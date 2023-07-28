Leading with compassion and care

Read Special Section

Cardinal Seán O'Malley's creative and compassionate pastoral care is amply demonstrated in many ways and recounted in numerous stories and experiences that mark his episcopal leadership. He also is keenly aware of new developments and innovative ways to care for people in the many realms that impact the lives of the community he leads. An outstanding and innovative example of this is his creation eight years ago of the Initiative for Palliative Care and Advance Care Planning.



Palliative Care is a model of interdisciplinary care for the seriously and terminally ill. This type of care incorporates not only the treatment of their complex cohort of physical symptoms, but also focuses on both a broad spectrum of pain management modalities. It also focuses on the psycho-social needs of the seriously ill -- everything from the impact of illness on the patients' relationships and support network to their financial concerns. Most importantly, this model of care puts a particular emphasis on the spiritual needs of the chronically or seriously ill and letting the patients, with their families and loved ones, develop a care plan that is consistent with their faith beliefs and values.



While often not widely known or understood even in the healthcare community, never mind in the general public, Palliative Care was -- and continues to be -- commonly mistaken for only that part of interdisciplinary care that focuses on the imminently dying; that is, hospice care. The cardinal understood, and wanted our faith community to understand, that "while all hospice care is palliative care, not all palliative care is hospice care," as palliative care professionals say.



The Initiative consists of three parts. The first is focused on ethics, that is in this case, making and explaining the moral case for providing and supporting Palliative Care. Quite simply, a fundamental belief of our faith community is that we respect, uphold and enhance the dignity of every human being, knowing that they're made in the image and likeness of God. As someone experiences the pain and existential suffering that occurs with chronic and serious illness, we are called to do what we can to address that pain and suffering. We do this to optimize the fullness of the gift that life is even as it is drawing to a close, so that they experience the fullness of interaction with loved ones and the community of which they are part. In other words, we seek to support the patient in every way to experience the fullness of their humanity in every way for as long as possible. One of the reasons that there is such an emphasis on Spiritual Care is the recognition that one crucial aspect of our humanity that is never more evident than as we approach our end time is our relationship with the Transcendent, with our Creator, with the source of life, who is our sustenance as we prepare to join Him.



The second part of the Initiative deals with the education of our faith community about Palliative Care. It consists of outreach and education to all our parishes, to archdiocesan leaders and organizations, to clergy, and to the general public of any denomination or none at all. Through annual conferences, webinars, presentations to CCD classes, publications and even a television series on Catholic TV, efforts were all directed to familiarize people to what Palliative Care is. This familiarity normalizes the conversation so that when someone becomes seriously ill, their faith and value-based decisions about how they want to be cared for are known to all those likely to be involved in that care, as healthcare providers, and especially as family members and supportive friends. That last point is successfully achieved by advance care planning. Consisting of discussions with those who are our family and friends, who are likely to be present when serious illness strikes, advance care planning also includes the second important step: documenting those wishes. Depending on where someone is in their life -- are they thinking about what might happen "down the road" or are they nearing the end of their life here on earth -- the wishes may be more or less specific; they may simply outline the beliefs and values that have guided decision-making. But in anticipation of the time when we are not able to speak for ourselves, advance care planning most importantly is meant to include the designation of a proxy decision-maker, the person who will make decisions for us when we can no longer make or articulate decisions.



The final part of the Initiative concerns advocacy of Church teaching as it applies to decisions and policies related to the care of the seriously ill and dying. In our society, we have seen the cheapening of and disregard for the gift of life in many ways, one of which is the growing support for assisted suicide which has now been legalized in eleven jurisdictions in the United States. In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, we have seen a 2012 ballot referendum which would have legalized assisted suicide defeated, despite substantial support for it having been claimed in polls. Since that time, in each legislative session, bills have been proposed in both the House of Representatives and the Senate that would make assisted suicide legal. Each time, the efforts were unsuccessful, despite growing popular support. Representatives from the archdiocese have testified at the legislative hearings related to those bills against the proposals.



Palliative Care has gained momentum over the past 20 years as the assisted suicide movement spread. Its message is clear: rather than precipitously end a life because of serious illness, it is time to develop, support and guarantee universal access to robust programs of Palliative Care which provides patient-driven, values-based plans for and family-inclusive care to the seriously ill.



The Archdiocese of Boston, under the compassionate leadership of Cardinal O'Malley, has broken new ground by identifying and elevating Palliative Care to a strategic initiative of our faith community in Boston and, in doing so, has set an example and provided a model for other dioceses in our country.







MC SULLIVAN RN MTS JD IS THE CHIEF HEALTHCARE ETHICIST AND DIRECTOR OF THE INITIATIVE FOR PALLIATIVE CARE AND ADVANCE CARE PLANNING FOR THE ARCHDIOCESE OF BOSTON.