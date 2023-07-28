At home and on the road with Cardinal Seán

Read Special Section

When I was asked to write this article on the occasion of Cardinal Seán's 20th anniversary as archbishop, I was asked to share my own personal perspective of his time in Boston. Many others will write about his achievements on a global and local level: his love for immigrant communities, his advocacy for victims of clergy sexual abuse, and his strong support for Catholic education in our seminaries and in our schools, among his many other accomplishments. I write from the perspective of a Boston priest who lived with him for 10 years (2008-2018) as I worked as one of his priest secretaries. I was also a member of his first ordination class in Boston, ordained in 2004, during what was one of the most challenging years of his time in Boston.



Throughout the years, so many people have approached me to speak about his humility, his great sense of humor, and his genuine concern for those around him. I would often reply, "You should live with him!" But in reality, he is the same man in his residence as he is on the street. I have learned so much from him, and I want to share some of those lessons with you here. And so, in no particular order, here are five things I have learned from Cardinal Seán that have hopefully made me a better priest and, more importantly, a stronger witness to Jesus Christ.







'Do whatever he tells you'



His episcopal motto has shaped the way that Seán O'Malley has lived his life as a priest and bishop. Obedience to God and to the Church has always been his priority, evidenced by the fact that he has never said no to anything that has been asked of him. Let's face it, coming to Boston as our archbishop at the time that he did was nothing any priest or bishop would have wanted. But he said yes, just like he said yes to the Virgin Islands, Fall River, and Palm Beach. He has never had an easy assignment, and yet he has embraced each place with the heart of a missionary, a Franciscan who embraces the Cross each day out of love. Cardinal Seán's commitment to obedience makes him completely free to do God's will every day. This is true freedom.







A man of prayer



At the end of a long day of work, the cardinal can be found in his small chapel praying a holy hour every night of the week. It was here that I got to glimpse his personal spiritual life, as he pulled out his chair and placed himself right in front of the Eucharist, exposed in a small monstrance on the altar, only four or five feet away from where he was sitting. In that nightly holy hour, Cardinal Seán receives the strength that he needs to do what he does throughout the day. He always prays his Liturgy of the Hours, which was a commitment he made as a young religious, but after all these years, he changes it up a bit, praying in Latin or in one of the many other languages he speaks fluently (Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, or French).



And during that late-night holy hour, he also sings hymns to Jesus in the Eucharist: "Jesus, My Lord, My God, My All"; "Blessed Assurance"; "Ave Verum Corpus." Not to mention "Bendito, bendito" in Spanish and "Santos Anjos e Arcanjos" in Portuguese. He sings them all with gusto and with great love for the Lord. After all, it was St. Augustine who said that "Singing belongs to the one who loves."







The importance of his friendships



Cardinal Seán's relationship with Christ has made him a great friend to many. As busy as he gets, he makes time to call his friends and to take their calls. You can hear him often pacing the halls of his residence, "getting his steps in" as he puts it, talking on the phone in multiple languages. Many times he is speaking to old parishioners and long-lasting friends he made in Washington, D.C., who still refer to him as "Padre Seán." These friendships have kept him grounded and remind him of why he became a priest. Many of us Boston priests can be accused of rolling our eyes at the mention of Centro Catolico, which is where he lived his first years of priesthood.



I remember attending a gathering of recently ordained priests with the cardinal during my early years of priesthood, hearing him tell us stories of his time as a priest at the Centro where "the rats were the size of cats," as he put it. There he opened a dental clinic for poor immigrant families, and he even started his own painting company for his parishioners who were in need of employment. His father helped him with some money so that he could buy paint and brushes, and they even had enough money left to buy an old station wagon. The only problem was you couldn't drive it; it only worked in reverse. I often laugh imagining this old station wagon driving backwards down the streets of D.C. with Padre Seán behind the wheel.



There are so many stories. There are so many friendships, and they have all been a support to him throughout the years.







Self-awareness and humility



St. Teresa of Avila, one of Cardinal Seán's favorite writers, said that humility is not possible without self-awareness. Having lived with him for 10 years, I can say that he is one of the most humble people I know, and this is because he knows where his strengths and his weaknesses lie. As mentioned above, his friendships keep Cardinal Seán grounded. One of his closest friends, the late Father Lorenzo Albacete, with whom the cardinal shared a rather peculiar friendship, was particularly skilled at helping the cardinal to laugh at himself.



The Cardinal loves to tell the story of when he was being ordained a bishop. Lorenzo was at the back of the church, and as the newly-ordained Bishop O'Malley passed by, Lorenzo shouted loud enough for the new bishop and others to hear: "Falso Cappucino!" Which in Italian means "Fake Capuchin!" Lorenzo, of course, knew that the cardinal would never betray his Capuchin lifestyle. As a cardinal, he lives in a simple room in the South End of Boston, and he is as comfortable having dinner at the Victoria Diner as he is with the pope at the Vatican. He knows who he is, and it has helped to keep him humble.







A generous heart



Of all the lessons I have learned from Cardinal Seán, this one sticks out to me as being most important. As far as I know, the cardinal has never said "no" to anything that was asked of him, but always puts the needs of the Church and others ahead of his own. In spite of the present pope's criticisms of "Airport Bishops," he hasn't been afraid to call on Cardinal O'Malley, who frequently travels to Rome to help the Holy Father on various committees. The pope knew what he was doing when he chose our archbishop as one of his closest advisors. He knew he was choosing someone who was familiar with the needs of the Church and who wouldn't be afraid to challenge him if needed. Pope Francis is blessed by Cardinal O'Malley's generosity, loyalty and support.



The cardinal's generosity has been felt throughout the world through his ongoing support of missionaries in Papua New Guinea, Honduras, Cuba and all throughout Latin America. Closer to home, I have experienced this generosity through his concern for the poor and homeless, the mentally ill and the imprisoned. I remember one winter when we had a homeless elderly man living on the sidewalk across the street from the cathedral rectory. We would drive by on our way into the churchyard, and then the cardinal would ask me to bring him something warm to drink and something to eat. Eventually, he helped this man to reconnect with his family in Australia, and he bought him a flight home.



There are so many stories like this. There are so many lessons learned. Over his 20 years as our archbishop, we have benefited from his teaching and his preaching. It is often said that St. Francis of Assisi used to tell the friars, "Preach the Gospel, and if necessary use words." Cardinal Seán has preached the Gospel by his life, and we are all the better for it.







FATHER JONATHAN M. GASPAR IS CURRENTLY THE PASTOR OF ST. MARY OF THE ASSUMPTION PARISH, BROOKLINE AND MASTER OF ARCHDIOCESAN LITURGICAL CELEBRATIONS. HE SERVED AS CARDINAL O'MALLEY'S MASTER OF CEREMONIES AND PRIEST SECRETARY FROM 2008 TO 2018.