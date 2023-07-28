Cardinal Seán listens attentively ... the experience of the Archdiocesan Pastoral Council

Read Special Section

Cardinal Seán has a wonderful sense of humor and meets you where you are.



There is never any clock-watching during an APC meeting. It always ends with members wishing there was more time to listen to Cardinal Seán's words of care and concern for the archdiocese and beyond. Cardinal Seán is a great teacher. A humble preacher, he embraces us with the unconditional love of Christ.



An Archdiocesan Pastoral Council exists to give the best wisdom to a diocesan bishop on matters of pastoral concern. "It is highly desirable that in each diocese a pastoral council will be established over which the diocesan bishop himself will preside ... and in which clergy, religious and lay people all participate. The function of this council will be to investigate and weigh matters which bear on pastoral activity and to formulate practical conclusions regarding them." (Christus Dominus, 27) Cardinal Seán takes this recommendation very seriously.



During the first meeting with the Archdiocesan Pastoral Council APC on Dec. 4, 2004, then Archbishop Seán reminded members of the new council "that we must never lose sight of the mission to be an evangelizing, welcoming church." These words are a starting point for the creation of the agenda for every meeting. Meetings begin with prayer and a meal to create a sense of communion, an essential ingredient for respectful listening and conversation.



The early years of Cardinal Seán's tenure were very challenging. The fallout from the closing of parishes, sexual misconduct, diminishing financial resources, the urgency of pastoral planning and stronger collaboration among parishes generated anger, frustration and a lack of trust. In responding to each challenge, Cardinal Seán always emphasized the importance of communication that is clear, transparent, respectful, and always reflective of the wisdom of the Catholic faith. "Always speak the truth in love." To strengthen diocesan-wide communication, Cardinal Seán encouraged members of the APC to visit parish councils in their respective vicariates and to listen attentively for concerns that may be emerging.



"Cardinal Seán's relationship and interaction with the APC is an embodied example of a listening Church that Pope Francis has called us to be in the Synod on Synodality. He is an active listener throughout each part of every meeting, but most keenly during the part called 'What Do I Need to Hear?' After patiently listening to what each member offers, Cardinal Seán respectfully expresses gratitude and provides a direct and thoughtful response leaving the contributor with a sense of being heard," reflects a current member of the APC.



To deepen an understanding of pastoral concerns, Cardinal Seán encourages the formation of committees to research and recommend best practices. A communications committee was created to assist APC members in their outreach to parish councils. The communications committee created a toolkit to promote a greater understanding of the work of the APC and the importance of every voice in conversations about pastoral concerns. The faith formation and evangelization committee discussed recommendations for developing parish evangelization programs. They explored the following questions: What does evangelization mean in a Catholic context? How is the commission from Christ, "Go and make disciples" being enacted now? What kinds of activities nurture adult faith formation?



"I remember joyfully my orientation session with the APC over 15 years ago and what a privilege it was to meet Cardinal Seán in person. After the various committee presentations, I raised my concern at the absence of one for Social Justice and was invited to start one, which I did with great enthusiasm. Several of us met with Cardinal Seán for advice and he recommended educating parishioners about Catholic social teaching," recalls a former APC member. From Cardinal Seán's unwavering support have come the return of the Annual Social Justice Convocation, the creation of a toolkit for parishes interested in creating a social justice committee and a database of existing social justice programs.



The following comments from current members of the Archdiocesan Pastoral Council beautifully express our profound gratitude for the leadership of Cardinal Seán during the past twenty years.



"The RCAB has been blessed with the profound wisdom and stellar leadership of Cardinal Seán over the past two decades. These have been challenging times with deep issues affecting our Church and our faith, and he has provided a strong beacon of superintendence for our archdiocese. Never have we been closer to the entire Church, from top to bottom and to all corners of our planet Earth, through his close personal and managerial relationship with the Holy Father," says a current APC member.



"I have been a member of the Archdiocesan Pastoral Council for the past few years and it has been an honor to work with Cardinal Seán O'Malley. His faith in God and the Blessed Mother are palpable. He is a true scholar and leader of extraordinary intellect and genuine kindness," observes an admiring member of the APC.



"As an APC member, I must admit my deep respect for Cardinal Seán's humility intertwined with his strong leadership and important RCAB governing authority. He is genuinely magnanimous, compassionate, and in touch with humanity, despite his responsibilities and authority, which can at times be very challenging," a current member says admiringly of the cardinal.



May God continue to bless Cardinal Seán!







SISTER MARIAN BATHO, CSJ IS ASSISTANT PRESIDENT OF THE SISTERS OF ST. JOSEPH OF BOSTON, AND COORDINATOR OF THE ARCHDIOCESAN PASTORAL COUNCIL.