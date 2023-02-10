Christians are made, not born: How Catholic graduate theological education serves evangelization

Read Special Section

I'm currently in my 11th year of serving, in some capacity, Catholic graduate theological education. People will therefore, on occasion, ask me what the relationship is between this education and the Church's missionary and evangelization efforts. It's a great question, because while the two categories are related, they are not the same. The end of Catholic theological education as such is to come to know God, the end of evangelization is to live out the Christian experience in communion with others; especially liturgically. Catholic theological education need not have this further end in mind. It could simply have as its goal the increased knowledge of God in the mind of the student. But when Catholic graduate theological education does have the further goal of living a Christian life -- and again, with the particular understanding that this life is ecclesial by nature -- then it does serve evangelization. And when Catholic graduate theological education has as its goal the preparation of the student to serve the People of God in a particular apostolate, then it does serve the Church's ministry efforts.



Advertisement

Given, therefore, that a Catholic graduate theological institution has these further ends in mind, i.e., those of evangelization and ministry, how might it differ from an education that does not? On this point, the magisterium of the Church has provided some guidance in her adoption of a particular idiom to describe an education with evangelistic and ministerial ends. Specifically, the language of formation rather than simply education.



While I don't want to parse this language with too much scrutiny, the Church's use of the word formation emphasizes an education of the whole person in its human, spiritual, intellectual, and vocational dimensions. Especially in relation to those preparing for ordained ministry in the Church, the magisterial documents clearly indicate the need for formation of the whole person, and not simply education of the intellectual dimension.



Now, this is not to diminish the importance of intellectual formation in any way. In fact, the intellectual dimension is precisely what education and formation have in common and is of the utmost importance. Writing about the importance of intellectual formation in relation to candidates for the priesthood, in particular, Pope St. John Paul II stated:



The present situation is heavily marked by religious indifference, by a widespread mistrust regarding the real capacity of reason to reach objective and universal truth [ex tempore], and by fresh problems and questions brought up by scientific and technological discoveries. It [i.e., priestly formation] strongly demands a high level of intellectual formation, such as will enable priests to proclaim, in a context like this, the changeless Gospel of Christ and to make it credible to the legitimate demands of human reason. ("Pastores Dabo Vobis," 51.)



But beyond the intellectual dimension, true formation -- as mentioned above -- also has a deep concern for the development of the human, spiritual, and vocational dimensions of the human person. And here we're finally getting at an answer to the question as stated above, namely: How does Catholic graduate theological education serve evangelization? I would say -- in accordance with several magisterial texts on the topic -- that this education has to be formation. It has to involve all of the dimensions of the human person we've just mentioned in addition to the intellectual. As the great Latin theologian, Tertullian, once wrote: "Fiunt, non nascuntur Christiani," i.e., "Christians are made, not born" ("Apologeticum," 15.4).



I am reminded here of the famous passage at the end of the Gospel according to St. Luke, the Road to Emmaus. In this passage, the Risen Jesus appears to two of his disciples on their way to the village of Emmaus. Unrecognized, he "interpreted to them in all the Scriptures the things concerning himself" (Lk 24:27). Jesus instructs them, but he doesn't simply instruct them. Though their "hearts were burn[ing]" (24: 32) while Jesus spoke, it was not until he "took bread and blessed and broke it" (24:30) that the disciples recognized the Risen Lord. Similarly, at its best, Catholic graduate theological education is journeying with the Lord. It is walking with him as he instructs us and brings us into communion with each other through himself. If it does this, Catholic graduate theological education is also most certainly evangelization.







ANTHONY P. COLEMAN, PH.D. IS DIRECTOR OF M.A.M. AND M.T.S. DEGREE PROGRAMS/PROFESSOR OF THEOLOGY AT ST. JOHN'S SEMINARY, BOSTON.