Cardinal O'Malley's legacy of service to culturally diverse communities

When Father Paul O'Brien, pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Lawrence, informed the parish staff and the rest of the community that Archbishop Seán P. O'Malley had chosen to celebrate his first public Sunday Mass in our community as the newly appointed archbishop of Boston on Aug. 3rd, 2003, we could hardly contain our enthusiasm. At that time, I served as the coordinator of Hispanic ministry for the parish. The cardinal chose to celebrate the 2:00 pm Mass in Spanish.



Both decisions were charged with profound ecclesial and pastoral symbolism. They also pointed to a central hallmark identifying his ministry in the Archdiocese of Boston during the last 20 years: serving and empowering a Church that is culturally diverse.



Lawrence, known as the "Immigrant City," is also one of the poorest cities in New England. The majority of the population is Hispanic, with a significant presence of Asian and White residents. Choosing to celebrate his first public Sunday Mass in Lawrence sent a strong signal suggesting that immigrants and culturally diverse communities would have a special place in his ministry.



Choosing Lawrence, and particularly St. Patrick Parish, which is a trilingual parish celebrating the Christian faith in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese, must not be construed as a political or public relations stunt. Anyone close to Cardinal O'Malley knows that his entire life has been marked by a sincere commitment to diverse cultural communities.



As a young Franciscan friar and newly ordained priest, he worked in Washington, D.C. serving Hispanic Catholics as the executive director of the Centro CatÓlico Hispano. His ability to learn languages allowed him to become fluent in Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Italian, and thus enter the worlds and lives of countless Catholics, many of them immigrants, and accompany them pastorally.



During his time in Boston he has demonstrated a strong support for culturally diverse communities. One can see him regularly visiting and celebrating the Eucharist in the multicultural parishes of the archdioceses that celebrate Mass and other liturgies in more than 20 languages.



Accompanying culturally and linguistically diverse communities involves more than speaking their languages. It also demands that pastoral leaders learn about the questions and concerns that keep the members of these communities awake.



During the last twenty years, Cardinal O'Malley has been a fierce advocate of immigrant rights and a strong supporter of immigration reforms that affirm the dignity of every immigrant person. He has supported multiple efforts to secure scholarships for children from underrepresented communities to attend Catholic schools in the archdiocese.



He is well known for raising awareness about injustices that people who struggle with exclusion, racism and other prejudices face. He does not hesitate to call out Catholics in the archdiocese to embrace a type of solidarity that goes beyond "being mindful" of the poor to one of "doing something" to alleviate poverty.



Perhaps lesser known to many Catholics in the archdiocese is the cardinal's presence and advocacy beyond our local church on behalf of culturally diverse communities. He is constantly involved in national conversations that seek to understand how the Church in the United States should be more proactive embracing its culturally diverse nature.



Though only a few decades ago the predominant cultural experience in U.S. Catholicism was that of Euro-American Catholics, today we are part of a Church community constituted by several cultural and linguistic families.



About 45 percent of all Catholics in the U.S. are Hispanic, 5 percent Asian, 4 percent Black, and less than 1 percent Native-American. Euro-American Catholics remain a strong presence, yet one that is dwindling in numbers. This is more evident when looking at Catholics younger than eighteen. Such a diversity gives us also a glimpse of the demographic and cultural realities that characterize global Catholicism in our day.



Cardinal O'Malley, with his ministry and pastoral leadership in Boston, and particularly through his commitment to culturally diverse communities, has modeled what a reassessment of pastoral priorities for the twenty-first century should be, in Boston and elsewhere.



Launching his public ministry 20 years ago in a trilingual parish located in a city known for its immigrant population as well as for its struggles with poverty was a prophetic action. Such action emerges as a source of inspiration for other pastoral leaders in the archdiocese and throughout the country.



I believe that during the past 20 years Cardinal O'Malley has set the foundations of a strong ministerial legacy of service and love for culturally diverse communities that deserves to be strengthened and continued.



As such, it is not a legacy built on mere ideas or perhaps personal whims. It is a legacy grounded in the decision to know one's community as it is, listen to it, and make the necessary commitments to accompany it well.



No legacy lives on its own or in the abstract. It needs flesh-and-blood people to embody it. As the Catholic community in Boston continues to grow in its cultural and linguistic diversity, we need bishops, priests, deacons, vowed religious, lay ecclesial ministers, teachers, catechists, advocates, among others, willing to walk in the footsteps of a pastor who has modeled well the words of Jesus, "whatever you did for one of these least brothers of mine, you did for me" (Matthew 24:40).







HOSFFMAN OSPINO, PHD, IS AN ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF THEOLOGY AND RELIGIOUS EDUCATION AT BOSTON COLLEGE, SCHOOL OF THEOLOGY AND MINISTRY, BOSTON.