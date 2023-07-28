'Everyone's Business': Cardinal O'Malley and the diocesan priesthood

Read Special Section

BRAINTREE -- One of the first and greatest challenges that Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley faced when he came to the Archdiocese of Boston was reviving the diocesan priesthood.



He arrived in 2003 on the heels of the clergy abuse scandal, when many -- both in and out of the Church -- felt distrustful and disillusioned with priests. Despite its enormity, he knew what an important responsibility this task was--both for him and for all Catholics.



Looking back on the past two decades, there is no denying Cardinal O'Malley's profound impact on fostering priestly vocations through years of personal engagement and structural support for those discerning, entering, or adjusting to the priesthood. This has resulted in not only an increased number of seminarians but also the existence of a new seminary and a greater awareness of how promoting vocations ties in with other areas of ministry.







A task for everyone



In January 2005, then-Archbishop O'Malley published a pastoral letter entitled "Vocations: Everyone's Business." He made the case that vocations are the concern of all Catholics, not just the clergy. He would repeat this theme often over the years as he preached at ordinations, retreats, and visits to colleges.



Emphasizing the connection between the priesthood and the Eucharist, the cardinal said in his letter that "If you are a Catholic, you have a huge stake in the priesthood and vocations."



"It is the responsibility of the entire community to pray for vocations and to invite our young people to consider the possibility that God might be calling them to a vocation as a priest or religious," the future cardinal said.



At each ordination, as well as every other occasion that seems appropriate, Cardinal O'Malley encourages laypeople to pray for more vocations.



But he does not only instruct others to plant and nourish seeds of vocations: he does so himself by visiting men in seminary as well as high school or college students attending St. Andrew's dinners or "come and see" retreats.



Father Eric Cadin has worked in vocations for eight years and is currently the director of the Office of Vocations, with Father Michael Zimmerman as assistant vocation director.



"I've seen the cardinal lead, with respect to vocations to the diocesan priesthood, in a way that is rare within the United States and extraordinarily fruitful," Father Cadin said, adding that "He makes himself available for any and everything we do to raise awareness or promote vocations."



The cardinal has also integrated the theme of vocations into other ministries and ecclesial movements, such as homeschooling, campus ministry, and young adult ministries. He is mindful of the fact that Boston has so many colleges and universities, giving the area a large concentration of young people. Once or twice a year, the archdiocese invites all chaplains and missionaries serving college campuses -- such as Shalom Community and the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS) -- to a dinner, where they share stories of the conversions and moments of grace they have witnessed.



"He's very supportive and encouraging towards the chaplains and campus ministers that we have assigned to various campuses throughout the Archdiocese of Boston, and takes a very personal interest in recommending the various priests who end up assigned to these university ministry positions," Father Cadin said.







A new seminary



With interest in the priesthood at a low point in the mid-2000s, the idea of opening a new seminary may have seemed counterintuitive. But that was one of the first things Cardinal O'Malley did, and the establishment of Redemptoris Mater Seminary turned out to be one of the most significant steps he took toward reviving the priesthood.



Before coming to Boston, Cardinal O'Malley had been an apostolic visitator to other Redemptoris Mater seminaries, where he saw seminarians working alongside diocesan priests. These seminaries train priests from around the world to be missionaries of the New Evangelization and for the "Missio ad Gentes," proclaiming the Gospel to those who have not heard it.



Father Antonio Medeiros, the founding rector of Redemptoris Mater Seminary, said the revelations of clergy sex abuse in the early 2000s "evidenced a serious neglect in the pastoral, spiritual, and human formation of some of the priests."



"Even though everybody saw that there was a kind of sickness or malaise among the clergy -- in other words, that's what came to the surface -- I think the cardinal understood that this was symptomatic of something more serious in the body of the Church as a whole," Father Medeiros said.



Father Medeiros said history shows there has never been a renewal of the Church without renewal of the clergy. He said he thinks the cardinal was "reading the signs of the times" when he decided to open a Redemptoris Mater seminary in the Archdiocese of Boston.



"I think (Cardinal O'Malley) was guided by a pastoral urgency to restore credibility to the Church and to the priests in particular," Father Medeiros said.



Redemptoris Mater seminarians are supported by the Neocatechumenal Way during their formation. There was only one Neocatechumenal Way community in the archdiocese when the cardinal arrived. Now, there are 52 communities in 11 parishes throughout the archdiocese.



Boston's Redemptoris Mater Seminary was officially erected by Cardinal O'Malley on March 25, 2006. At the beginning of that school year, Father Medeiros, who had served in China for the previous 10 years, was called back to prepare the ground and serve as rector, and the first group of candidates to the seminary began their formation.



Since its opening, 17 priests have been ordained from Redemptoris Mater Seminary, and there are currently 23 seminarians in formation.



Father Medeiros said the cardinal performed "an act of courage and humility" in opening the seminary. He said its purpose was not only to increase priestly vocations, but also "to pave the way for future priestly formation that derives its source from an ecclesial understanding of the Church as a body, where charism and institution are united, where the laity work together with the clergy."



"I think he exhibits a sense that the Church is not his, but belongs to God, (and) at the same time is entrusted to him for a time, for a service. I think likewise with the seminary, where he did not invent the formation but recognized its origin as coming from God. I would say he shows great respect for the work that goes on in this house," Father Medeiros said.







Vocation direction



Father Dan Hennessey was ordained in 2002 -- part of the last class before the cardinal's arrival -- and began working in the Office of Vocations as assistant director in 2004. He served as the office's director from 2005 until 2019, when he was assigned as the pastor of St. Agnes in Middleton and St. Rose of Lima in Topsfield.



Father Hennessey said he cannot think of any other bishop who focuses so much on vocations. This is reflected, he said, in the way Cardinal O'Malley commits resources, personnel, and a great deal of his own time to that ministry.



The fact that the Archdiocese of Boston's Office of Vocations has the benefit of two full-time vocation directors is unusual. Father Cadin said that many dioceses do not even have one, and he is not aware of any others that have two.



"I think people are praying (for vocations) in every diocese, but it's here that there's a structural investment that is rare among dioceses and archdioceses, and it works," Father Cadin said.



Every year, Cardinal O'Malley meets with each class of seminarians for evening prayer and dinner, taking the time to get to know them and hear about their experiences. He continues this personal engagement and accompaniment in formation with recently ordained priests as they adjust to their new roles.



When he arrived in 2003, there were about 40 men in seminary for Boston. By 2013, the number had risen to 70, and in 2015 it peaked at 77.



Father Cadin said he credits how well the archdiocese is doing in terms of vocations to the cardinal's leadership and investment of time, prayer, and personnel, which "bear great fruit here in Boston."



Father Hennessey said he thinks Cardinal O'Malley's love for the priesthood and fidelity to his own vocation are "the two biggest parts of him being the primary vocation director of the archdiocese."



He said the cardinal's personal engagement in vocation ministry helps to set a tone for others to follow.



"If the bishop is showing that it's a priority, then other people consider it a priority. And I think Cardinal Seán has done such a wonderful job of personally promoting vocations, and people know that, so they feel comfortable doing the same," Father Hennessey said.