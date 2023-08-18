Creative ways to stay connected, bond with, and share in your grandchild's life

Read Special Section

There are all sorts of challenges to staying connected with your grandchild these days -- they may live across town, the country, or even the world. However, when you love someone -- the way a grandparent loves a grandchild -- you find creative ways to stay connected, bond, and share in one another's lives.



According to a study from the American Association of Retired Persons, or AARP, more than 50 percent of American grandparents have at least one grandchild who lives more than 200 miles away. Therefore, keeping in touch with them is important so you may share your culture, experiences, and family stories.



We all use different technology and strategies to bridge the gap, but there's always room for improvement. As many of us know from our experiences, lifelong attachment between a grandparent and a grandchild can be sustained in several ways. Grandparents' Day is just around the corner on Sunday, Sept. 10. In honor of the holiday, here are a few ideas to try out with your grandkids:







Visit in person as often as you can



In-person visits are a fantastic opportunity to share your interests -- reading, gardening, crafting, woodworking, and more. In turn, take an interest in your grandchild's interests, whether in school, sports, arts, or the outdoors. Try to plan your time together around their schedule.







Call frequently to hear what's new



Toddlers are typically happy to answer simple and specific questions, while catch-up chats with teenagers are best suited around their schoolwork, friends and activities. Taking an interest in your grandchild's life and what makes them happy is often all it takes to connect.







Text or Instant Message



If you don't already have a smartphone, consider getting one. You can have your grandchild teach you how to use it and even download apps during your next in-person visit. Texting and messaging are terrific opportunities for daily or quick check-ins. It is also an easy way to share family photos.







FaceTime or video chat on Zoom or Skype



A young child will enjoy seeing you, and an older kid or teen may prefer a video call to a phone call. Many grandkids video chat with their grandparents to read together, review homework, or share artwork.







Schedule time to connect and stick to it



During the week, there's a time to rise, depart for school, do homework, have dinner, and go to bed. And, sometimes, weekends are just as busy. Schedule a time to talk with your grandchild, whether during the week or on the weekend, so you can both plan and look forward to it. However, consider keeping your conversations short. Most kids enjoy regular chats when they are upbeat and quick.







Build a relationship on your stories and memories



Sharing your stories and memories often opens the door for your grandchild to do the same. This helps both of you find similar interests and common ground to build a special relationship.







Cook or bake with them when you visit



Make an old family or cultural recipe together that allows you to spend time together. This activity may expand your grandchild's palate and encourage you both to talk about your heritage and share stories.







Respect boundaries



Teenagers tend to want privacy and space from their close family members, including parents and grandparents. Do your best to respect this when meeting their friends, connecting on social media, or even cheering them on at sporting extracurricular events.



These are just a few ideas to help you stay connected to your beloved grandchildren. Although the distance may sadden you, also let it inspire you to be creative and build a relationship and genuine bond that will benefit you both.



