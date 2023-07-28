Nearly 30 years of shared ministry

Read Special Section

On Sept. 17, 2011, I was kneeling down before Cardinal Seán O'Malley, extending my hands into his, as he wrapped them over mine and said the following words: "Do you promise respect and obedience to me and my successors?" After saying, "I do" he concluded the small rite by saying "May God who has begun the good work in you bring it to fulfillment." Then, after asking for the intercession of all the saints in heaven, the cardinal placed his hands on my head and with the prayer of ordination, ordained and proclaimed me to share diaconally in his apostolic ministry. I feel blessed to serve Jesus Christ and His Church as a deacon, and I feel privileged that Cardinal Seán was the one to whom I promised my respect and obedience. Though I formally entered into a new relationship with Cardinal Seán as a deacon, I had the joy of sharing ministry with Cardinal Seán for nearly thirty years.



My wife Jennifer and I met in 1992 at Stonehill College. While we were dating, Jen decided to be a candidate for confirmation and receive her first Holy Communion. I was her spiritual companion during the year-long program that culminated with her full initiation into the Church during the Easter Vigil at the Chapel of Mary on Stonehill's campus. Because of our involvement in the college's campus ministry program, we were asked to serve as extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion for the Baccalaureate Mass preceding our college graduation. It was at that Mass in the back of the sports complex that Jen and I met Bishop Seán O'Malley for the first time -- that was May 1994. Twenty-one months earlier on Aug. 11, 1992, Bishop Seán O'Malley had been installed as the Bishop of Fall River.



After graduating from Stonehill, I studied theology at Providence College; after two years of teaching in the Diocese of Providence, I accepted a job as a religion teacher and campus minister at Bishop Connolly High School in the city of Fall River. In that capacity, I had many opportunities to work alongside Bishop Seán. During the Jubilee Year of 2000, the students at Bishop Connolly engaged in a three-mile pilgrimage beginning at the school, and after weaving through the city streets, we arrived at Fall River's St. Mary of the Assumption Cathedral. For nearly three miles, I carried a life-sized cross followed by many students, teachers, and parents. Bishop Seán greeted us at St. Mary Cathedral to lead us through the Jubilee Door. We planned for the bishop to knock on the door before leading us in, but Bishop Seán had other plans. He asked me if I would take the head of the cross and knock on the door three times before it was opened. I was deeply moved by the invitation to knock on the door and lead the students into the cathedral as the Litany of Saints was chanted in the Church. I am continually blessed as a deacon to work with Cardinal Seán knocking on the hearts of tired and wearied souls, inviting them to open the doors of their heart to let the Lord into their lives to be with them, heal them, and save them.



On another occasion in 2001, I took a number of students to Washington D.C. to participate in the Fall River Diocese's presence at the annual March for Life. After the Vigil Mass held at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, I walked out of the basilica to get some fresh air and stumbled into a Franciscan friar in a long brown robe. Looking up, I noticed it was Bishop Seán with his then salt-and-pepper beard. Instead of continuing on, I was amazed that he stopped and said in his distinctive voice: "Hello, Christopher, how are you? I am so glad that you and the students at Connolly are here today." Recognizing people and taking that small extra moment is an admirable quality of our Bishop. Cardinal Seán embodies the ministry of Jesus Christ, our Good Shepherd, who takes notice and invests himself in the people he guides along the way.



In 2002, Bishop Seán left Fall River to become the bishop of Palm Beach, Florida. A few months later, I left Fall River to teach at Sacred Heart High School in Kingston. I was happy to return to the Archdiocese of Boston where I grew up. At just about the same time, Bishop Seán O'Malley was named the Archbishop of Boston on July 1, 2003 and later created a cardinal in 2006 -- the same time that I entered formation to become a deacon in the Archdiocese of Boston. I have had the joy of sharing ministry with Cardinal Seán O'Malley nearly his entire time in the Boston area and during the majority of my work and ministry as an adult initially in Fall River, and then together again in Boston. In 2016, I was named the director of Diaconate Formation, and in 2020, I was appointed the director for the Permanent Diaconate overseeing the recruitment, formation, and care of all our deacon aspirants, candidates, active deacons, and senior deacons. First-hand, I know how committed Cardinal Seán is to the people of the Archdiocese of Boston and to his deacons. A few years back I was updating the cardinal and a representative group of Boston priests on diaconate life and formation when a priest asked me, "How many active deacons do you think is enough in the Archdiocese of Boston?" Before I could answer, the cardinal responded with words similar to these: "If there are 280 plus parishes in the archdiocese, I think that is a good starting number."



As I said in the previous paragraph, Cardinal Seán cares for his people, his priests, and his deacons. In the fall of 2020, my mother died after a brief battle with lung cancer. Learning about my mother's death, Cardinal Seán called me to express his condolences and even called my dad to do the same. In addition to calling, Cardinal Seán led the vigil service at the funeral home where I served alongside him proclaiming the gospel. In the last few months, my wife Jennifer has been dealing with a serious health crisis. Upon learning about her illness, Cardinal Seán took a detour on his way to the airport to visit her in the hospital and offer his prayers for her and for our family. Twenty-nine years ago, Jen was serving alongside him giving communion at the baccalaureate mass at Stonehill College; now he was giving her communion in the hospital to heal her and bring her strength during her illness. Even today, he continues to inquire about Jen's well-being letting us know that we are in his daily prayers. I know that what he has done for my family, he does for so many more -- in Boston, in Fall River, in Palm Beach, in St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands, and across the globe. I am blessed to have shared ministry with Cardinal Seán over the past 29 years and I know that his deacons are grateful and blessed as well,







DEACON CHRISTOPHER CONNELLY IS THE DIRECTOR FOR THE PERMANENT DIACONATE FOR THE ARCHDIOCESE OF BOSTON. HE IS ALSO THE DEACON AT ST. ANN PARISH IN WEST BRIDGEWATER AND DEACON AT ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST PARISH IN EAST BRIDGEWATER. SINCE 1995 HE HAS BEEN MARRIED TO JENNIFER AND TOGETHER THEY HAVE THREE ADULT CHILDREN: ZACHARY, BRENDAN, AND SHANNON.