministries in Boston and Rhode Island, which minister to the homeless. He has also been a leading volunteer for the Malta Camp, an annual summer program for adults with disabilities. Last March, he helped the Archdiocese of Boston and the Ukrainian Catholic community to coordinate the Mass of Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.



"I do not know what the Boston Area would be without him," Driscoll said.



The guest speaker at the gathering was Susan Akram, clinical professor of law and director of the International Human Rights Clinic at Boston University School of Law. She spoke at length about the work of Holy Family Hospital, a teaching hospital that provides critical maternal and neonatal care to impoverished people in Bethlehem, Hebron, and the South Hebron Hills.



"Holy Family Hospital is not just any hospital. It plays a critical role in a unique city in a historic territory claimed by all three of the major world religions," Akram said.



Holy Family Hospital was founded by the Daughters of Charity in 1882. Pope John Paul II entrusted the hospital's management to the Order of Malta when it was rededicated as a maternity hospital in the 1980s. He called the hospital a "top priority" of the Church when he visited Palestine in 2000.



The hospital treats patients of any religion or nationality for no charge or on a sliding scale. It is also a major employer in the area, providing jobs to both Christians and Muslims and training doctors, nurses, and midwives.



Due to ongoing conflict in the area, many mothers who come to the hospital suffer from malnutrition and anemia, so many of their babies are born with complications. The coronavirus pandemic has also taken a great toll, since Bethlehem's economy is largely dependent on tourism.



"You are supporting a hospital providing services to the most needy, giving health and wellbeing to children and families, and supporting lives and livelihoods," Akram said.



Kate Robinson, director of the Holy Family Hospital of Bethlehem Foundation, was also present at the gathering and joined Akram to answer questions after her talk.



Speaking to The Pilot afterwards, Robinson said she feels "really grateful to the people in Boston" who support the hospital, which she called "an oasis of peace."



"It's wonderful to come here and thank people for supporting Holy Family Hospital, because the people in this room make it possible for Holy Family Hospital to be there serving everybody," Robinson said.



"I think that in a place that has a lot of difficulties and a lot of conflict, it's a place of hope," Robinson said.



She said she does not want people to think there is nothing they can do to help the situation. One way they have been trying to increase support it is by creating "angel tree" tags, which work similarly to Giving Trees used in many parishes.



"Lots of Catholics don't know that there's a Catholic hospital 1,500 steps away from where Jesus was born," Robinson said. When they find out, "it's a way for churches to share in the story, especially during Advent as we're heading up towards Christmas."