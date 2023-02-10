An education that 'transforms the hearts and minds of students'

Read Special Section

According to a study done by the Harvard Business Review, the average "shelf-life" of a college education is five years. As graduates hone the skills they gained in their particular field of study, the technological advances of the modern world are rapidly evolving.



For many decades, society has placed an emphasis on the need for a college education. Today, young adults are seeking to understand the value. At a four-year institution like Assumption University, graduates are equipped for careers beyond this "five-year shelf life." In fact, they are prepared not just for a job after college but for a life with meaning and purpose.



How? The liberal arts. Liberal comes from the Latin word "liber," meaning "to be free." A liberal arts education challenges the student to interact with various disciplines and find connections between seemingly different courses in order to find the truth. A Catholic, liberal arts institution is uniquely positioned to educate students that wonder about the world, themselves, and their relationships, and that which transcends time and place. It is not just the brain that is being formed, nor singularly the restless heart. Rather, it is the whole of a person that is being transformed -- mind, body, and spirit -- from the day he/she accepts a liberal arts education.



St. Augustine, for whom the Augustinians of the Assumption are named, was on an educational journey of his mind and his heart. He was seeking to find freedom and rest in his "restless heart." He was searching for something better, something with meaning beyond himself. In the famous "Confessions," recognizing what he has found, Augustine writes, "Late have I loved you, beauty ever ancient, ever new." Like St. Augustine, Assumption students are on a journey to find this beauty. A liberal arts education pays respect to the foundations of that which is "ancient" while at the same time educating students for a meaningful career now and in the future.



Particularly at Assumption University, students are offered academically rigorous, socially engaging, and spiritually enriching formation.



Students may choose from over 38 majors -- from business and education to nursing and human services and rehabilitation studies -- as well as over 50 minors, including core texts and enduring questions (CTEQ) and law, ethics, and constitutional studies (LEX). The service work, clubs, organizations, athletic teams, and internships students are engaged in outside of the classroom, allow for the reciprocity of teaching and learning on a majorly peer-to-peer level.



The institution seeks to cultivate wonder and understanding through the harmony of faith and reason "in the company of friends," as noted in the mission.



On the Assumption University campus abutting the cruciform Chapel of the Holy Spirit, stands a steel bell tower, featuring five bells that toll every hour. Each bell represents one of the hallmarks of student engagement: community, contemplation, longing for God, vocation, and mission to serve. This bell tower is a visual and audible reminder to all who enter the campus of the meaning of a Catholic, liberal arts education at Assumption University.



With the seamless integration of a curriculum both enduring and innovative, Assumption graduates -- known for their intellectual seriousness, thoughtful citizenship, and devotion to the common good -- are prepared for the workforce at the time of graduation and for the rest of their career.



An Assumption education is timeless.







MARIA LEDOUX