It is with great pleasure and exultant joy that I write this letter of congratulations for His Eminence Cardinal O'Malley's 20th anniversary as Archbishop of Boston. I write sharing the resounding AXIOS! (Greek for he is worthy) on behalf of Metropolitan Methodios, the clergy brotherhood of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston, and the laity of the Metropolis.



Cardinal O'Malley has been a longtime friend and brother bishop of Metropolitan Methodios, both sharing their passion for Catholic-Orthodox dialogue and praxis for their respective faithful. On more than one occasion, Metropolitan Methodios has lovingly and admirably been mistaken for Cardinal O'Malley when traveling throughout the Greater Boston area. Many have quipped that their appearance is uncanny from their white hair, beards and glasses, to their robes. One major difference noted are the Franciscan sandals! The metropolitan receives these mistakes with a sense of appreciation for having been mistaken for Cardinal O'Malley because of his deep respect and admiration of his dear brother in Christ.



Cardinal O'Malley has touched the Metropolis of Boston through his continuous support for our metropolitan, and metropolis, through attending our annual feast day Divine Liturgy for St. Andrew, our patron and First Called Apostle. His Eminence always inspires the clergy of the metropolis with his pastoral address and prayerful presence. During his address in 2022, his eminence stated "Looking forward to the year 2054, a thousand years since the Great Schism, he asked 'wouldn't it be wonderful if that division healed before then'?" [Ed. -- Cardinal O'Malley refers here to the 1054 division between the Eastern and Western churches.] (December 1, 2022, The Pilot). This is certainly a hope and prayer for the clergy of this metropolis, along with all of the Orthodox laity who are married to Catholic spouses. By nature, these families in and of themselves are bridges to narrow the schism, through their very own existence and nurturing.



Metropolitan Methodios, in turn, always attends the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul alongside Cardinal O'Malley at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.



Cardinal O'Malley and Metropolitan Methodios have shown great respect for each other during each one's respective Holy Week, the most sacred time of the ecclesiastical year. Metropolitan Methodios attends the Chrism Mass with Cardinal O'Malley, and in turn, Cardinal O'Malley attends the Resurrection service on Holy Saturday evening, alongside Metropolitan Methodios, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Boston. Their eminences have visited each other on countless occasions, both liturgical and educational, always bringing with them a sense of peace and solidarity for the two sister churches here in Boston.



Their support for their faithful, especially for the Orthodox-Catholic couples (of which roughly 70 percent of Greek Orthodox marrying outside the denomination are categorized), extends to formal dialogue within the Orthodox-Catholic North American Consultation. Metropolitan Methodios is the presiding Orthodox Chairman, and Cardinal O'Malley has both attended and presented at meetings on more than one occasion. He is well respected among the Orthodox and Catholic clergy of the consultation. Their eminences are equally seen as international contributors of high esteem to the dialogue between Catholics and Orthodox.



The heart of the dialogue resides in the fervent prayer of Christ when addressing our Heavenly Father. Jesus shows us His desire for the unity of the children of God, and the Church, when he prays "that they may be one." (John 17:21) To be one is only possible through the thoughtful and prayerful leadership of bishops like Cardinal O'Malley and Metropolitan Methodios. As sister churches, we need leaders to guide us, through the Holy Spirit, so that we may enliven what was written by St. Pope John Paul II in 1995 through Ut Unum Sint "the Church must breathe with her two lungs!" (Section 54)



To breathe with two lungs means to be whole, to be healed, and to have fullness of life. The breath, not coincidentally the same word in Latin and Greek as used for the Holy Spirit, is the source of life. The church is closer now than in the past nearly one thousand years in many ways as a result of local, regional, national, and global influence from those in similarity of thought and praxis to our local hierarchs.



What comes to mind, in conclusion, hails from the commemoration of the local bishop/metropolitan in the Orthodox Church during the Divine Liturgy: Among the first remember, Lord, our father and archbishop (name), grant him to Your holy churches in peace, safety, honor, and health, unto length of days, rightly teaching the word of Your truth.



We Orthodox will pray during our Divine Liturgy that Almighty God grant many years to Cardinal Seán, blessed with safety, honor, and health, rightly teaching the word of God's truth.



Many years, Your Eminence!







REVEREND DOCTOR PHILIP HALIKIAS, GREEK ORTHODOX METROPOLIS OF BOSTON, AND HOLY CROSS SEMINARY, BROOKLINE.