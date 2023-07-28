Evangelical poverty and prophetic authority

Read Special Section

While most Catholics today may not know much about the Second Vatican Council, for the few that have heard about it, the council was either the root of all our problems or God's greatest gift to our times. Explaining how the council was a blessing to the Church, however, is no easy task. Generally, people don't like change, as we prefer the security of what we know to the risks of the unknown. Even if we have come to believe that the Church is an organic entity, ever-evolving, never static, and always in the process of renewal, (therefore, "ecclesia semper reformanda est,") the truth is that we fear change and resist reform. It's hard not to see in the council the spirit and wisdom of St. John Henry Newman, who wrote that "to change is human, and to be perfect is to have changed often." In speaking about the liturgy, the Council Fathers spoke of "immutable elements divinely instituted" and of elements "which are subject to change ... and ought to be changed with the passage of time" (SC 21). One element that shares both in the "divinely instituted" and is also "subject to change...with the passage of time," is priestly formation.



Twenty years ago, as he faced the daunting task of reforming the Church in Boston, Cardinal Seán began by focusing on the renewal of priestly formation.



As a Franciscan, he had the benefit of history, and of St. Francis of Assisi in particular. St. Francis had shown that evangelical poverty is the way to prophetic authority and the cardinal knew that every major renewal of the Church passes through the conversion of the clergy and the reform of priestly formation. Priests who had lost credibility were priests without authority, keepers of warehouses of religious artifacts at best, and little more than glorified agents of a spiritually bankrupt Church. Meanwhile, the council had spoken of the Church as "light of the nations" and "the salt of the earth," indeed as the "sacrament of salvation for the world..."



Therefore, to fight against unabated years of institutional neglect and the dangers of complacency, the cardinal turned to the Holy Spirit for guidance and issued a call to conversion that was heard in Boston and echoed all over the world. Against the temptation to despair, he became a doctor to those who were hurting, a shepherd to the people, and a father to the priests. He also encouraged priests to have a "rule of life" and to draw on the grace of their priesthood through prayer, fraternity, and zeal to announce the Gospel. It was in this context that, inspired by the Holy Spirit and guided by his own pastoral experience, the cardinal asked Kiko Arguello and Carmen Hernandez, the initiators of the Neocatechumenal Way, for help with establishing the Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary for the New Evangelization of the Church and for the Missio ad Gentes. Attentive not to leave anyone behind, Cardinal Seán exhorted everyone to "open the doors to Christ" by allowing the "perennial and vivifying energies of the Gospel" to help heal our souls and rebuild the Church.



He also restored the centrality of evangelization to the life of the Church, recovered the missionary identity of the Church, and began to form priests open to the needs of the whole Church.



Movement is essential for life and stagnant waters stifle all life and eventually lead to corruption and death.



Effective shepherds also lead by example, which is why shortly before opening the Redemptoris Mater Seminary, the cardinal abandoned the episcopal palace "on top of the hill" to go live in the rectory of the cathedral. If that made him more vulnerable to the protests of some people, it also brought him closer to all people who realized there was a shepherd in their midst.



By abandoning the palace where previous archbishops of Boston had lived, the cardinal dealt a blow to an institution that was in dire need of reform and went after "the lost sheep" to offer them a path to healing through God's infinite grace. As the cardinal asked for forgiveness of those who had been hurt and irreparably offended in their dignity, his humility enabled the womb of the Church to regenerate new children of God who until then had only felt forgotten and forsaken by God.



While we all know that the work of reform has only just begun and is at best fragile and precarious, we also know that a powerful force for good has started within the Church and will gain momentum in the measure that we remain grafted to Christ in a spirit of constant conversion, ever the root of authentic reform. In the meantime, it's already beautiful to see the beginnings of a less clerical Church, a Church which has become poorer and yet more powerful because less focused on itself and on its image, and more attuned to the wisdom of the Gospel and the salvation of souls. The more the Church overcomes the logic of power, exclusion, and privilege and embraces a spirit of service and communion, the stronger it becomes and the better equipped it is to wield the prophetic power that serves without judging and enlightens without condemning. The world today needs to see the beauty of the Church, and the people of God deserve priests who love and serve them, not as managers or mercenaries easily scandalized by weakness or shocked by sins, but as shepherds who carry "the smell of the sheep" and are happy to be counted among the disciples of Christ, the one and only Good Shepherd.



I thank God for Cardinal Seán and I thank him for showing us that the Church belongs to Christ and is still a beacon of hope and salvation for all mankind!







FATHER ANTONIO F. MEDEIROS IS THE RECTOR OF THE REDEMPTORIS MATER ARCHDIOCESAN MISSIONARY SEMINARY IN BROOKLINE.