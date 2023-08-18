Read Special Section

Summer is a wonderful time of year. The days are long, there's always something going on, and because school is out, you may see more of your grandkids, too. But the summer heat is often hard on seniors, which is why we need to be mindful of the activities we choose and the stress they put on our bodies. Here are five summer activities seniors can safely enjoy.







1. Having a picnic



Eating outdoors in the summer is peaceful and relaxing. It's also a perfect choice for seniors because picnics are easy to adapt to your needs. You can have a picnic at a local park, on the beach, or right in your backyard.



So, choose foods that are suitable for your diet, spread out a blanket or set up chairs in the location of your choice, and enjoy! Picnic close to dawn or dusk if you want to beat the summer heat.







2. Gardening



Gardening is another activity that is easily adapted to your needs. You can garden directly in your soil, use raised beds, try container gardening, or even make an herb garden on your windowsill indoors.



In addition to the obvious perk of getting to enjoy the fresh produce you've grown, gardening also provides a myriad of benefits for seniors. Gardening lowers stress levels, improves strength and mobility, and even has a preventative effect against osteoporosis.







3. Birdwatching



Many seniors find birdwatching to be a lovely summer activity. And it's a great way to enjoy nature, regardless of your level of mobility. For example, care partners for seniors on bed rest can place a birdfeeder where it is visible from a window. Wheelchair users can enjoy the birds in their neighborhood with the help of their care partners. And seniors who are able to walk can take advantage of parks and trails to look for their favorite species.



Birdwatching also helps lower stress levels and sharpen your mind. Plus, it's a great way to get some exercise in. Even lifting your binoculars helps strengthen your muscles!







4. Spending time in the water



Most of us have fond memories of spending summers swimming, exploring streams, running through sprinklers, or walking along the beach. And the good news is, most seniors can still enjoy the water in some form!



If you have a nearby beach, it can be lovely to sit at the edge of the water and let the waves lap your toes. Swimming is an excellent form of exercise. And aquatic therapy is quite beneficial for seniors. Alternatively, seniors with limited mobility can also enjoy dipping their feet into a small pool or even having an indoor rubber duck race inside a plastic bin.







5. Enjoying an ice cream social



There's a good reason ice cream socials have remained popular for centuries -- they're tons of fun! And as long as you take dietary needs into consideration, ice cream socials are a perfect way to enjoy the summer.



They're also simple to host. Just gather an array of ice cream and toppings, invite family or friends, and get ready to have a blast! Add some board games or a movie if you want to extend the party.



Whatever activities you choose this summer, remember that the safest times to be outdoors are in the morning and evening. Always wear sunscreen and cool clothing when you're outside. And be sure to stay hydrated!



MARIA BURKE, RN, IS THE OWNER OF CELTIC ANGELS HOME HEALTH CARE.