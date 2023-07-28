One score, two decades, a generation, 20 years

Read Special Section

The challenges that Archbishop Seán P. O'Malley, OFM Cap. Faced on his appointment by Pope St. John Paul II on July 1, 2003 were to any honest observer -- monumental.



One of the obvious tasks of a newspaper is to report the news. For a weekly newspaper that is met in ways different from a daily. For this weekly we try always to have not only the past as it affects the present as part of our reporting, but also of the reality that in many ways we are reporting what will one day be history.



Sometime last year we began remote planning for this special issue marking now-Cardinal O'Malley's appointment and installation as the ninth bishop and sixth archbishop of this metropolitan see of Boston.



During his service as archbishop we have all come to know him, his likes (Belgian Chocolate) and dislikes (focus on himself). So our planning had to be marked by discretion; actually by in-house secrecy. In the past he had allowed his newspaper, The Pilot, to cover events that involved him, e.g. the 25th anniversary of his episcopal ordination in 2009, and the more recent 50th anniversary of his priestly ordination. Once again we got the nod for this anniversary.



It falls to your scribe to coordinate special issues and sections. That's all -- coordinate. As this issue proves once again, there is a small (emphasis, please) group of dedicated staff of The Pilot who do the yeoman's work in the actual assembling of such an issue.



Advertisement

Permit me to highlight a few in this issue.



Greg Tracy, who wears many hats (as do much of the staff), wrote the text of almost 6,000 words for the timeline; he combed Pilot files of 65,000 photos and selected 140, from which less than half were ultimately used in the timeline; others appear with other stories.



Nan Wilkins, our production manager, who lays out the paper each week and with an artist's eye spends extra time on special sections or issues. The task is complex because it involves placing ads and editorial so that the readers don't miss either.



Dan Maguire, our advertising manager, does the bulk of the work soliciting ads and coordinating the ad placements with Nan.



Seán Gibney, a former staff member, who has graciously agreed to come back to proofread every single page of this edition.



And all under the expert leadership and lots of overtime of our editor, Antonio Enrique, who has overseen every single aspect of the special edition and has brought all of us together as a team.



You get the point -- lots of behind the scenes talent and work and the omnipresent deadlines.



In this issue you will notice that with Greg's timeline lead, we tried to focus on Cardinal O'Malley's Boston service. This is not as easily done as may seem as, by definition, a diocesan bishop is also supposed to be attentive to and concerned for other churches (dioceses) throughout the world. So this is not only Boston, but it is primarily Boston.



Most of the material in this special issue is newly written. As some of what we cover is history, in several cases we returned to our coverage during the previous 20 years and we are printing them anew. Among these repeats are his nomination to the College of Cardinals and the bestowal of the Red Hat and Ring; and the renovation and restoration of the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Holy Cross -- a most successful project very near and dear to the cardinal's heart.



Aware that some readers will not have seen previous versions, we also include the cardinal's biography.



As you read through this issue, I hope you will be inspired by the cardinal's service of 20 years here in Boston. Please take some time to read the ads; often they express sentiments briefly and beautifully that an article of many words can miss. Many of these ads come from businesses with whom the archdiocese, its parishes, schools and agencies have worked. As they have supported us, please support them.



Thanks also to all those who have contributed their time, energy, and skills at composition for the editorial submissions they sent to us. Some worked under time constraints. Others asked how many words? Usually an indication that the author could and would go for several pages.



Thanks for your ongoing support of the archdiocese's newspaper. If you have enjoyed this special issue, you would likely enjoy the paper in hardcopy arriving in your mailbox or as a gift to someone.