A symbol of God's goodness

Read Special Section

It was 20 years ago but I remember the day vividly. On July 30, 2003, hundreds of members of the Archdiocese of Boston gathered in the Cathedral of the Holy Cross to welcome our new archbishop, Seán Patrick O'Malley, OFM Cap. The installation of Cardinal Seán -- a leader of unwavering faith, integrity, and compassion -- marked a true moment of hope. In the wake of the Long Lent of 2002, here was the promise of renewal and a clear commitment to building trust.



In the decades since, Cardinal Seán has brought healing and wholeness, while ensuring the vitality of Catholic ministries and sacramental life in the 21st century. His early decisions to live in the cathedral rectory in the South End and to move the chancery to a pastoral center signaled a new era. In addition, Cardinal Seán exhibited a leadership style marked by transparency and collaboration, as well as energetic outreach to parishioners, clergy, students, and civic leaders throughout the archdiocese.



Advertisement

Early on, I had the opportunity to observe his pastoral skills firsthand. In 2004, Cardinal Seán asked if I would co-chair a committee tasked with reviewing planned parish reconfigurations. Consisting mostly of laypeople, the committee visited parishes slated for closure and heard the stories and concerns of parishioners. Throughout this yearlong effort, Cardinal Seán listened attentively to our findings and analysis. Ultimately, he decided to accept our recommendations and to keep open nearly a dozen parishes, showing remarkable courage.



From his earliest days as a Capuchin friar, Cardinal Seán has advocated for the poor, for the vulnerable, and for all who live on the margins of our contemporary society. Fluent in multiple languages, he has raised a clarion voice on behalf of immigrants, calling on the Church and on society to welcome and celebrate their gifts. No wonder Pope Francis often calls on Cardinal Seán for his perspectives and counsel. In him he sees, as we all do, the personification of the Joy of the Gospel.



Over the years, Cardinal Seán has proven a steadfast champion of Catholic colleges and universities. He has spoken frequently of the central role our institutions play in advancing the Catholic intellectual tradition, the dialogue between faith and reason, and the study and application of the Church's social gospel. He knows that building a civilization of love requires educating the whole person, cultivating critical and ethical habits of mind, and forming leaders of conscience and commitment.



At Emmanuel College, we are overwhelmingly grateful for Cardinal Seán's support for our mission and initiatives, including our collaborations with the archdiocese's schools. Several years ago, in recognition of his friendship and inspiring leadership, the college established the Cardinal Seán O'Malley Center for Mission and Ministry, which has advanced the college's programs in faith development, peer ministry, community service, retreats, prayer, and meditation.



What an honor it has been to welcome Cardinal Seán on multiple occasions to Emmanuel's campus at 400 The Fenway. Often he has served as the celebrant of liturgies marking historic milestones, including one in 2019 celebrating the college's centennial. With his words that day, he paid tribute to Emmanuel's founders, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, and reflected on the impact of our Catholic educational mission on generations of students. Then, as always, he connected with our community -- especially our students -- with his humor, masterful storytelling, and manifest love for the mission of Jesus.



In 2015, we were especially privileged to welcome Cardinal Seán as our commencement speaker. With our graduates on the cusp of exciting new academic and professional pursuits, Cardinal Seán provided a parting master class in leading a life of generosity and service. "The only real success in life," he said, "is to make a gift of ourselves to others."



Spoken in his familiar baritone, his words carried power because of the depth to which he himself has lived them. Throughout his ordained ministry, and particularly during his time as Archbishop of Boston, Cardinal Seán has provided an extraordinary example of leadership rooted in a deep and abiding faith. A man of prayer, intellect, warmth and wit, he has made his life an ongoing response to the call St. Francis received from God: "Build my Church."



Two decades after his arrival in Boston, Cardinal Seán stands as a symbol of our good God's providential care for our archdiocese and for the universal Church. It is a joy to wish a happy 20th anniversary to this leader for whom I have the greatest trust, respect, and affection.







SISTER JANET EISNER, A SISTER OF NOTRE DAME DE NAMUR, IS PRESIDENT EMERITA OF EMMANUEL COLLEGE AND A MEMBER OF THE ST. JOHN'S SEMINARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES.