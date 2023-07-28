The cardinal and the coronavirus

Read Special Section

BRAINTREE -- In the 50th year of his priesthood, Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley was presented with a new and unprecedented challenge: leading and accompanying his people through a global pandemic.



The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, was first identified in Wuhan, China in December 2019. Unlike the common cold and flu, it appeared to be more contagious and pose greater risks, particularly to those who were elderly or had other medical conditions.



As the virus spread from country to country, the archdiocese issued its first directives related to it on Feb. 29, 2020. Similar to precautions taken during flu outbreaks, the measures included draining and cleaning holy water fonts and refraining from physical contact while making the sign of peace. The distribution of the Precious Blood was suspended, with exceptions for people with severe cases of celiac disease.



In his weekly blog, Cardinal O'Malley first mentioned the coronavirus on March 6, 2020. He said that they were "closely following" the directives of the Centers for Disease Control and the State Department and determining policies for the archdiocesan parishes and schools to slow the spread of the disease. He shared the news that the archdiocese was establishing a webpage to provide updates on their response to the virus.



The seriousness of the virus became more apparent to the faithful on March 13, 2020, when the archdiocese suspended the celebration of public religious services. Cardinal O'Malley offered a dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass. According to an announcement at the time, the decision was made in light of then-Gov. Charlie Baker's Emergency Order prohibiting gatherings of 250 or more people.



Also at that time, the archdiocese's Catholic schools closed, initially with the intention of returning in two weeks. As the virus showed no sign of slowing down, the schools remained closed for the rest of the academic year, with students learning remotely at home.



The archdiocese's seminaries also closed, sending the seminarians to stay at home or in the parishes they served. Those studying in Rome had to return to the U.S.



For a time, gatherings of more than 10 people were prohibited in Massachusetts. This meant that even private religious services, like wakes and funeral Masses, could not be held as they normally would. Instead, most bereaved Catholics had to hold graveside committal services while postponing a memorial Mass until a later date.



Like bishops and pastors across the country, Cardinal O'Malley continued to find ways to offer support to his people. He repeatedly warned against discouragement and called for unity and solidarity despite the physical distance between members of the faithful.



On March 19, 2020, he released a video message offering thanks and prayers for healthcare professionals and those experiencing sickness.



In another message, he encouraged people to pray the rosary, recalling its power in times of war, famine, persecution and sickness.



"Even if we cannot go to Mass, the rosary is always accessible to us," he said.



In the same video, released March 17, he spoke about the moral reasoning behind social distancing.



"Even as we embrace a methodology of physical isolation, we must reject any stance of alienation and individualism. Our motivation cannot be fear and self-preservation, but a sense of solidarity and connectedness. What is being asked of us is for the common good, to protect the most defenseless among us," he said.



On March 22, Laetare Sunday, he sent a letter to all the seminarians, reflecting on the unusual challenges they -- and everyone in the world -- were experiencing during the pandemic.



"The truth is the coronavirus is a Lent none of us would have chosen, but in God's providence this experience can be our 40 days with Christ in prayer, fasting and resisting temptations. Let us try to discover what God is calling us to during this lockdown. Somehow all of this is an opportunity to draw closer to God and to one another," Cardinal O'Malley said.



Also during the season of Lent, the cardinal recorded a virtual retreat presented through CatholicTV and online. In a March 27, 2020 blog entry, he said that people had contacted him from throughout the U.S. and even as far away as Switzerland and Portugal saying that they were watching the series.



One of the archdiocese's most significant accomplishments during the pandemic was the formation of a volunteer corps of priests trained to minister to hospitalized COVID-19 patients. This was no small task since even family members and social workers were not allowed to visit patients. The volunteer priests were trained to minister the sacrament of the sick while wearing personal protective equipment and following hospital protocols. These priests had to live in separate rectories, away from their parishes, while performing this work. This specialized ministry allowed people dying of the coronavirus to have pastoral care and accompaniment.



After two months, houses of worship were allowed to resume public gatherings as part of the first phase of reopening the Massachusetts economy. Public Masses resumed during the weekend of May 23-24, 2020. Each parish had to receive permission to hold Mass from their regional bishop or episcopal vicar, and it would only be granted if the parish had met all the state, municipal, and archdiocesan guidelines.



Even then, the celebration of Mass looked very different from before the pandemic. Under the state's standards, those over the age of five were required to wear masks, and residents of different households had to sit at least six feet apart. There could be no singing, shared books, or passing of offertory baskets. Worship spaces had to be cleaned and disinfected between services, and also needed to provide handwashing facilities. If someone who had attended Mass later tested positive for covid, the church had to be deep-cleaned.



When the coronavirus vaccine first became available, Cardinal O'Malley qualified for it, as he was 76 at the time. He received the first vaccination dose at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton on Christmas Eve 2020, and the second a month later.



At the time of his first dose, the archdiocese said that the cardinal "hopes to demonstrate that the vaccine is safe and wishes to encourage people to be vaccinated when possible."



He echoed this in his Dec. 31, 2020 blog entry, calling it "an important action of care and concern for our loved ones, our communities and our nation."



"With the help of God and the excellent medical care provided at St. Elizabeth's and many other hospitals, we will make our way through and beyond the pandemic," Cardinal O'Malley said.



The following spring, Gov. Baker lifted most pandemic-related restrictions, prompting the archdiocese to issue new guidance. Starting the weekend of May 29-30, 2021, people who had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus no longer had to wear masks or maintain social distancing at Mass. However, some parishes designated sections of pews for people who wished to continue these precautions. Congregational singing, shared books, altar servers and liturgical ministers were once again allowed.



In a June 5, 2023 interview, MC Sullivan, the archdiocese's chief healthcare ethicist, praised Cardinal O'Malley's leadership during the pandemic, which "helped immeasurably, both on a policy level as we dealt with this, and also individually."



Even when "naysayers" directed their anger at him, she said, the cardinal remained "calm" and "compassionate."



"That he took it seriously and responded accordingly spoke volumes to Catholics throughout the archdiocese," Sullivan said.



The archdiocese's final coronavirus-related restriction, which prohibited the distribution of the Precious Blood, was lifted on June 10, 2023, for the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi). An April 12 announcement signed by Father Paul Soper explained that pastors could use their own discretion in deciding whether or not to distribute the Precious Blood to their congregation.



Father Soper said Cardinal O'Malley was "very grateful for the heroic patience with which the parishes of the archdiocese have borne the burden of these protocols, for the sake of the common good."