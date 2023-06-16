2023 Catholic high school graduations

Read Special Section

As the school year comes to an end, The Pilot congratulates all the members of the Class of 2023 who graduated from Catholic high schools within the Archdiocese of Boston. This year's roundup of commencement exercises is presented alphabetically by school.







Academy of Notre Dame, Tyngsboro



The 169th commencement was held on Saturday, June 3, on the school grounds. The Class of 2023 salutatorian was Farida Elghamrawy, and the valedictorian was Melissa Badendieck. Diplomas were presented to 16 graduates.







Archbishop Williams High School, Braintree



The 71st commencement took place on Thursday evening, May 25, in the refurbished school auditorium. Addressing the graduates were class president Angelina Coletti, salutatorian Erika Duffin, and valedictorian Zen Abidi. Principal Michael Volonnino presented diplomas to 125 graduates.







Arlington Catholic High School



Graduation took place on Thursday afternoon, May 25, outside, on the grounds of St. Camillus Church. Class president Thomas Driscoll, salutatorian Julia Jamieson, and valedictorian Katherine Porcaro addressed the graduates. Diplomas were presented to 88 graduates.







Austin Prep, Reading



A combined graduation Mass and commencement took place on Friday afternoon, May 19, outside, on Father Seymour Field. Retired Auxiliary Bishop Arthur Kennedy presided with the assistance of school chaplain Father Patrick Armano. Delivering the salutatory address was Caroline Anne Kelly and the valedictory address was delivered by Olivia Rose Ferri. Diplomas were presented to 140 graduates.







Bishop Fenwick High School, Peabody



The 61st commencement took place on Thursday evening, May 25, at Donaldson Field. Delivering the salutatory address was Andrew Cahill, and the valedictory, Aoife DeClercq. Diplomas were presented to 122 graduates.







Boston College High School, Dorchester



The 159th commencement took place on Saturday morning, May 20, on the grounds of the school and prior to the arrival of rain at noontime. Delivering the salutatory address was Ishmael Hazelwood, and the valedictory, Denzel Cofie. The commencement address was given by the president of Brooklyn Jesuit Prep, Father Mario Powell, SJ. Diplomas were presented to 241 graduates.







Cambridge Matignon High School



The school's 75th and final commencement took place on Thursday evening, May 25, on the grounds of the school. The salutatory address was delivered by Grace Fleming de Torres and the valedictory address by Laura Bett. Head of School Paul Manuel presented diplomas to 90 graduates.







Cardinal Spellman High School, Brockton



The 62nd commencement was held on Thursday evening, May 25, on the school grounds. The salutatory address was presented by Lydia Meressi, and the valedictory address by Kimberly Ziniti. Addressing the graduates as commencement speaker was Brockton Mayor Robert F. Sullivan. President/Head of School Daniel Hodes presented diplomas to 104 graduates.







Cathedral High School, Boston



The 92nd commencement took place on Saturday afternoon, May 13, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. Delivering the salutatory address was Kaena O'Garro. The valedictory address was delivered by Brittany Ishmael, who was also the recipient of the Vigor in Arduis Award for overall academic achievement and school spirit. Diplomas were presented to 53 graduates.







Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury



The 63rd commencement took place on Thursday afternoon, May 25, at O'Connor Stadium. The class salutatorian was Ciaran Edward McGurran, and the valedictorian was John Dominic Olohan. Dr. Peter F. Folan, president, presented diplomas to 119 graduates.







Central Catholic High School, Lawrence



The 85th commencement was held in Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday evening, May 25. The salutatorian was Sydney Demers, and the co-valedictorians were Allyson Lightburn and Ranjana Ramesh. Christopher Sullivan delivered the President's Address and presented diplomas to 276 graduates.







Cristo Rey, Boston



Commencement took place on Saturday morning, June 3, at St. Margaret Church in Dorchester. Delivering the salutatory address was Aissatou Sall, and the valedictory address was delivered by Keiana Ferguson. Addressing the graduates were Principal Tom Ryan and School President Rosemary Powers. Diplomas were presented to 38 graduates.







Fontbonne Academy, Milton



The 66th commencement took place on Thursday evening, May 25, on the grounds of the school. Addressing their classmates as honor speakers were Colleen Fogarty and Greta McEvoy. The commencement address was presented by Andi Lyons, a member of the Class of 1973. Head of School Maura Spignesi presented diplomas to 49 graduates.







Lowell Catholic High School



Graduates gathered on Friday, May 12, at Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell for the school's 34th commencement. Delivering the salutatory address was Brynn Kaelin Johnson and the valedictory address was delivered by Srikar Kopparapu. Diplomas were presented to 111 graduates.







Malden Catholic High School



The 88th commencement was held on Saturday morning, May 20, inside the school gymnasium. This year, the second class of girls graduated from the girls' division. The salutatorians were Lily H. Nguyen and Lucas R. Donahue, and the valedictorians were Nicole U. Lopez and Aiden R. Balandan. Mr. John Thornburg, president, presented diplomas to 73 girls and 83 boys.







Mt. Alvernia High School, Newton



The 84th and final commencement took place on Saturday afternoon, May 20, in the school gymnasium. Delivering the salutatory address was Madeline Ryan, and the valedictory address, Meg Shea. Head of School Jillian Boudreau presented diplomas to 30 girls.







Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart



Under a tent erected for the happy occasion, the 143rd commencement took place on Thursday morning, June 8. The salutatory address was presented by Sophia He and the valedictory address by Delaney Woolbert. Julia Cressotti delivered the student address. The commencement address was presented by Dr. Helen Boucher. Diplomas were presented to 52 graduates.







Notre Dame Academy, Hingham



The 170th commencement took place on the grounds of the school on Friday evening, May 19. The salutatory address was presented by Colleen Kennedy and the valedictory address by Aisling McLaughlin. Also addressing the graduates as student speaker was Emily Breen. The commencement speaker was Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Margaret DeLuca Klein '75. Diplomas were presented to 83 graduates.







Notre Dame Cristo Rey, Methuen



The 16th commencement took place on Saturday, June 3. Addressing the graduates as co-valedictorians were Ana Ramirez and Everianny Zabala. Sister Maryalyce Gilfeather, SNDdeN, delivered the President's Address and presented diplomas to 63 graduates.







St. John's Prep, Danvers



The 113th commencement took place on Saturday morning, May 20, on Ryken Field and before the arrival of rain at noontime. Delivering the salutatory address was Jackson Belanger, and the valedictory, Jonathan R. Rodriguez. The prestigious Xaverian Award was presented to Victor Rivera. Addressing the graduates as commencement speaker was retiring social studies teacher Bill Britton. Head of School Edward P. Hardiman presented diplomas to 272 graduates.







St. Joseph Prep, Brighton



The 11th and final commencement was held on Thursday evening, June 1, at St. Columbkille Church. Delivering the salutatory address was Julia Fitzgerald, and the valedictory address was delivered by Brenna Daly. Addressing the graduates as commencement speaker was Lubens Benjamin '19, a recent graduate of Boston College. Eugene Ward, head of school, presented diplomas to 49 graduates.







St. Mary High School, Lynn



The 142nd commencement took place on Thursday, May 25, at the school's Mosakowski Gardens. Delivering the salutatory address was Zackary Perry, and the valedictory, Tara Powers. Addressing the graduates as commencement speaker was Msgr. Paul V. Garrity, a former pastor of St. Mary Parish. Head of School Dr. John F. Dolan presented diplomas to 119 graduates.







St. Sebastian's School, Needham



The 79th commencement took place on Thursday morning, June 8, on the grounds of the school. Delivering the salutatory address was John Q. Daly, and the valedictory, Patrick R. Sliz. The commencement speaker was Edward T. Ryan, MD, director of global infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital. Head of School William L. Burke presented diplomas to 73 graduates.







Ursuline Academy, Dedham



Graduation was held on Sunday, June 4, inside the Reynolds building on campus. Erin Uniacke delivered the salutatorian address, and Bridget Ryan, the valedictory address. Addressing the graduates as commencement speaker was Patricia Cloonan, dean emerita at Georgetown University. Diplomas were presented to 66 graduates.







Xaverian Brothers High School, Westwood



The 57th commencement took place on Saturday morning, May 13, in the school gymnasium. The class salutatorian was Rishabh Nevatia, and the valedictorian was Braden Kennedy. The prestigious Xaverian Award was presented to Joseph DiMartino. Diplomas were presented to 164 graduates.