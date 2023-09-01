Deacon Jason Camile Lampron

Read Special Section

One of the three sons of Donald and Marjorie (Barbera) Lampron, Deacon Lampron was raised in Tyngsborough. He attended local public schools: Lakeview Elementary, and Tyngsborough Junior-Senior High School. He was born in Lowell on Feb. 17, 1977, and has an older brother, Derik, and a younger brother, Curt.



He and his wife Stacy (Pocchiari) Lampron are the parents of three teenage daughters: Leanne Marie, Bethany Grace, and Olivia Adele. The family lives in Tyngsborough and are parishioners at St. Mary Magdalen Parish, which is in a collaborative with St. Rita Parish, Lowell, and St. Marguerite d'Youville Parish, Dracut.



He is currently employed at Mill City Iron Fabricators, Dracut.



During diaconal formation, he has served in various ministries at the three-parish collaborative.