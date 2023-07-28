Cardinal Seán's pro-life activity -- from those who work with him

Read Special Section

When Cardinal Seán was appointed Archbishop of Boston in 2003, he had already distinguished himself nationally and internationally as a strong and effective pro-life leader. Despite the seemingly insurmountable problems facing him and the archdiocese when he arrived, he continued to advocate and witness on behalf of the Gospel of Life in multiple and effective ways.



One of his first pro-life initiatives was to develop an archdiocesan presence at the annual March for Life, which he had helped organize early on with March founder Nellie Grey. Cardinal Seán saw the positive impact that participating in the March had on young people and wanted more Boston youth to participate. Twenty years later, there are hundreds (thousands?) of now-adult Catholics whose pro-life formation was strengthened by that experience.



Cardinal Seán's commitment to the Gospel of Life extends across the spectrum of life, from conception to natural death. He was instrumental in the come-from-behind defeat of the 2012 state referendum to legalize physician assisted suicide. He is a consistent voice in public policy efforts on behalf of social justice. He advocated for adoption and foster care when moms and dads were unable to provide the kind of home they wanted for their unborn child. Even in the bleakest days of the archdiocese's financial woes, there was never any discussion of cutting back the services for women provided by the Pregnancy Help and Project Rachel ministries. Instead, they were expanded because the Church needed to be a faithful witness to the Gospel of Life.



From my personal perspective, Cardinal Seán's greatest pro-life contribution is his unique ability to present the Gospel of Life in full clarity, compassion, and with a call to action. Sometimes his simplicity is startling. In a January 2022 homily he said, "The Pro-Life Movement needs to be the merciful face of God to women facing a difficult pregnancy. Being judgmental or condemnatory is not part of the Gospel of Life."



Being the merciful face of God. Commitment to a mission of solidarity and community. Serving as "messengers of joy even in a valley of tears". That's the gold standard for the mission and ministries of the Archdiocesan Pro-Life Office. Thank you, Cardinal Seán, for setting the bar so high.



[This past January, Marianne stepped down as director of the Pro Life Office and was succeeded in that role by Sylvia Fernandez del Castillo who wrote this continuation of Cardinal Seán's ongoing pro-life efforts in the archdiocese.]







In mid-December of 2022, I attended a Women Affirming Life Advent Mass and breakfast at the Pastoral Center. Cardinal Seán celebrated the Mass, and we heard a wonderful talk by Ester Brooks.



Hope was the theme, and hope filled all our hearts. It was a message I particularly needed to hear as I was about to become the director of the Archdiocese's Pro-Life Office.



As I studied the history of our office in the Archdiocese of Boston, I started to see more clearly just how much Cardinal Seán has witnessed the Gospel of Life not only in word, but also in deed, especially in his call for accompaniment and support for vulnerable women and children through the Pregnancy Help and Project Rachel ministries of the Pro Life Office.



The three Pregnancy Help centers, in Boston, Natick and Brockton, are a "yes" to life from Cardinal Seán and the Church of Boston. Through the generosity of many, especially those parishes supporting our Parish Baby Shower program, nurses and bilingual caseworkers at Pregnancy Help provide life-changing support for a woman facing a difficult pregnancy. Pregnancy Help offers a safe place where she can come, speak from her heart, and find compassionate, practical, and life-affirming alternatives in the midst of emotional and social hardships. If you want to learn more about these centers, please go to www.pregnancyhelpboston.org or call the Pro-Life Office of the archdiocese.



Cardinal Seán's support for women extends to those who are suffering deep spiritual and emotional pain from past abortions. Both in the archdiocese and as a leading advocate at the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, Cardinal Seán supports unequivocally the Project Rachel ministry which offers the healing touch of Christ with its hope, forgiveness, and love.



In addition to supporting these apostolates, Cardinal Seán also holds dear to his heart and personally attends many pro-life events. There are too many every year to mention here but let me take this opportunity to invite you to join Cardinal O'Malley and his efforts to live the Gospel of Life in the next few months.



The Respect Life Mass on Oct. 29th at 11:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.



January Holy Hours for Life at parishes and shrines throughout the archdiocese.



The New Year's Eve Vigil Mass at the cathedral on Dec. 31, a Mass dedicated to the Gospel of Life. The best way to start your new year!



Please remember, that through Cardinal Seán's generosity and concern, the Pro-Life Office is available to support you. For more information call 617-746-5860.



Cardinal Seán on behalf of all of us: Thank You!







Marianne Luthin is the past director, and Sylvia Fernandez del Castillo is the current director of the Pro-Life Office of the Archdiocese of Boston.