Student club focuses on creating positivity in the world

Service, giving, and compassion are all qualities that Anna Maria College values which are reflected in our student body. Established in 2020, AMCares is Anna Maria College's very first volunteering club. The club's mission is to give back to others through community work, donations, and spreading awareness.



AMCares grew out of the Alternative Spring Break program, which is run through Campus Ministry, and provides students with a month-long service project. The aim of AMCares is to provide a more structured and permanent outlet for volunteering opportunities for students to make an impact in both the Anna Maria community and beyond. To rally new members, the club hosted a variety of activities on campus, including a very successful bingo night and a spike-ball tournament.



Kayla Beer '23, president of AMCares, was first inspired to create the club after her experience with Campus Ministry's Alternative Spring Break, where she saw the direct impact that the students' volunteer work had on those in need.



"AMCares is so important because Anna Maria is known for giving back to the community, and I think it's important that we continue with that legacy," Beer said.



AMCares' first off-campus volunteering event took place at Turn Back Time (TBT) in Paxton. TBT is a non-profit farm that emphasizes the power of nature to teach and heal, with a mission to increase the quality of life for children of all abilities through nature exploration, farm education, and play. AMCares helped TBT by cleaning and setting up an outdoor learning space for the non-profit.



In spring 2022, the club continued to grow with events both on and off campus. The "Hats and Hot Cocoa" took place on campus, where students could come to the Dining Hall and make hats and scarves for the homeless while enjoying a warm cup of hot cocoa. All hats and scarves were donated to The Mustard Seed, a Worcester organization that runs a soup kitchen and food pantry while also donating essential supplies to those struggling with homelessness and food insecurity. A group of AMCares volunteers also participated in a cleaning project for The Mustard Seed Farm.



John Kelly '24 serves as vice president of AMCares and was excited to be a leader of a club that focuses on the larger picture of helping others and making a difference through action.



"Volunteering has always been in my heart and wanting to spread that passion is key to being a leader on campus," Kelly said about his motivation to join AMCares. "This club allows students to find themselves through volunteering and making life-long connections they would not be able to get anywhere else."



Deacon Jack Franchi of Anna Maria College's Campus Ministry applauds the efforts of AMCares members who saw a need for help in the world and came together to make a positive difference in the lives of others.



"Sometimes it feels like we live in a negative society. There are wars, famines, and natural disasters, but if you can get a bright and positive spark lit then that has a huge impact," Deacon Franchi said. "AMCares is an example of what the world should be."



After a successful first year, AMCares is looking forward to bringing new volunteer opportunities to Anna Maria students, such as working with local animal shelters, helping at a camp for children, running a drive for bone marrow donations, and so much more. To follow the continuing efforts of AMCares or suggest other volunteer opportunities, please follow them on Instagram at amc_amcares.