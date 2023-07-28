Putting Catholic in Catholic education

Read Special Section

Catholic schools have been one of Cardinal Seán's highest priorities. The cardinal has long seen Catholic schools as an instrument for evangelization and as the surest path for students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to realize their dreams. Catholic schools play a particular role in welcoming immigrant children from diverse backgrounds.



Presently, the almost 100 Catholic schools in the archdiocese serve more than 32,000 students from all walks of life, and educate about 70 percent of all students in Catholic schools in Massachusetts. The archdiocese constitutes the geographically largest "school district" in the commonwealth (containing 144 towns and cities) and its student count is only surpassed by Boston public schools.



Working closely with Cardinal Seán, I have seen first-hand his priorities.



Among the cardinal's top priorities is ensuring the Catholic identity of our schools. Building on faith-formation standards developed by my predecessor, the cardinal issued a decree that set the path for ensuring that new principals we hire are committed to evangelizing our students and imparting our faith. This renewed effort was strengthened by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in July 2020 in the Our Lady of Guadalupe School decision that clearly affirmed the authority of religious organizations to identify religious criteria for the hiring of staff involved in advancing the religious mission of the Church.



The Catholic School Office's principal evaluation program, instituted by a decree issued by the cardinal in December 2019, also ensures that Catholic identity -- along with academic excellence -- is prioritized in our parish schools.



Also, in early 2020, the cardinal faced the challenge of responding locally to an unprecedented worldwide pandemic. Through the cardinal's dialogue with state officials, he cleared the path for Catholic schools to reopen in Fall 2020. Building community has always been a central hallmark of our schools. Remaining open -- especially when other schools were closed -- sent a strong message about our faith and our commitment to our students and families. Our approach to opening schools was cited by then Governor Charlie Baker as a model for other schools to reopen safely.



The summer of 2020 also witnessed a resurgence in enrollment for our Catholic schools that drew national attention because it occurred in the aftermath of decades of enrollment losses across the nation. In 1965, more than 5 million students attended Catholic schools, a number that has dropped to just 1.6 million nationally. In Boston, our 2020 enrollment gains were followed by another round of gains the following year. Enrollment continues to remain stable. We remain thousands of students higher than the historic national trend line.



The Archdiocese of Boston, under the cardinal's leadership, also has been a national leader in the recruitment of faithful and talented college graduates to serve in our schools. This initiative -- called the St. Thomas More Fellows -- has created an alternative route for graduates to become teachers in our Catholic schools. It supplements existing alternative programs like Boston College's Urban Catholic Teacher Corp and Providence College's PACT initiative. The St. Thomas More Fellows now number 50 and will be growing further next year. A New Teacher Academy -- largely staffed by local Catholic school leaders and teachers -- is providing crucial preparation for their entry into teaching. This summer academy is supplemented by ongoing mentorship from experienced Catholic educators. Fellows hail from states across the nation and a half of dozen nations outside the United States. In addition to drawing from Catholic schools like Boston College, Notre Dame, Thomas Aquinas College, Franciscan University and Christendom College, the program has drawn faithful Catholics from top secular universities including Harvard, Princeton, Columbia, Cornell and Duke.



As we reflect upon the last 20 years of Cardinal Seán's service in Boston, we can all agree that one of his greatest achievements has been the presence, performance, and perseverance of our score of Catholic Schools. Under his shepherding, our school enrollment has stabilized, our students have been educated at high levels, and most importantly, evangelized in our faith.



To paraphrase a wag, Catholic education nationally had in recent decades become a form of hospice care. We knew the patient was dying and we became resigned over time to managing the decline. Instead, Cardinal O'Malley has helped usher in an era of innovation and optimism that is being watched closely across the nation.







THOMAS CARROLL IS SUPERINTENDENT OF CATHOLIC SCHOOLS OF THE ARCHDIOCESE OF BOSTON.