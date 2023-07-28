Cathedral renovations preserve history, enhance liturgy

Read Special Section

BOSTON -- Considered the heart of the archdiocese, Holy Cross Cathedral is the largest Catholic church in New England, able to accommodate close to 2,000 people.



When Father Kevin O'Leary became the administrator and rector of the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in 2008, during his first week, he brought in an architect to give him ideas for improving the infrastructure. If anyone asked him what he wanted to do or came forward saying they had money, he would have a plan in place.



"From the first week, I felt we had to do something," he said, speaking March 29 on the CatholicTV program "This is the Day."



Improvements have been made to many of the cathedral's premises since Father O'Leary arrived. The old elementary school was renovated, and bells from Holy Trinity Church were restored and placed in the cathedral tower.



In 2015, the exterior of the cathedral underwent renovations. The stonework was repaired and layers of dirt accumulated over 150 years were removed, revealing the original colors of the brownstone, limestone, and locally sourced Roxbury puddingstone.



But the infrastructure remained in poor condition. The roof leaked, and the walls suffered water damage. The electrical system mainly dated to the 1940s, and that had been grafted onto work done in the 1920s.



Father O'Leary said it got to the point where, "As the cardinal said, if we didn't do this now, we would have to walk away from the building. It was so compromised on so many levels."



The renovation of the cathedral's interior began in 2017, with the goal to complete it by Holy Week 2019. In the interim, Masses were celebrated in the cathedral's lower church and the Blessed Sacrament Chapel.



John Fish, chairman and CEO of Suffolk Construction, and David Manfredi, CEO and founding principal of Elkus Manfredi Architects, led the $25 million project. Both spoke to The Pilot as the renovations were underway last year.



Manfredi, who lives about five blocks away from Holy Cross Cathedral, told The Pilot, "The cathedral was, and is, an anchor in the South End neighborhood," because "it provides so many services to the neighborhood, and has for so long. I think it's really important in the neighborhood, kind of beyond its primary function as a place of worship. It's a center of all kinds of community activities."



The offices of Suffolk Construction are located in Roxbury, not far from the cathedral. Fish drives by the building frequently, and made sure to stay updated on progress from one week to the next. In his view, the cathedral "represents the soul of the community."



"This church is symbolic of bringing back a life to a community that had been quiet for quite some time, and I think it's inspirational," Fish said.



There have been surprises during the renovation. One was the discovery of a sink underneath the press riser, which was removed during the renovation. Another was the daily, anonymous delivery of artificial flowers outside the cathedral entrance.



"Things that have been unexpected have been for the better," Fish said. One such example is that while cleaning the ceiling, workers discovered quatrefoil patterns inlaid on the ceiling beams that had been painted over.



"Whenever you identify details like this, it brings back the original feeling of the building itself. I think this gave a lot of the workers, and I know gave the church and the cardinal, great pride to be able to identify that and bring it back to its original state," Fish said.



Over the course of the renovation, great care was taken to restore the cathedral's décor to its intended appearance. At the same time, efforts were made to highlight features that had dulled or gone unnoticed.



The apse is better lighted and more of its stenciling and painting are visible. Gold-leaf replaced the dark red trim on the ceiling trusses, bringing out previously invisible details. The walls were painted and the stained-glass windows were cleaned. Art restoration specialists from EverGreene Architectural Arts helped to brighten the canvas paintings that make up the Stations of the Cross.







Liturgical layout



"How do we blend the history of this beautiful church together with the needs of the liturgy in the 21st century?" That is the question Father Jonathan Gaspar, archdiocesan master of ceremonies, said guided the decision-making throughout the renovation.



"We want to honor and respect the historic nature of the Keely construction and architecture, but at the same time, we need to construct a place that is conducive to the liturgy that the Church has inherited since the Second Vatican Council. As much as we can, we want to preserve all of the elements of the transcendent and the sacred that are in the church," Father Gaspar said.



Every decision was made with consideration of how it will impact parishioners' worship experience. Every aspect of the art, layout, and infrastructure is intended to serve the liturgy.



"What's most exciting about this project is that the changes we'll see coming will make for a much better experience of the liturgy. It'll enhance the beauty that's already there in the cathedral, but a lot of things that we couldn't see before will now be visible to our eyes from the ground," Father Gaspar said.



Significant changes are visible in the sanctuary, which has a new marble altar and ambo modeled after Keely's work. The new baptismal font is set on the nave floor in front of the St. Joseph Shrine, providing room to accommodate large families during baptisms. The choir section has also been moved to the nave floor, and the sanctuary platform has been raised and extended and features a handicap-accessible entrance.



The original stairs to the high altar were restored, so the cathedral can also be used for the extraordinary form of the liturgy.



There are also several invisible but important new features of the cathedral: sprinkler and fire protection systems, a heating system and, for the first time in the cathedral's history, an air conditioning system. Electrical wires were hidden behind or inside columns.



The cathedral now has LED lights and different types of lighting concepts. More energy-efficient lights were put into the original lighting pendants. At night, the building is lit from the inside, illuminating the stained-glass windows for passersby to see.



Robotic cameras will help CatholicTV broadcast services, eliminating the need for the press box, that was removed. A state-of-the-art digital sound system will make services easier to hear throughout the building.



The original pews were repaired, refinished, and reinstalled with new kneelers. The wood floor was replaced with marble, which, in addition to being more durable than the original wood, will also improve the acoustics and reflect more light to brighten the cathedral.



Everyone involved in planning and organizing the cathedral renovation was keenly aware of the legacy they were inheriting from previous generations and creating for future generations.



"We look at this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and we're thrilled to be involved," Fish said.







This story originally appeared in the April 19, 2019 issue of The Pilot.