Youville House celebrates 25th anniversary

On June 15, 2023, Youville House celebrated a big anniversary, marking 25 years since first opening as an assisted living residence. Residents, family members, friends, and staff enjoyed live music, a steady stream of hors d'oeuvres, and heartfelt remarks about Youville's legacy of compassionate care.



Youville House is a non-profit, mission-driven residence located in the heart of Cambridge and managed by Covenant Health.



Youville Place in Lexington completed major renovations to their indoor living spaces and outdoor areas this summer. New amenities include a redesigned living room at The Courtyard, Youville's memory support community, featuring a new fireplace and a lowered, wooden-beam ceiling fixture. According to Bridget Barden, Director of The Courtyard, "The new living room has turned into a wonderful central gathering space for our residents and their visitors. The goal of our renovations was to make our indoor spaces feel more homelike. We are very happy with the results!"



Youville Place also completed the installation of a series of large, outdoor musical instruments. This interactive installation was made possible through a grant provided by The Dana Home Foundation. Residents and family members have access to a variety of instruments installed throughout the extensive Youville campus.



Youville Place is a non-profit, mission-driven assisted living residence located in Lexington and managed by Covenant Health.