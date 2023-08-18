Newton Pax Christi chapter prays, works for nuclear weapons ban

NEWTON -- When Barbara Allaire was a child, her family lived in Okinawa, Japan, where her father, a military officer, was stationed as part of the occupying forces after World War II. Her family employed local people for gardening and housekeeping. When Allaire learned that one of their employees' fathers had died in the war, she initially assumed it was the fault of the Japanese, whom she understood to be the "bad guys" of the war. She was horrified to learn that he had died fighting the Americans.



That began Allaire's lifelong dedication to advocating for peace. Over the years, she has worked on issues like climate change, racial justice, and immigrants' rights. And she is now one of the leading members of the new Pax Christi chapter in Newton, organized by the collaborative of Sacred Heart and Our Lady Help of Christians (SHOL), which is largely focused on the issue of nuclear weapons.



Allaire said Pax Christi, which is an international peace movement, is "recognized as the Catholic embodiment of the search for peace and nonviolence in the world."



"Part of it is a dedication to ending war, and part of it is a quest for nonviolent ways of being in the world and trying to foster nonviolence as a way of life," she said.



She, along with Peter Metz, Ann Capoccia, and other parishioners, started the chapter last year, modeling it after that of St. Susanna Parish in Dedham.



Advertisement

"We want, with them, to inspire lots of other parishes throughout the archdiocese and the commonwealth to educate their congregations and to get them active," Metz said.



They meet once a month via Zoom and publish a column in the collaborative bulletin each month. They have also spoken with religious education classes about the moral and humanitarian aspects of nuclear war. Last year, they hosted a webinar featuring Archbishop John C. Wester of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, where the atomic bomb was developed and two nuclear weapons labs are located. They have also made available copies of Archbishop Wester's January 2022 pastoral letter, "Living in the Light of Christ's Peace: A Conversation Toward Nuclear Disarmament."



Capoccia, a retired social worker, has been at the front of coordinating the new Pax Christi chapter. She said they want to collaborate with other parishes and help create chapters in other communities, but their outreach has not garnered many responses.



"It's not an issue that people get excited about. They don't want to talk about it," she said.



Historically, most Catholic bishops in the U.S. taught that possessing nuclear weapons was an unfortunate but necessary measure to deter the use of such weapons by other countries. However, the popes of recent decades have condemned the development and possession of nuclear weapons. In 2017, Pope Francis stated that the elimination of nuclear weapons is a moral imperative. The Holy See was instrumental in the creation of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons that year and became the first nation to sign and ratify it.



Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 raised new concerns about the possibility of nuclear war and the recent release of the film "Oppenheimer" has brought the topic into everyday conversation. The film tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who led the effort to create the first atomic bomb.



Allaire and Metz both praised the film but said it did not address how nuclear weapons have developed since World War II or the threat that they pose in the present day.



"The salutary effect of the movie is that a whole lot more people are now aware of the history and are talking about nuclear weapons, but that will pass pretty quickly unless we capitalize on it," Metz said.



One project the Newton Pax Christi chapter is working on is distributing postcards to people leaving screenings of "Oppenheimer," to provide information about nuclear weapons and what can be done to advocate for their disarmament and elimination.



The chapter leaders hope to hold a peace retreat this fall and a webinar early next year. They also plan to be present at SHOL's upcoming annual parish fair.



"We really are hoping that the Catholic Church will get on board as a whole. We have these courageous leaders, and we'd like to see the people in the pews have their hearts in this issue," Allaire said.



Metz has been involved with local peace-related events this summer. In June, he helped coordinate the Boston visit of the "Golden Rule," a sailboat used by Quaker peace activists to block nuclear tests in 1958, now being used by Veterans for Peace to campaign against nuclear weapons. On Aug. 6, Metz spoke at an annual memorial organized by Watertown Citizens for Peace, Justice, and the Environment, honoring the victims of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Several SHOL parishioners attended the memorial, in which Japanese floating lanterns are placed on the Charles River.



Ultimately, Metz told The Pilot, the problem of nuclear weapons is going to be solved on the political front.



"We have to persuade our congresspeople and our administration to take up the cause and start negotiations to bring an end to nuclear weapons. It's going to be very, very difficult negotiations, but I have no doubt it can be done," Metz said.



However, Allaire maintained that the heart of Pax Christi, both locally and globally, is "working within the Catholic Church to help Catholics embrace a vision of peace."



"We care very much about whether Pope Francis' words and actions supporting peace are also the vision of the whole Catholic Church, not just our pope or even just the hierarchy. We're looking for all Catholics to embrace this vision," Allaire said.