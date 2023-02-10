Regis increases amount of guaranteed Catholic High School Graduate Scholarships

Read Special Section

Regis College has increased its Catholic High School Graduate Scholarship to $20,000 over four years of college -- $5,000 for each year -- to provide additional financial aid to students who enroll at the university in fall 2023 and have graduated from a Catholic high school. Regis also offers competitive full-tuition scholarships to some Catholic high school graduates.



"Regis College is committed to increasing access to higher education opportunities for those with a dream to earn a college degree," said Regis College President Antoinette Hays, PhD, RN. "We are proud that 100 percent of our undergraduate students receive some form of financial aid. This scholarship for Catholic high school students who enroll at Regis will help to defray tuition costs. The university will continue to explore and implement innovative ways so that additional students may experience Regis' close-knit, supportive community and develop a commitment to social justice and service."



Independent ranking organizations have recognized the academic value of Regis College. For example, U.S. News and World Report ranked Regis as a Best Regional University in the North for Social Mobility; Princeton Review named Regis to their 'Best Northeast Regional Colleges' List; and Nurse.org ranked Regis' renowned nursing program as one of the Top 10 in Massachusetts.



Advertisement

The university reports that 97 percent of its graduates are employed full-time or enrolled in graduate school within six months of graduation (five-year average) and 100 percent of students participate in an internship or clinical.



In addition to the Catholic High School Graduate Scholarship, which is automatically given to all students who have graduated from a Catholic high school, the university also offers the Presidential Catholic Schools Scholarships to some students. This is a four-year, full-tuition scholarship for Catholic high school graduates who attend Regis as residential students. Recipients of the Presidential Catholic Schools Scholarship are selected by the university's scholarship committee based on their academic achievement, leadership ability, and dedication to community service. Please visit Regis' scholarships website for more information about the application and nomination process.



Regis College is a coed, Catholic university 12 miles west of Boston in Weston, Mass. With over 3,600 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students enrolled on campus and in fully online graduate programs, Regis provides an academically rigorous education within the schools of nursing, arts and sciences, business and communication, and health sciences. The Young School of Nursing at Regis has consistently been recognized by the National League of Nursing as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education. In line with Regis' mission of providing innovative, industry-focused learning opportunities, the university offers academic partnerships with hospitals and local employers, a clinical dental center in Waltham, Mass., and bachelor's completion and accelerated nursing programs at its campus in Lawrence, Mass. The university's 20 NCAA Division III athletic teams compete within the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC). Inspired by the social justice values of its founders, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston, Regis engages with service initiatives within the local community and around the world. Visit regiscollege.edu to learn more.