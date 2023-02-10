Stonehill College's unique Pathways to Careers program helps students maximize their potential

Read Special Section

Abe Medeiros '21 knew his choice of a communication major was an excellent fit given his interests. But it wasn't until he enrolled in Stonehill's new Pathways to Careers program that he realized just how many doors the degree program could open and how much flexibility it provided.



"It was eye‑opening for me," the Framingham, Massachusetts, native said. "I now know the skill sets I have can be used in many different ways. I realized I don't need to put myself in a box."



Success in college often is rooted in finding your passion and then building the path that allows you to maximize your impact after graduation.



Pathways to Careers is a personal development program designed to help Stonehill students draw connections between their liberal arts curriculum and the skills needed to stand out in their chosen field.



"There are so many opportunities available to students," said Craig Kelley, associate provost of academic achievement. "What Stonehill does really well is assist students in figuring out which opportunities are best for them based on their interests and needs."



The course has two main goals:



-- Learning to communicate to future employers the substantial value of the collaborative workplace skills gained through Stonehill's liberal arts curriculum, and



-- Helping students choose a career path and formulating a plan on how to acquire the hard, or technical, skills needed to succeed in that industry.



"They're broadening their horizons and thinking about other types of skills, interests, abilities, and competencies desired in the workforce," said Kelley. "They then think about how they can expand their own knowledge in those areas to make themselves more marketable."



"Pathways made me think about everything that I have learned, understand what I gained from all my classes, and how it made me a better person," said Madeleine Fancher '21, now a recruiting and candidate experience coordinator at Rapid7, a Boston company specializing in cloud risk management and threat detection.



More than just equipping students with resume builders for life after graduation, the course encourages students to think deeply about their strengths and be intentional about learning new skills.



"This is a life skill," said Christina Burney, Stonehill's executive director of student success. "We're setting them up to manage their own careers by identifying where they are headed and how they will get there."



It also helps them recognize and leverage the fact that their holistic Stonehill education positions them to capitalizing on emerging opportunities.



"The job market is constantly evolving," said Peter Ubertaccio, interim provost at the College. "A school of liberal arts prepares students for those points in their lives when they transition from one job to another or from one career to another. At Stonehill, our focus on ethical leadership, collaborative learning, inclusive pedagogy, team-building, project management, creativity and adaptability prepares students best for that marketplace."



"I am more open to new opportunities," said Medeiros. "The Pathways to Careers course was perfect for me."