Disciples in Mission -- looking back and looking forward

In 2011, Cardinal Seán O'Malley set the archdiocese on a path that has led us as the People of God to a deeper understanding of our baptismal call to discipleship. During that year, he established an Archdiocesan Pastoral Planning Commission assigning them the task to "develop a recommendation for a pastoral plan for the Archdiocese that identifies the resources available for the foreseeable future and allocates these in a manner that will allow the mission of Christ and his Church to grow stronger in our Catholic community." That planning commission was a representative group from the archdiocese and included a bishop, pastors, deacons, religious, lay ecclesial ministers, parish staff, school personnel, parish council members, and parishioners with families and work experience in the business world. The fruit of the commission's work led to what we now refer to as Disciples in Mission, the pastoral plan of the archdiocese.



That same year, prior to the completion of the pastoral plan, Cardinal Seán wrote a Pastoral Letter on Evangelization: "A New Pentecost: Inviting All to Follow Jesus." He used that letter to launch the Church of Boston to a new awareness of our role as disciples. That pastoral letter helped guide the commission in drafting the cardinal's vision for evangelization.



In the Pastoral Letter Cardinal Seán states,



"Pentecost is the moment of empowering. The disciples are called to live in Christ's Spirit and do His work. We are called to do so ourselves today... The disciples were transformed. Courage replaced fear... Understanding replaced confusion... Their focus turned outward toward all those they were to evangelize. The disciples began living the Church's Great Commission from Christ: 'Go therefore and make disciples of all nations...'"



Prior to the promulgation of Disciples in Mission, broad consultation was done throughout the archdiocese to describe elements of the proposed plan and to gather feedback that was incorporated into the final document. When Cardinal Seán promulgated Disciples in Mission in 2012, parishes in the archdiocese were to see themselves as the chief venue where evangelization takes place. Therefore, Disciples in Mission stressed the need to strengthen parishes for the work of evangelization and to strengthen evangelization efforts in the parishes of the archdiocese. Given this mandate it became apparent that there was a need to develop new methods and strategies to engage people in their living of the faith. Cardinal Seán encouraged pastoral center personnel to work along with pastors and staffs so that the development of local plans would specifically address the needs of each collaborative and give guidance in relation to the pastoral and financial needs of the collaborative. As the topics of evangelization, financial stability and strategic planning were being promoted, the need for education and pastoral support was crucial. Strategies and methods for engaging parishioners in one-on-one evangelization were introduced. Honoring the growing cultural diversity within parishes has become essential. Parishioners received on-going education and formation about their personal discipleship and ways to be disciple makers. The intent of each local plan was to strengthen the evangelization efforts, but to do so with flexibility and intentionality. While there was enthusiasm about engaging in new ways with parishioners about the work of the church, these various evangelization efforts called for a great deal of hard work, creativity, and prayer!



Aware of the impact that the evangelization efforts were having, Cardinal Seán stressed repeatedly that the process of implementation needed to be respectful of pastors and parish staffs alike. Because of that concern, it became apparent that the original plan for implementation was not realistic and needed to proceed more slowly and organically to ensure the cooperation and support of the priests, as well as to have the many endeavors bear fruit for the church.



During these last ten years in which Disciples in Missions has been in effect, Cardinal Seán has guided our evangelization efforts, encouraging all of us to become committed disciples of Christ and to fulfill the commission that Christ gave his first disciples -- "Go and make disciples of all nations..." Under the umbrella of Cardinal Seán's pastoral plan and thanks to his vision and continued encouragement, the Church of Boston continues to make strides in the work of evangelization and the birth of a new Pentecost.







SISTER PATRICIA BOYLE, CSJ, IS ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF THE OFFICE OF PASTORAL PLANNING OF THE ARCHDIOCESE OF BOSTON.