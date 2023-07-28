From Cardinal Seán's blog

Earlier this month, the Filipino bishops' conference invited me to give them a retreat, which I did remotely. I probably would have gone in person, but because I have to prepare for my upcoming trip to World Youth Day in Portugal, I thought it would be better to be at home during that time.



Theirs is a very large bishops' conference, and I was honored to be invited to speak to them. I am also greatly appreciative of all the help I received from our people here in Boston, who took care of all the technical details to make it all possible.







Final profession



On July 8, I went to St. Monica Parish in Methuen to celebrate the final profession of two members of the Brotherhood of Hope.



It was a beautiful profession ceremony, and I was very impressed with the beauty of the profession formula itself.



The ceremony involves the symbolism of the ring and the sword as the word of God and then, of course, the beautiful vows that the brothers made. It very much reflects the spirituality of the Brotherhood of Hope.



The Brotherhood of Hope comes out of the Charismatic tradition, and their principal ministry is to young people and in campus ministry. Of course, in our local Church, where there are so many universities, we are blessed to have them working in campus ministry and helping in so many ways. We are very grateful for their presence in our archdiocese and, of course, all the work that Msgr. Oliver does for us is very much appreciated.







Visits at the cathedral



During this time, I have also had several visitors come to see me at the cathedral.



Last week, Father Sean Hurley, FPO, stopped by. Father Sean has worked for many years with the Cape Verdean community in the archdiocese and spent the last several months working with the Capuchin Friars in Cape Verde, ministering to the people there. He has now returned and came to talk to me about his experience.



Then, I met with Msgr. Felix Ojimba, who lived with us at the cathedral for many years and did an extraordinary job. We are very grateful that Msgr. Felix is once again helping in our hospital ministry.



He recently celebrated his 50th jubilee as a priest. So, I was very happy to have the opportunity to congratulate him and thank him.



Most recently, I was visited by my old friend Betty Ann Hickey and her son, James. I performed the marriage of Betty and her husband, Deacon Dennis Hickey, in Fall River. They are now in New Orleans, where she is the associate director of their Office of Worship.



James, whom I also baptized, is going to the seminary for the Archdiocese of New Orleans. So, they came to see me and visit the cathedral.