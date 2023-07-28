Bringing about unity

Read Special Section

Cardinal Seán O'Malley has been working to fulfill the Church's missions in ecumenism and interreligious affairs in Boston from the very beginning of his 20 years as archbishop. Indeed, even at his installation Mass he invited representatives from the Orthodox Churches and Protestant ecclesial communities, as well as from the Jewish, Muslim, and other faiths.



First of all, the cardinal has recognized that the Archdiocese of Boston is entrusted with a great treasure for the Church, which is a thriving, fruitful, world-leading relationship between the Greek Orthodox and Catholic Churches here. Vatican Council II said its "urgent desire" was that "every effort should be made" to restore full communion with the Eastern Orthodox Churches. Every pope since then has prioritized it, and Cardinal Seán has not only safeguarded Boston's relationship but also built it. In his first weeks, he made time to meet with the Greek Orthodox Metropolitan of Boston, Methodios.



In 2007, they led a pilgrimage of 100 Catholics and Orthodox to Rome, Constantinople, and St. Petersburg, Russia. Zenit called it "doing what this wounded world needs: modeling the love that reconciles, striving to follow Christ closely...and deepen a local relationship which holds hope...for [the ecumenical] movement which involves millions." Pope Benedict XVI greeted the cardinal and metropolitan. Clergy and laity formed bonds that still nourish the relationship today. The cardinal and metropolitan, as described in the op-ed here by Father Halikias, deepened the Boston tradition of Easter visits which have taken on far-reaching importance as they proclaim together the Gospel: Christ is Risen! This local relationship has given reality on the ground to the words of many dialogues and directives, making real progress in obedience to Christ's will for unity.



Cardinal Seán has worked to further unity with the other Eastern Churches as well. Greetings have gone out every Easter to Syrian, Armenian, Coptic, Eritrean, Ethiopian, Orthodox Church in America (primarily Russian) and other Churches. In 2013 when the Coptic Orthodox Church suffered 43 church-burnings in a single night, the cardinal expressed his solidarity. Throughout his 20 years, under the cardinal the archdiocese gave aid and space for worship to Ethiopian and Eritrean refugee communities. With the Armenians, in April of 2016 Cardinal Seán presided at a memorial service in the cathedral to enact on the ground in Boston what Pope Francis had declared, namely that it was an act of justice to acknowledge the Armenian genocide and an act of witness to the Gospel to stand with the Armenian community celebrating the Resurrection and its own survival.



Vatican II declared, "The restoration of unity among all Christians" is "one of the principal concerns" of the Council. Therefore, under Cardinal Seán every year during the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, the archdiocese has hosted and/or participated in many ways. One remarkable example was the Christian Unity 2017 event at Holy Name Parish in West Roxbury. A four-choir service with hundreds of Hispanic Pentecostals, Coptic Orthodox, Greek Orthodox, Armenian Orthodox, Massachusetts Council of Churches, Evangelicals, and others, filled the church with the largest prayer service for Christian unity in Boston's history. Another such event was the Christian Unity Martyrs Prayer in 2014, at which Rev. David Wright, executive director of the Black Ministerial Alliance still recalls how Christians found both unity and strength. The archdiocese throughout the last 20 years has maintained a presence on the Lutheran-Roman Catholic theological dialogue of New England and the Evangelical -- Roman Catholic Dialogue.



In interreligious affairs, the cardinal stood out for seeing the relationship with the Jewish community in a personal way; he has dedicated himself to the Church's mission as described in Nostra Aetate (the Second Vatican Council's Declaration on the Relation of the Church with non-Christian Religions). In fact, in 2005, the cardinal led the 40th anniversary commemoration of Nostra Aetate. Much of the cardinal's work has been coordinating with and implementing the Church's mission against hate. When Rabbi Shlomo Noginski was stabbed in Brighton, the cardinal wrote to support him. During the recent upsurge in antisemitism, he hosted a meeting with leaders of the Jewish community at the cathedral. In May of this year, he helped to launch the Combined Jewish Philanthropies program against antisemitism called "Face Jewish Hate." Undergirding these efforts, the cardinal stressed in a personal way the unique relationship between Catholics and Jews, as emphasized by Pope Francis and his predecessors.



Cardinal Seán was always friendly with the late prominent Rabbi Leon Klenicki since the cardinal's days as a young friar in Washington, D.C. when he held a seder against antisemitism, and the cardinal personally delivered to Rabbi Klenicki the papal Knighthood of the Order of St. Gregory at the Vatican's U.N. mission. Later, the cardinal gave the same honor to Rabbi Jim Rudin in Florida for his work in Catholic-Jewish relations.



In other interreligious relations, the cardinal has also kept strong relations with the Islamic community. This included coordinating a 2017 meeting to share mutual concerns at a time of extremist views and behavior. Again, in 2019 the cardinal wrote in defense of human dignity, inclusion, and solidarity when Muslims fell under attack.



In keeping with the Church's mission, the cardinal has over and over convened all leaders of faith in the community to stand for the common good. When Massachusetts faced a vote on physician-assisted suicide, his work with religious leaders made a difference. In these most recent months, the cardinal has brought together the ecumenical and interreligious community in support of the Ukrainians as they have stood upon their faith to preserve their culture and lives.



In conclusion, the cardinal has acted in communion with the Church to implement her magisterial teaching and missions for ecumenical unity and interreligious solidarity here in Boston.







FATHER DAVID MICHAEL IS PASTOR OF ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST, ST. MARGARET OF SCOTLAND, AND ST. MARY STAR OF THE SEA PARISHES, IN BEVERLY. FATHER MICHAEL AND VITO NICASTRO ARE ASSOCIATE DIRECTORS WITHIN THE ARCHDIOCESE'S OFFICE FOR ECUMENICAL AND INTERRELIGIOUS AFFAIRS.