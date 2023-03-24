From Cardinal Seán's blog

Last Thursday, I met with several representatives of Boston's Jewish community at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. With us were Jeremy Burton and Stacey Bloom of the Jewish Community Relations Council, Peggy Shukur and Lewis Sassoon of the Anti-Defamation League, Rob Leikind and Gerry Cohen of the American Jewish Committee, Rabbi Marc Baker of Combined Jewish Philanthropies, and Rabbi Sara Paasche-Orlow of the Massachusetts Board of Rabbis.



I invited them to join me and Father David Michael to plan a joint interfaith event. We haven't held such an event for quite a long time because of the pandemic. But, particularly given what has happened in our country with the resurgence of anti-Semitism, I want to send a very clear message that the archdiocese stands with the Jewish community.



It was a very good meeting, and after our session at the rectory, I took them over to the cathedral to view the renovations. Of course, much of the work in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel was done during the previous renovation, which was very much supported by the Jewish philanthropist Lenny Florence.







Pope Francis' anniversary



This Monday was, of course, the 10th anniversary of the Holy Father's pontificate.



For the occasion, I gave an interview on CatholicTV's "This is the Day" program.



I also celebrated a televised Mass for the Holy Father.







Trip to Asuncion, Paraguay



Then, for much of this past week, I have been in Asuncion, Paraguay, for the Second Latin American Congress on the prevention of abuse of minors and vulnerable adults, which was held Tuesday through Thursday.



Sponsored by the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, CEPROME Latinoamerica (the Latin American Council of the Center for Research and Training for the Protection of Minors), the Catholic University of Paraguay, and the Bishops Conference of Paraguay, the gathering brought together about 350 bishops, priests, and laity from throughout Latin America to discuss how to advance the cause of safeguarding in the region. It has been a very interesting conference, and people have been very eager to learn more about child protection.



Monday, before the beginning of the conference, we participated in the dedication of the new Center for the Dignity of the Person and the Protection of Minors at the Catholic University of Paraguay.



We were also welcomed by the Apostolic Nuncio to Paraguay, Archbishop Eliseo Antonio Ariotti.



The nunciature here is very large and, of course, the nuncio is the dean of the diplomatic corps of Paraguay.







Congress speakers



During the Congress, we heard from a number of speakers. Wednesday, Father Hans Zollner, Father Andrew Small, and I spoke on behalf of the Pontifical Commission.



Wednesday evening, I celebrated Mass at the Cathedral of Asuncion for the Congress participants.



There must have been at least 100 priests with us at the Mass.



Of course, it was a great joy to be there with Cardinal Alberto Martinez, who was a parishioner of mine in Washington and whom I ordained a deacon, priest, and bishop. So, it was very moving to be in his cathedral celebrating Mass with him for the members of the Congress.