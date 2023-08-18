Do you or someone you know ... need a little extra help?

Read Special Section

We all know someone who may be determined to stay independent but would really benefit from living in a more supportive environment. Perhaps it's an aunt or uncle, a parent, a friend, or a neighbor, or maybe it's something you have thought about from time to time.



An often overlooked option is a rest home. There are over 50 rest homes in Massachusetts, licensed by the Department of Public Health, but few people understand the nature and benefits of a rest home, and we are NOT talking about your grandmother's rest home!



The VNA Senior Living Residences added its first rest home two years ago and it is a vibrant, caring, and modern place to call home. We took over the former Little Sisters of the Poor on Highland Avenue in Somerville, MA.



The VNA has been caring for the community for over 125 years and has been providing a dignified home for seniors for over 25 years and also operates two other properties nearby.



All of our rooms are private with private half bathrooms. The grounds are absolutely beautiful, easy to navigate, and provide a peaceful respite from a busy world.



All of your needs are provided for, including meals, laundry, housekeeping, activities, and help with personal care and medications. We also work closely with primary care providers and visiting nurses and therapists who come to you! No more unnecessary routine trips to doctor's offices!



An especially unique aspect of the VNA's property is our stunning chapel, providing daily prayers, Catholic Mass, and other nondenominational services.



And, saving the best for last, the very best part is that the VNA Senior Living is truly affordable for anyone with any budget.



Let us help you figure out how we can assist!



Call Nancy Bergeron today at 617-776-7744.



Look at our website at www.vnaem.org and see for yourself what the VNA can provide for you or your loved one! You can also download a pre-application as well.