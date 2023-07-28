A timeline of Cardinal Seán's 20 years as archbishop

Read Special Section

Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley has shepherded the Archdiocese of Boston through one of the most troubled and historic periods in its 215-year history. When he arrived, he found an archdiocese shaken in its faith and in "financial freefall," as he would describe it. From his first days here, he has set about rebuilding the Church in Boston and leaving it better for the future.



An entire generation has passed since the cardinal became Archbishop of Boston in 2003. There are young adult Catholics who have no memory of the events roiling the archdiocese when the cardinal arrived and have shaped much of what has happened in the Church in Boston since. And so much has happened over these last two decades that, even for those of us who witnessed it firsthand, it can be difficult to recall exactly how and when events unfolded. So, as we mark this anniversary, we thought it would be helpful to look back at some of the key events that have marked Cardinal O'Malley's 20 years as archbishop, as chronicled in the pages of The Pilot.







2003



July 1 -- After serving in the Diocese of Palm Beach for less than a year, Pope St. John Paul II names Bishop Seán O'Malley to be the next Archbishop of Boston.



July 30 -- Over 2,500 people fill the Cathedral of the Holy Cross to witness Archbishop O'Malley's installation as the sixth Archbishop of Boston.



Aug. 8 -- The new archbishop announces that he will no longer live at the Archbishop's Residence in Brighton but will instead live at the rectory of the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. "The parish is the venue of the pastoral life of the diocese and living in a rectory is a statement about this reality," he said at the time.



Sept. 9 -- Almost two years after the clergy sexual abuse scandal began, the Archdiocese of Boston announces a tentative agreement with victims' lawyers, agreeing to pay $85 million to settle 552 cases of clergy abuse.



Dec. 19 -- Archbishop O'Malley gathers with all the priests of the archdiocese at Boston College. "Now more than ever, we must see ourselves not as free agents, but as part of a presbyterate that has the responsibility of working together with their bishop to promote the mission of the Church," he tells them.







2004



Jan. 9 -- The process of parish reconfiguration is officially announced.



Jan. 16 -- The bishops of Massachusetts announce they are sending a 1-million-piece mailing in support of traditional marriage following a November 2003 ruling by the Supreme Judicial Court that found a ban on same-sex marriage unconstitutional.



Feb. 17 -- Nearly 1,300 teens of the archdiocese gather with Archbishop O'Malley at a youth rally at Merrimack College.



March 18 -- Archbishop O'Malley reorganizes the archdiocese's Presbyteral Council to make it representative of the regions of the archdiocese.



April 5 -- A settlement is reached for victims of Father Paul Shanley.



April 13 -- Thousands of Catholic educators are hosted in Boston for the National Catholic Education Association annual convention.



April 20 -- The archdiocese agrees in principle to sell 43 acres of its Brighton campus, including several buildings, to Boston College for $99.4 million. Proceeds from the sale will be used to repay approximately $90 million in loans taken out to fund clergy abuse settlements.



May 17 -- The first same-sex marriages are performed in Massachusetts.



May 25 -- The first churches to be closed under parish reconfiguration are announced. While many parishes accept the decision, others resist through appeals, civil and canonical lawsuits, and occupying church buildings.



June 29 -- Archbishop O'Malley receives the pallium, the symbol of the office of archbishop, at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome.



July 1 -- Boston College takes possession of the archdiocese's Brighton property.



July 21 -- Archbishop O'Malley signs the first round of decrees officially notifying one dozen parishes that they will be suppressed as part of parish reconfiguration.



Oct. 7 -- Archbishop O'Malley announces the formation of a committee headed by Blue Cross Blue Shield executive Peter Meade and Emmanuel College president Sister Janet Eisner to review the process of parish reconfiguration.



Oct. 8 -- Archbishop O'Malley issues his pastoral letter "Eucharist: a sacrament of unity, sign of love, call to mission" marking the Eucharistic Year proclaimed by Pope John Paul II.



Nov. 30 -- A Parish Reconfiguration Fund Oversight Committee is established to conduct "an independent review of the financial aspects of reconfiguration including monitoring the receipt and spending of funds from closed parishes, including the sale of parish property, and making recommendations regarding the integrity used in this process."







2005



Jan. 20 -- The newly reconstituted Archdiocesan Pastoral Council meets for the first time. Since canon law requires that the body dissolve when the see becomes vacant, the previous council was automatically disbanded when Cardinal Bernard Law resigned in December 2002.



Jan 21 -- Archbishop O'Malley issues his pastoral letter on vocations.



March 19 -- More than 2,000 men gather at Boston College High School for the first Boston Catholic Men's Conference. A conference for women would be added in future years.



April 2 -- After years of struggling with Parkinson's Disease, Pope John Paul II dies. At an April 3 memorial Mass in Boston, Archbishop O'Malley describes the Holy Father as "a poet, a philosopher, an athlete, a linguist, a mystic, a man with deep loyalties and lasting friendships, a priest, who laid down his life for his flock."



April 8 -- Archbishop O'Malley attends the funeral of Pope John Paul II at St. Peter's Basilica.



April 19 -- The 78-year-old German Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger is elected the 265th pope and takes the name Benedict XVI.



July 5 -- Meade-Eisner Reconfiguration Review Committee issues its final set of recommendations. Over the course of its work, the committee has recommended that several church closures be reversed.



Aug. 20 -- Archbishop O'Malley joins Boston pilgrims attending World Youth Day in Cologne, Germany.



Sept. 18 -- The archbishop joins local leaders in Boston for a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Boston Holocaust Memorial.



Oct 21 -- In a significant step toward full financial transparency, Archbishop O'Malley announces a timetable for the release of financial reports of all entities under the direct control of the Archdiocese of Boston.



Oct. 28 -- The "2010 Initiative" to improve, strengthen and revitalize Boston's Catholic schools is announced.



Dec. 30 -- A new offer from the archdiocese would compensate victims abused by archdiocesan clergy between $5,000 to $200,000 based on an independent arbitrator's finding on the severity of the abuse they suffered.







2006



Jan. 14 -- The Vatican's Congregation for the Clergy rejects the appeals of 10 parishes closed during reconfiguration.



Feb. 22 -- Pope Benedict XVI names Archbishop O'Malley a cardinal.



March 9 -- 88 people with outstanding claims of abuse accept the archdiocese's offer of a settlement.



March 10 -- Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Boston announces they will no longer facilitate adoptions after the bishops of Massachusetts declared that Church teaching prohibits Catholic agencies from placing adoptive children with same-sex couples. Eight members of the Catholic Charities board of directors resign in protest of the decision.



March 24 -- Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley is elevated to cardinal by Pope Benedict XVI in a consistory in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.



March 25 -- While in Rome, Cardinal O'Malley signs the decree of erection for the Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary, to form diocesan priests for the New Evangelization of the Church and for the missio ad gentes.



April 19 -- Cardinal O'Malley characterizes the financial condition of the Archdiocese of Boston as "dire" at a press conference held to unveil extensive financial disclosures and a fiscal recovery plan for the archdiocese. The 2005 financial report revealed a $46 million deficit and a $135 million shortfall in the clergy pension. A plan is proposed for balancing the archdiocese's budget within 18 months.



May 25 -- The cardinal opens a novena, "Pilgrimage of Repentance and Hope." On each of the nine days from Ascension Thursday to the Vigil of Pentecost, the cardinal holds a Mass or prayer vigil at a different parish around the archdiocese that had been affected by clergy sexual abuse.



Aug. 1 -- Cardinal O'Malley delivers the keynote at the Knights of Columbus Supreme Convention in Orlando.



Sept. 30 -- Cor Unum Meal Center in Lawrence opens.



Oct. 1 -- Cardinal O'Malley takes possession of his titular church in Rome, Santa Maria della Vittoria. During the trip, he writes about his experiences at CardinalSeánsBlog.org, garnering headlines as the world's first blogging cardinal.



Oct. 12 -- Fathers John Dooher and Robert Hennessey are named auxiliary bishops of Boston.



Dec. 12 -- Bishops Dooher and Hennessey are ordained to the episcopate at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.







2007



March 9 -- Cardinal calls for immigration reform after federal authorities and local police raid a New Bedford plant on March 6, detaining 327 undocumented immigrants.



May 31 -- The archdiocese announces it will sell the remaining portion of its Brighton campus and Bishop Peterson Hall of St. John's Seminary to Boston College. The archdiocese's headquarters will relocate to a new Pastoral Center in Braintree.



Sept. 4 -- The CatholicTV Network makes its first live broadcast from its new Watertown studios.



Sept. 10 -- Cardinal O'Malley visits Trinity Catholic Academy, the first school renovated under the 2010 Initiative.



Sept. 16 -- Cardinal O'Malley and Greek Orthodox Metropolitan Methodios lead a 10-day joint Catholic-Orthodox pilgrimage to holy sites in Rome, Istanbul and St. Petersburg, Russia. During the trip, the two hierarchs meet with Pope Benedict and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.



Dec. 2 -- Hundreds from around the archdiocese gather at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross for a Mass celebrated by the cardinal to open the archdiocese's Bicentennial Year.







2008



April 8 -- The archdiocese begins the celebration of the bicentennial of its establishment as a diocese by Pope Pius VII, April 8, 1808.



April 15 -- Pope Benedict XVI begins his apostolic visit to the U.S. with stops in New York and Washington.



April 18 -- Cardinal O'Malley facilitates a meeting of Pope Benedict with Boston-area clergy abuse victims at the Papal Nunciature in Washington, D.C. The pope is presented with a book listing the names of about 1,000 children who had been abused in the archdiocese over decades.



April 25 -- Cardinal O'Malley hosts the 19th annual American Cardinals Dinner in Boston. The dinner raises funds for scholarships to The Catholic University of America.



May 5 -- Ground is broken on Pope John Paul II Catholic Academy.



June 10 -- The Apostolic Signatura, the Catholic Church's supreme court, rejects the appeals of eight parish suppressions.



June 25 -- Most archdiocesan employees work their last day at the chancery property in Brighton before relocating their offices to the Pastoral Center in Braintree.



July 19 -- The cardinal joins nearly 450 World Youth Day pilgrims from Boston for a Mass in Sydney, Australia.



Sept. 9 -- Archdiocesan officials meet with priests on plans to stabilize the clergy pension fund. The cardinal agrees to modify the governance structure with a board of trustees to oversee the fund.



Sept. 13 -- Archdiocesan parishes launch "ARISE Together in Christ," the archdiocese's official renewal program for the bicentennial year.



Oct. 1 -- The cardinal announces the formation of a committee that will recommend a new model of collaboration. The committee will review the suggestions gathered from consultations with pastors over the past year.



Nov. 23 -- Cardinal O'Malley inaugurates the Cheverus Medal award for "unsung heroes" of the archdiocese at the Bicentennial Year closing Mass.







2009



March 25 -- Cardinal Walter Kasper and representatives from many of Boston's faith communities gather at the Pastoral Center for the rededication of the archdiocese's Holocaust memorial menorah.



Aug. 2 -- Cardinal O'Malley celebrates his 25th anniversary as a bishop.



Aug. 29 -- The cardinal presides at the funeral Mass for Sen. Edward M. Kennedy at the Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help (Mission Church) in Boston.



Sept. 16 -- Over 1,600 supporters of the Archdiocese of Boston pack Commonwealth Hall at the Seaport World Trade Center for the first Celebration of the Priesthood Dinner to honor the service of the archdiocese's priests.



Dec. 4 -- The first wave of parishes are invited to participate in the archdiocese's new Improved Financial Relationship Model.







2010



Jan. 12 -- A devastating earthquake hits the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince. The cardinal characterizes the situation as "heartbreaking" and authorizes a special collection for relief efforts.



Feb. 24 -- The archdiocese launches The Light Is On For You initiative to make the Sacrament of Reconciliation available on set days at every church during Lent.



March 1 -- Cardinal travels to Haiti as part of an advisory group from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to view the progress of relief in the aftermath of the January earthquake.



March 7 -- Over 2,000 people pack the Cathedral of the Holy Cross for a memorial Mass offered by the cardinal for victims of the Haiti earthquake, including Archbishop of Port-au-Prince Joseph Serge Miot.



March 25 -- Caritas Christi Health Care announces it has signed an agreement to be acquired by Steward Healthcare System.



March 29 -- Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley, cathedral rector Father Kevin O'Leary and other staff members witness the hanging of a galero from the cathedral's ceiling to honor Cardinal Humberto Medeiros, Archbishop of Boston from 1970-1983.



May 31 -- Pope Benedict announces an Apostolic Visitation to Ireland and names the cardinal visitator of the Archdiocese of Dublin.



June 30 -- Fathers Arthur Kennedy, rector of St. John's Seminary, and Peter Uglietto, rector of Pope John XXIII National Seminary, are named bishop by Pope Benedict.



July 1 -- The relic of the True Cross is stolen from the Blessed Sacrament Chapel of the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. It was later recovered by police.



Sept. 14 -- Bishops Kennedy and Uglietto are ordained to the episcopate.







2011



Feb. 2 -- The cardinal announces the formation of the Archdiocesan Pastoral Planning Commission. The 18-member board, made up of priests, deacons, religious sisters and lay people, will make a final recommendation to him on a pastoral plan.



Feb. 20 -- Publicly atoning for the Church's failures is "an important element of asking the forgiveness of those who have been harmed by priests and bishops," the cardinal tells survivors of clerical abuse at a Liturgy of Lament and Repentance at St. Mary's Pro-Cathedral in Dublin.



March 30 -- The cardinal reaffirms his commitment to ensuring the solvency of the archdiocese's lay pension plan. "As long as I have breath in me, I will do everything in my power to care for the thousands of people who have given their lives in the service of the Church."



May 1 -- Pope John Paul II is beatified.



Aug. 25 -- Archdiocese releases names of archdiocesan clergy accused of the sexual abuse of minors.



Nov. 14 -- Cardinal O'Malley is elected chair of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Pro-Life Activities.



Dec. 5 -- In a meeting with priests of the archdiocese, the cardinal introduces the Archdiocesan Planning Commission's proposal that parishes be grouped and served by a single "Parish Service Team."







2012



Jan. 31 -- The cardinal decries a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announcement that Catholic employers will be forced to offer their employees health coverage, including sterilization, abortion-inducing drugs, and contraception.



March 25 -- Cardinal O'Malley accompanies a delegation from the Boston-based Friends of Caritas Cubana on a trip to Cuba for the apostolic visit of Pope Benedict.



April 11 -- Nearly 10,000 Catholic educators attend the National Catholic Educational Association's Convention and Expo in Boston.



May 6 -- Cardinal O'Malley presides over a "symphonic homage and prayer" at Symphony Hall entitled "The Suffering of the Innocents," honoring all innocent victims, especially those of the Holocaust.



Aug. 13 -- The cardinal's longtime friend Nellie Gray, who started the annual March for Life, dies at age 86. In a statement, Cardinal O'Malley says she "will be remembered as the Joan of Arc of the Gospel of Life."



Sept. 14 -- The Archdiocesan Pastoral Planning Commission submits the final version of its proposed pastoral plan, "Disciples in Mission," to the cardinal for his approval.



Sept. 15 -- An estimated 20,000 people attend a Mass at Fenway Park to commemorate 150 years of Catholic education at Boston College and Boston College High School.



Oct. 11 -- The cardinal celebrates a Mass at the Pastoral Center to open the Year of Faith declared by Pope Benedict XVI in his apostolic letter "Porta Fidei."



Nov. 7 -- Massachusetts voters reject Question 2, which would have legalized physician-assisted suicide in Massachusetts.



Nov. 15 -- Cardinal approves the pastoral plan Disciples in Mission.







2013



Jan. 4 -- Bishop Robert Deeley is ordained to the episcopacy at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.



Feb. 11 -- Pope Benedict shocks the world with his announcement that he will be the first pope to resign in more than 600 years.



Feb. 26 -- Cardinal O'Malley departs for Rome amid mounting speculation that he could be the next pope.



March 12 -- The conclave begins to elect a successor to Pope Benedict XVI.



March 13 -- Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio is elected pope, taking the name Francis.



April 15 -- The city is rocked when dozens are maimed and three spectators are killed in bombings at the Boston Marathon finish line.



April 18 -- President Obama attends an interfaith prayer service at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross held in honor of the marathon bombing victims.



May 10 -- The cardinal declines to attend the Boston College commencement over plans to honor the prime minister of Ireland, who has supported a bill to introduce legalized abortion in that country.



July 1 -- The Improved Financial Relationship Model is implemented for all parishes.



July 23 -- Cardinal O'Malley joins Boston youth pilgrims attending World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



Oct. 1 -- Cardinal O'Malley attends the first meeting of the "C-9" Council of Cardinals advising the Holy Father on the reform of the Roman Curia.







2014



Jan. 21 -- As chairman of the U.S. bishops' Committee on Pro-Life Activities, the cardinal serves as the homilist at the opening Mass of the National Prayer Vigil for Life at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.



Jan. 25 -- Observing the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, the cardinal joins faith leaders from throughout New England for a prayer service at the Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.



March 22 -- Pope Francis names Cardinal O'Malley president of the new Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.



April 1 -- Cardinal O'Malley joins bishops from three countries in celebrating a Mass at the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Nogales, Arizona, to draw attention to the plight of immigrants.



April 27 -- Popes John XXIII and John Paul II are canonized in Rome.



June 5 -- Cardinal O'Malley joins the 50th anniversary celebration of the Regina Cleri residence for retired priests in the West End.



Nov. 3 -- The cardinal celebrates the funeral Mass of Mayor Thomas M. Menino at Most Precious Blood Church in Hyde Park.



Nov. 21 -- Ground is broken for the construction of the new Shrine of Our Lady of Good Voyage in South Boston, the first new Catholic church built in Boston in more than 60 years.







2015



April 6 -- The cardinal joins the Massachusetts bishops in opposing the death penalty for the surviving marathon bomber.



Sept. 16 -- Cardinal O'Malley accompanies close to 100 pilgrims from the Archdiocese of Boston for the Apostolic visit of Pope Francis to Cuba.



Sept. 23 -- The cardinal follows Pope Francis on his visit to Washington, D.C and the World Meeting of Families in Philadelphia.



Oct. 23 -- Five bells, each named for a different saint, are hoisted by crane into the cathedral bell tower marking the first time since its construction that bells have hung in the cathedral.



Dec. 8 -- The Jubilee Year of Mercy proclaimed by Pope Francis begins.







2016



March 2 -- The cardinal joins the bishops of Massachusetts urging action on the emerging opioid crisis.



March 10 -- Cardinal O'Malley speaks on Catholic-Jewish relations at Temple Emanuel in Newton in an event sponsored by Temple Emanuel, the Anti-Defamation League and AJC Global Jewish Advocacy.



April 2 -- An estimated 2,500 members of various ethnic communities in the archdiocese join the cardinal for the "Walking with Mary" celebration concluding with a procession around the cathedral and re-entering through the Holy Door of Mercy.



April 3 -- On Divine Mercy Sunday, the cardinal issues his Pastoral Letter "God's Mercy Comes to Meet Us."



April 23 -- Cardinal O'Malley hosts an ecumenical prayer service for the first-ever archdiocesan commemoration of the Armenian Genocide at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.



April 24 -- As part of the Jubilee Year of Mercy, Cardinal O'Malley presides at a Pilgrimage and Mass for the Sick and their Caregivers at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.



April 27 -- Culminating months of planning and work, Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary dedicates their new Learning Center during a ceremony presided by Cardinal O'Malley.



April 30 -- As part of its efforts to propose an alternative to the growing movement that promotes physician-assisted suicide as an answer to patient suffering, the first-ever annual Palliative Care Colloquium is held at the Pastoral Center.



May 30 -- After nearly a dozen years, the parish vigil at the closed St. Frances X. Cabrini in Scituate ends, marking the end of the last occupation of a church in the archdiocese.



June 3 -- Pope Francis names Father Robert P. Reed and Father Mark O'Connell auxiliary bishops of the Archdiocese of Boston.



June 13 -- In the wake of the Orlando nightclub shooting, the cardinal renews his call for gun control legislation, particularly for a ban on assault weapons.



June 28 -- The Portuguese government presents Cardinal O'Malley with its highest honor, The Grand Cross of Prince Henry the Navigator, in recognition of his service to the Portuguese community.



July 27 -- Cardinal O'Malley joins Boston pilgrims participating in Word Youth Day in Krakow, Poland.



Aug. 24 -- Bishops Robert Reed and Mark O'Connell are ordained to the episcopacy by the cardinal at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.



Sept. 23 -- Cardinal O'Malley joins thousands from around the archdiocese venerating the relic of the heart of St. Padre Pio.



Oct 18 -- Cardinal O'Malley hosts faith leaders from around the Boston area for a gathering at the Pastoral Center to discuss their opposition to ballot Question 4, which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana in the Commonwealth.



Oct. 20 -- With enrollment growing, St. John's Seminary reaches an agreement with Boston College to buy back more than 13,000 square feet of space previously sold to the college.



Nov. 1 -- The cardinal joins faith leaders from the greater Boston area, Gov. Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh for a press conference to voice their opposition to ballot Question 4. The question would go on to be approved by voters.







2017



Jan. 14 -- Cardinal O'Malley is appointed a member of the Congregation (now Dicastery) for The Doctrine of The Faith.



Jan. 21 -- Marking the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, the cardinal joins close to 1,000 people at Holy Name Church in West Roxbury for what organizers call the largest ecumenical service ever to take place in Boston.



Feb. 5 -- After celebrating a Mass at Most Holy Redeemer Parish, East Boston, Cardinal O'Malley joins Boston Mayor Walsh and Police Commission William Evans to deliver a message of solidarity with the city's immigrant community following a Jan. 27 executive order temporarily blocking entry into the U.S. for refugees and those from seven Muslim-majority countries.



April 22 -- The Shrine of Our Lady of Good Voyage in South Boston Seaport District is dedicated.



July 11 -- The cardinal joins Mayor Walsh, residents, Boston Police officers and clergy for a peace walk in Dorchester's Bowdoin-Geneva neighborhood.



Aug. 11 -- Cardinal O'Malley says he will "stand with other religious leaders of the land in opposition to the voices of fragmentation and hatred" following a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.



Sept. 27 -- As Pope Francis launches his "Share the Journey" global campaign to support migrants around the world, local Catholics come together in a show of solidarity for migrants and refugees at a Mass celebrated by Cardinal O'Malley at St. Mary Parish in Lynn.



Dec. 20 -- Cardinal Bernard Law dies in Rome.







2018



Jan. 22 -- Cardinal O'Malley celebrates the opening Mass for the 60th-anniversary celebration of the Missionary Society of St. James the Apostle in Lima, Peru.



Feb. 4 -- In response to a call by Pope Francis for a Day of Prayer and Penance in recognition of harm done by clergy sexual abuse within the Church, all Masses held in the archdiocese are offered for Prayer and Penance.



Feb. 17 -- The pope reappoints Cardinal O'Malley president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.



March 10 -- An estimated 550 delegates from Hispanic Catholic communities throughout New England gather with Cardinal O'Malley at The National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in Attleboro for a regional Encuentro.



June 13 -- Saying he "cannot be silent," Cardinal O'Malley condemns the Trump Administration's policy of separating children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border, calling the practice "harmful and unjust."



July 24 -- In the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct by then-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, Cardinal O'Malley calls for Church policies to address abuse allegations involving bishops.



Aug. 10 -- The cardinal orders an investigation into allegations made by former seminarians of inappropriate conduct at St. John's Seminary. The cardinal cancels plans to attend the World Meeting of Families in Ireland and rector Msgr. James P. Moroney is placed on leave.



Aug. 20 -- Cardinal O'Malley apologizes and takes full responsibility for procedures that resulted in him never being notified about a June 2015 letter concerning allegations against then-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.



Sept. 15 -- The cardinal celebrates a Mass in South Boston to mark the bicentennial of St. Augustine Chapel and Cemetery, the oldest surviving Catholic church in the archdiocese and the first Catholic burial ground in Boston, respectively.



Oct. 11 -- The cardinal appoints a new seminary review committee headed by former U.S. Attorney Donald K. Stern that will review Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston and Redemptoris Mater Seminary in Chestnut Hill, in addition to St. John's Seminary.



Oct. 20 -- The cardinal gathers with permanent deacons of the archdiocese for a Mass and celebration of the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the permanent diaconate in the United States.



Oct. 28 -- Cardinal O'Malley joins local civic and religious leaders at a vigil on Boston Common to show solidarity with the Jewish community in the aftermath of the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.



Oct. 30 -- Cardinal O'Malley is made chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Papal Foundation.



Nov. 17 -- The cardinal announces the creation of a new Archdiocesan Social Justice Ministry at the 10th annual Social Justice Convocation held at Boston College High School.







2019



Jan. 26 -- Cardinal O'Malley celebrates Mass with World Youth Day pilgrims from Boston at the Church of Our Lady of Carmen in Panama City.



April 13 -- Marking the completion of two years of renovations, Cardinal O'Malley celebrates the Mass of the Dedication of the Altar of the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. Members of the public would get their first glimpse of the renovated cathedral during Holy Week liturgies beginning the following day.



April 30 -- The relic of the incorrupt heart of St. John Vianney begins its four-stop journey through the archdiocese at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.



May 9 -- Cardinal O'Malley praises the release of Pope Francis' motu proprio "Vos estis lux mundi" on mandatory abuse reporting and bishop accountability.



May 18 -- The cardinal ordains 13 priests at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, the largest ordination class in two decades.



May 25 -- Cardinal O'Malley participates in the dedication of a memorial on Deer Island to 850 Irish immigrants escaping the Great Hunger who died waiting in quarantine to enter this country.



Oct. 9 -- Cardinal O'Malley participates in the Synod of Bishops for the Amazon called by Pope Francis.



Nov. 4 -- The bishops of New England make their ad limina visit to Rome.



Nov. 22 -- The results of the independent inquiry into St. John's Seminary finds some incidents of improper conduct and faulty governance but no evidence of illegal activities or a culture of sexual misconduct by students or faculty members.



Dec. 10 -- The cardinal announces a Year of the Eucharist to begin on Holy Thursday 2020 and conclude on the feast of Corpus Christi in 2021. A Eucharistic Congress is planned for June 2021.







2020



Jan. 30 -- The cardinal announces the launch of the public phase of the Inspiring Hope capital campaign to strengthen and expand the work of the Catholic Church in the Archdiocese of Boston.



Feb. 29 -- Amid growing apprehension about the COVID-19 outbreak, the cardinal places restrictions on liturgies similar to those during flu outbreaks.



March 14 -- Following the state's stay-at-home order, the cardinal orders Masses, services and religious education programs suspended "until further notice." All Catholic schools are also ordered to close. Churches are to remain open for personal prayer.



March 24 -- Following government guidelines, no more than 10 people can assemble in a church at any time. On-site operations at the Pastoral Center are suspended.



April 9 -- The start of the Year of the Eucharist is postponed until June.



April 9 -- Cardinal O'Malley celebrates televised Easter Triduum liturgies in an empty Cathedral of the Holy Cross.



April 18 -- Teams of specially trained priests begin to minister to patients in hospital COVID wards.



April 29 -- The cardinal delivers an outdoor commendation to the body of retired auxiliary Bishop Emilio Allué, who died at St. Elizabeth Hospital due to complications of COVID-19.



May 1 -- Cardinal O'Malley celebrates a televised memorial Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross for auxiliary Bishop Emilio Allué and five other Boston priests who died in the weeks following the state's stay-at-home advisory.



May 17 -- The cardinal offers his weekly televised Mass for healthcare professionals working during the COVID-19 pandemic.



May 23 -- Public Masses resume with occupancy restrictions and requirements of social distancing and mask-wearing and the prohibition of communal singing.



May 30 -- Cardinal O'Malley calls for racial justice and peace in the wake of riots following the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.



June 5 -- The cardinal issues a letter to the faithful of the archdiocese condemning "the evil and moral cancer that is racism."



June 13 -- Government officials and religious leaders attend an outdoor Mass celebrated by Cardinal O'Malley for racial justice and healing at Castle Island in South Boston.



July 22 -- Cardinal O'Malley criticizes the resumption of federal executions in the U.S. and affirms his opposition to capital punishment.



Aug. 4 -- Delayed from Holy Week, the cardinal celebrates a summertime Chrism Mass with a small number of priests, including the newly ordained and members of the COVID-19 priest response team.



Aug. 29 -- Cardinal O'Malley marks the 50th anniversary of his priesthood by celebrating a private Mass at the Poor Clare monastery in Jamaica Plain.



Sept. 2 -- Months ahead of public schools, Catholic schools reopen for in-person learning.



Oct. 7 -- Cardinal O'Malley welcomes the publication of Pope Francis's encyclical, "Fratelli Tutti, on Fraternity and Social Friendship."



Dec. 24 -- Amid division over COVID-19 vaccines in the Catholic community, Cardinal O'Malley receives his first dose of vaccine and encourages all people to be vaccinated "as an important action of care and concern for our loved ones, our communities and our nation."







2021



March 12 -- Cardinal O'Malley joins Gov. Charlie Baker and state officials for a tour of St. Mary School in Lynn, followed by a roundtable discussion on successful in-person learning at Catholic schools during the pandemic.



March 17 -- Parishes may now employ a "simplified" form of social distancing using every other pew and having people of different households sit apart with double arm's length between them.



May 3 -- In the wake of increased racial incidents, Cardinal O'Malley celebrates a Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in a show of solidarity with the Asian American community.



May 29 -- Most pandemic restrictions are lifted for parishes. Masks and social distancing are no longer required for those who are vaccinated.



June 19 -- The cardinal reinstates the Sunday Mass obligation for the archdiocese.



July 2 -- During a visit to Miami, Cardinal O'Malley joins Archbishop Thomas Wenski on a visit to the impromptu memorial for those missing after the collapse of a condo building in Surfside, Florida.



Sept. 6 -- Cardinal O'Malley visits Haiti to view the progress of relief efforts following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake near the city of Les Cayes.



Sept. 13 -- Cardinal O'Malley celebrates the funeral Mass of fallen Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Lawrence. Rosario was one of 13 U.S. service members killed by a suicide bomb at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.



Nov. 18 -- Cardinal O'Malley leads a sunrise walk to end abuse in Baltimore during the fall general assembly of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.



Nov. 27 -- The cardinal celebrates a Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross marking the beginning of the synodal process in the Archdiocese of Boston.







2022



March 25 -- At a special Mass on the feast of the Annunciation, the cardinal joins Pope Francis' consecration of Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary and praying for peace.



June 18 -- The "Jesus is Here" Archdiocesan Eucharistic Congress at the Tsongas Center in Lowell draws over 3,000 people for a day filled with praise and worship, Mass, adoration, talks and a eucharistic procession.



June 24 -- Calling it "a day many thought would never come," Cardinal O'Malley celebrates the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade but also calls on the pro-life community to "adopt a wider vision of the multiple threats to human life in our society today" and address the poverty and social injustice that lead to abortion.



Sept. 14 -- Cardinal O'Malley speaks out after a group of mostly Venezuelan refugees is unexpectantly flown to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying, "Our common humanity is the lens through which our response to immigrants and refugees must be judged."







2023



Jan. 5 -- Cardinal O'Malley attends the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.



March 7 -- The cardinal is reappointed to the C-9 Council of Cardinals. The only other remaining original member of the council is Cardinal Oswald Gracias of India.



March 25 -- Cardinal O'Malley and Ukrainian Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop Borys Gudziak join with leaders and representatives of the Roman Catholic, Ukrainian Catholic, Greek Orthodox and Ukrainian Orthodox communities to lead a prayer service for peace in Ukraine.



May 15 -- The cardinal joins political, religious and community leaders for a press conference at the TD Garden to support the launch of a campaign to "Face Jewish Hate," part of a larger effort to combat antisemitism.



June 15 -- The archdiocese says that the final phase of its pastoral plan "Disciples in Mission," first announced by the cardinal in 2012, is nearing completion.



July 6 -- Pope Francis appoints Cardinal O'Malley as a member of the Synod on Synodality to be celebrated Oct. 1 to 29 in Rome.



July 11 -- The cardinal joins other religious and civic leaders in signing a statement to Congress requesting a national ban on all military-style assault weapons.