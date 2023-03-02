Order of cloistered nuns leaves Nicaragua after 22 years

The Trappist Sisters of Nicaragua, whose religious order arrived from Argentina in 2001, announced that they have left the Central American country after 22 years of work and service.



In a Feb. 27 post on their Facebook page, the nuns explained: "We, the Trappist Sisters of Nicaragua, have voluntarily left the country" and said they made the decision because of "reasons the order has," the "lack of vocations," and the "old age of several sisters, etc."



"We will always remain united in prayer, in friendship, and in the love that the Lord has given us during these 22 years," they added, announcing their "new destination is Panama."



The first Trappist sisters arrived in Nicaragua in January 2001 from the town of Hinojo in Argentina and founded the Holy Mary of Peace monastery in the Chontales district of the country.



In recent days, the nuns handed over the monastery to the Diocese of Juigalpa, which has not yet made a statement on the transfer.



Although the nuns didn't mention anything in their communiqué about their residency status in Nicaragua, the General Directorate for Migration and Foreigners has issued summons to various religious and foreign missionaries in the last two weeks.



According to the Nicaraguan media outlet 100% Noticias, new requirements are being demanded of these religious to remain in the country.



The departure of the Trappist nuns was announced a few days after the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega, in a new attack against the Catholic Church in Nicaragua, prohibited praying the Stations of the Cross in the streets.



This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA's Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA.





