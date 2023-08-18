Senior community delivers 'Field of Dreams' to lifelong baseball fan

Read Special Section

The Worcester WooSox homefield became a true "field of dreams" this summer for one avid fan. Cheers rang out as Alberta Fullem, a spry Marlborough centenarian, lobbed the opening pitch at Polar Park.



"It was tremendous," raved Fullem following a memorable first trip to Polar Park. "I certainly didn't think anything like that would ever happen!"



Boston 25 News was equally impressed, and later featured the WooSox rookie in a feel-good "Play of the Day" sports segment.



At 101 years old, Fullem is no stranger to the spotlight. She turned 100 with great fanfare in 2022. A lively party at New Horizons at Marlborough, the popular senior community she has long called home, featured elaborate presentations from friends, multigenerational family members, and public officials.



This year's birthday celebration, in January, led Fullem to Boston, where she toured Fenway Park. Months later, she was delighted to receive the WooSox's invitation to pitch. Her regular dining companions insisted on going to cheer her on, so Community Services Manager Rick Lenfest escorted the group in the New Horizons van.



"That was the best part," said Fullem. "It was so special to have Rick drive a group of friends there to support me."



Other highlights of the day included sitting in the President's Suite, where she met WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg and Red Sox legend Dwight Evans.



"It was amazing -- I looked over, and there was Dwight Evans standing right beside me watching the game!"



Fullem closely follows the Boston Red Sox, faithfully recording each season's team roster and statistics in her dedicated notebook. Currently, her favorite player is pitcher Chris Sale.



During the off-season, Fullem remains active as a frequent participant in New Horizons' many social activities, such as sing-a-longs, crafts, culinary activities, and outings to area museums, restaurants, concerts, and sporting events. She moved to the not-for-profit retirement community in 2009, following the death of Matthew, her spouse of 65 years.



Although initially hesitant to leave her marital home, she has since become a strong advocate for communal living.



"New Horizons gives me opportunities that I could never have had living back in the house," said Fullem. "I have exercise classes and friends to walk with. I go on trips, and I read to children at school. I rediscovered that I could knit! I never would have started that again living at my previous home."



Fullem also noted the ease of practicing her faith at New Horizons.



"I am Catholic, and attending Mass is very important to me," she said. "I can walk into our beautiful sanctuary whenever I feel the need, and it is so comforting.



Although the community is laic and quite diverse, there are more than a dozen Sisters of St. Anne among its residents as well as Sisters of the Good Shepherd. New Horizons' many Catholic residents participate in Mass at the large on-site chapel as celebrants as well as lectors, greeters, eucharistic ministers, and sacristans. In addition, regular prayer and communion services provide residents with multiple opportunities each week to practice their faith as part of a community, without leaving home.







About New Horizons



Located on a heavily wooded 40-acre campus at 400 Hemenway Street, New Horizons at Marlborough offers a continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and geri-psych programs. It is just off US Route 20, about 13 miles west of I-95 and Route 128, and is owned by Woburn-based Cummings Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in New England.



Group activities at New Horizons include regular fitness programs, educational presentations, movies and book club, watercise classes in the heated lap pool, musical entertainment, farm animal visits, and off-site excursions. Additionally, on-campus Catholic, Protestant, and Jewish religious services are offered.



The strictly not-for-profit New Horizons at Marlborough is currently welcoming new residents to its MetroWest senior living community. Thanks to a unique rate-lock policy, nearly all new residents are guaranteed no increases to their rent and board fees for at least their first six years! These fees include all charges for lodging, gourmet meals, water, heat, air conditioning, basic cable TV, local telephone service, parking, and regular maintenance.



Prospective residents and their families are encouraged to contact New Horizons at Marlborough at 508-460-5200 to arrange a time to tour the campus, meet current residents and staff, and sample a home-cooked meal. More information about New Horizons is available at CountryCommunities.com.