Caring for his priests

When Cardinal Seán was appointed Archbishop of Boston 20 years ago, the position called for much more than a religious leader. The shepherd who was to guide our archdiocese in crisis and turmoil had to be strong, yet compassionate; deliberate, yet thoughtful. This new archbishop would need to be a mediator, a uniter, a strategist, and a reformer. Cardinal Seán O'Malley was the perfect man for the job.



It would be impossible to list the many successes and positive impacts Cardinal Seán has had in his two decades of leading our Church here in greater Boston, and he wouldn't want me to! However, there is one in particular that is especially meaningful to me and to our priests. One that few people know about, and that is his handling, and ultimate rescue and revitalization of the Clergy Trust.



The Clergy Trust is responsible for the healthcare and retirement needs of all diocesan priests in good standing, a responsibility the cardinal takes very seriously and personally. Back in the early 2000s, the trust faced a monumental challenge; there was not enough funding to support the future care of our priests. In a courageous and unprecedented decision that showed remarkable foresight, Cardinal Seán assigned oversight and management of the Clergy Trust to a board of majority lay, independent board members who brought business and financial expertise together in partnership with our clergy board members. Without a doubt this decision is the reason that we are currently able to provide our priests with excellent care from ordination through their senior years and until they ultimately go home to the Lord.



Cardinal Seán's decision was not solely based on financial stability, but also on a deep and genuine concern for the health and well-being of his brother priests throughout their priesthood. Especially in Boston, the health and well-being of our priests was in a precarious state. We were seeing a steady decline in vocations to the priesthood, fewer priests to serve in parishes, and more distrust and negativity aimed at them in their communities and throughout society. It was a hard time to be a priest. Cardinal Seán knew that their wellness was the fuel for their pastoral capacity. That is why he decided that their care deserved a full team of laity and priests dedicated to ensuring its viability. A tremendous example of lay-clergy partnership!



As far as I know, the Archdiocese of Boston is the only diocese in the country that has established an independent board to oversee the care and retirement needs of its priests. This structure allows the operations to be supported and scrutinized by some of the brightest business minds in the area (present company excluded), and the healthcare provided to our priests is top-notch. The Clergy Trust team, a team of ten individuals, is 100 percent dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of the men who have devoted their lives to serving so many, for so long -- those who deserve our support.



Clergy Trust's support comes in the form of three main programs: (1) the Dedicated Care Team; (2) the Intentional Living Program; and (3) the Regina Cleri Residence.



The Dedicated Care Team offers one-on-one support to priests with health concerns, particularly as they navigate the healthcare system, and is committed to addressing the specific holistic health and wellness needs of our active and senior priests.



The Intentional Living Program provides preventive health and wellness programs that incorporate a 360-degree approach to healthy living with a focus on proper sleep, hygiene, smart food choices, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.



And finally, in the heart of Boston's West End, the Regina Cleri Residence is a state-of-the-art facility home to nearly 60 senior priests. This fraternal community allows our priests to live with their brothers in Christ and continue their lifelong vocation of praying for and serving others. Regina Cleri also provides respite rooms for active or senior priests recovering from recent surgery or illness.



I have had the privilege of serving on the Clergy Trust's board for nearly nine years, and as its chair for the last five. I cannot imagine a better shepherd during such challenging times. His incredible spiritual energy, his commitment to his brothers in Christ, and his enthusiasm and trust in working with laity has left a long-lasting legacy on our archdiocese and on the future care of our clergy. For his loving ministry, for his servant leadership, and for his gracious collaboration I will be eternally grateful.



If you'd like to learn more about the Clergy Trust and our priests, please visit clergytrust.org.







MARK VACHON IS THE VICE CHAIR OF THE CLERGY TRUST FUND.