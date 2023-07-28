Combating abuse

Read Special Section

On July 30, 2003, Archbishop Seán O'Malley spoke to the people of his new diocese at his installation Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. I had the opportunity to be there and listen to him in person. What I heard that day gave me hope, at a time when I had little. He spoke directly to the survivors of clergy abuse. He told them: "The healing of our Church is inexorably bound up with your own healing. You are the wounds on the Body of Christ today."



As someone who had spent most of my career working in the world of child protection and trauma treatment, much of it at Catholic Charities, my faith had been shaken in 2002 as the revelations of clergy abuse spread across the diocese and the country. I had questioned whether I could stay part of a Church that had let this happen. Listening to Cardinal Seán that day, I knew that it would be okay to stay, that we were not going to abandon those who had been so seriously harmed, that they would not be shunned, but rather welcomed and cared for in Boston.



Advertisement

It has not been an easy and smooth path from that day in 2003 to today. True healing never is. But the commitment to make it right, to keep our children safe today and to help heal those who were harmed has never wavered. Then and now, help is available to people who were sexually abused by Boston priests. No one is told it happened too long ago. No one is told their pain is not enough or too great for us to help. Through the Office of Pastoral Support and Outreach, those who were abused by clergy can access mental health and addiction treatment, through qualified clinicians of their own choosing. Professional staff are there to help connect survivors and their families with quality treatment, pay for that treatment, and provide pastoral support.



Over the years, I have had the honor of working with those who were abused by clergy and their families through their times of crisis, their times of peace, and those often extended periods of time that exist in between the two. I have worked with people whose faith was shattered and who turned away from the Church and sometimes God, people who left the Catholic Church but found comfort and answers elsewhere, and people who found their way back to God and the Church or somehow never left. I have listened as people have shared their pain, healing, sorrow, joy, anger, forgiveness, fears, hope, loss, and faith. Each conversation is different, but all are anchored securely in my knowledge that under the leadership of Cardinal Seán O'Malley, the Catholic Church in Boston will never abandon them. And for that, I thank you, Cardinal Seán.



If you were abused by clergy, no matter how long ago, we want to know. Help is available. Please call me at 617-746-5985 or contact me by email at Vsoper@rcab.org.







VIVIAN SOPER IS DIRECTOR OF PASTORAL SUPPORT AND CHILD PROTECTION OF THE ARCHDIOCESE OF BOSTON.







This article originally appeared in the Oct. 16, 2020 issue of The Pilot.