RI publisher rescuing lost, neglected Catholic books

John Emmet Clarke, the 31-year-old editor-in-chief of the Catholic publishing house Cluny Media, based in Providence, Rhode Island, is on a mission to rescue lost and forgotten Catholic books.



Unlike other publishers who publish the works of living authors, Cluny deals mostly with the dead -- writers whose books have been out of print for decades and can only be found in used bookstores, if at all.



The company looks for "simply good books that are hard to find, too expensive, or just plain forgotten, and licensing new editions or recovering them from the public domain and putting them out again," Clarke told Catholic News Agency.



Founded in 2015, Cluny Media has amassed a catalog of about 360 titles, fiction, nonfiction, and books on Catholic spirituality that were out of print and unavailable. The company's logo depicts a monk writing in a book -- a nod to the monks of the Abbey of Cluny, whose library was for centuries one of the greatest repositories of the written word.



Some of the books they've republished are lost classics by well-known, mostly Catholic authors, including French Catholic George Bernanos, American writer Willa Cather, Italian novelist Ignazio Silone, and the Norwegian Catholic convert Sigrid Undset.



Others are by authors whose works have been consigned to oblivion because tastes changed and it was no longer profitable to publish them.



"A lot of these works from the recent tradition, the last 120 years, have been neglected not so much out of choice, because they're not quality or they have been replaced by superior works -- it's simply because you can't access them because it's unclear who owns them," Clarke said.



Some of the books are now in the public domain and no longer protected under copyright laws, but for others, it takes a bit of legal detective work to determine who owns the rights to the works.



For Cluny Media, familiarity with the law is just as necessary as knowledge of the Catholic literary tradition.



"My father (Leo Clarke) is one of the co-founders and he's an attorney. And so part of his background is his understanding of copyright law, which is the main barrier to entry, really, for the past in terms of publishing, because it's a very difficult, intricate area of law to navigate," Clarke told CAN.



Clarke and his former classmate at Providence College, Scott W. Thompson, 31, who serves as Cluny's chief operating and financial officer, took over ownership and operation of the company in 2017.



A cradle Catholic from a family of eight children, Clarke attributes his taste for old books to his upbringing.



Clarke laments that as a society we have lost touch with the past and attributes it in part to a neglect of its literature.



"If you only read the new stuff without that foundation, I think you just get lost. But I think we see that in our discourse, whether that's within the Church or within our political order. There's a lot of talk and a lot of ideas and a lot of remonstration. But no common foundation because we don't know our past," said Clarke, whose own writing can be found on his Substack, "Lord of Indiscipline."



"If someone asked me for a book, I would give them an old book because you got to start somewhere... A lot of the things we look at about our culture that we grieve about -- we're very isolated, we're very transient, we're very untethered from any kind of moral groundings. We can say that you can locate it and find an analog for it in literature.



"We don't share common books, though we have a common past. So why don't we access that common past through literature and understand where we came from so we can see where we're going?"