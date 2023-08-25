Carroll to step down as Catholic schools superintendent in 2024

Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley announced Aug. 22 that Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Archdiocese of Boston Thomas W. Carroll has requested to step down at the conclusion of the 2023-2024 academic year on June 30, 2024.



Carroll has served as superintendent since April 2019.



"I want to thank Tom personally for his leadership," Cardinal O'Malley said. ''He helped navigate our Catholic schools through the COVID crisis, stabilized our enrollment after generations of decline, worked to enhance the Catholic identity of our schools and recruited faithful and smart students from across the country to teach in our schools."



The archdiocese said Carroll has agreed to continue to serve as superintendent during the upcoming school year to provide the archdiocese with time to identify his replacement and that a search will commence immediately.



"Serving the Church and Cardinal Seán has been a great privilege and honor," said Carroll. "I am proud of what we achieved together. We addressed some significant challenges over the last four years. I have enjoyed working with a great team in the Catholic Schools Office and look forward to the start of the upcoming school year."

