Archdiocese approaches full implementation of Disciples in Mission pastoral plan

BRAINTREE -- What is the mission of a parish?



Today, the answer is familiar to many, if not most, active parishioners in the archdiocese: to evangelize. But a decade or so ago, many were not aware of this. Most assumed that their parish was simply a strong Catholic presence that would continue to endure without a conscious effort.



The change in parishes' focus, understanding, and use of resources has come through Disciples in Mission, the pastoral plan promulgated by Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley in 2012. It was developed through a series of consultations and research in the parishes from 2010 to 2012. The purpose of this plan has been to revitalize parishes and allocate resources to equip them for evangelization, with a particular emphasis on promoting the New Evangelization, reaching out to Catholics who are not active in the Church.



Father Paul Soper and Sister Patricia "Pat" Boyle have been at the forefront of this effort, serving as director and associate director of pastoral planning, respectively.



Father Soper is also the pastor of Westwood Catholic, a collaborative of St. Margaret Mary and St. Denis Parish in Westwood. He recalled that when he first began talking with the parish council about their mission, they said they had never been told that they were supposed to be evangelizing. This was not an uncommon response at the time.



"The first response that we got from a lot of people in the archdiocese was, 'We didn't think we had to do this kind of work,'" he said in a June 12 interview.



The necessity for evangelization has become clearer in the midst of cultural change coupled with declines in priests, lay ecclesial ministers, and participation in parish life.



"When parish is the mission of the parish, that creates a strange, inward focus, and the parish does not thrive with that focus. The focus of a parish needs to be outward in order to make disciples," Father Soper said.



He pointed to the example of the early Church at Antioch. The Acts of the Apostles describes how they gathered to pray together and rejoice in missionary activity, but then departed and returned, moving "inward and outward" repeatedly.



"They would gather to pray, but they would go out to make disciples. And that's what our parishes need to be like," Father Soper said.



Disciples in Mission involved forming the archdiocese's parishes into "parish collaboratives" over time in a series of phases. The pastoral plan described the collaboratives as "a means for fostering common pastoral action and a common vision." Some would consist of a single parish, while most would consist of two or three; but all would be expected to form a pastoral team and a pastoral plan involving practical and theological training for evangelization.



Today, there are 254 parishes making up 168 collaboratives in the archdiocese. In June and July of this year, the last of the parishes will be formed into collaboratives, completing the directive.



The formation of collaboratives created a way for communities to function with a reduced number of pastors without having to close parishes or worship sites. Father Soper said the archdiocese's parishes are now able to operate with about 100 fewer pastors than when Disciples in Mission began.



He said that for the most part, they have been able to build on preexisting relationships between parishes, something that they hope will continue.



Even outside of the collaborative model, parishes can find ways to support each other in various efforts, which can help them make better use of their resources.



For example, Sister Pat said, if one parish is able to hold 24-hour eucharistic adoration, the next closest parish can invite parishioners to go there rather than try to do the same thing. When that kind of collaboration happens, "they stop looking at themselves as parish and begin to look at themselves as Church," Sister Pat said.



"That's building up a sense of our identity as Church, and in some ways, it breaks down the notion that we can only do things in (our) own parish," Sister Pat said.



As with any great change, there have been challenges in the process of implementing the pastoral plan. It can be difficult for parishes of different sizes or cultures to combine their communities and resources.



On the other hand, Sister Pat noted, there have been places where different communities came together very well.



"It is extraordinarily joyful to see the mix of communities celebrating together and loving the diversity that exists," she said.



One surprising result has been that some parishes have advocated for mergers. According to Father Soper, five or six collaboratives a year have come forward to say they want to merge into one parish.



Father Soper said that parishes are far better now at "speaking the language of evangelization" than they were before. More laypeople and parish leaders are now aware of the need, and confident in their ability, to talk about the role of Christ in their lives.



Sister Pat said they have also seen the "model of planning" that they used at the archdiocesan level "trickle down into parishes."



"I think to some degree we have been successful (with) them understanding planning is a particularly important part of the work of evangelization," she said.



While the implementation of the plan to form collaboratives is finished, Sister Pat and Father Soper said that the goals of Disciples in Mission -- namely, evangelization and pastoral planning -- have only just begun.



"They need to be ongoing. They need to be a mindset that we have always going forward," Sister Pat said.



Father Soper said, "Our mission is so important that we can't pretend that we're done when we're really just starting."