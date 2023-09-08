Another change, another grace

Read Special Section

I remember one of our first seminary classes in philosophy. There, in St. Clement Hall of St. John Seminary, we were introduced to the Greek philosopher Heraclitus who said: "There is nothing permanent except change."



Everyone experiences change but with it comes the grace of awareness of the different stages of life that God grants us. To acknowledge change is also to understand the permanence of God's gifts of peace and joy to us.



New York Times best-selling author and pastor, John Maxwell, says: "Change is inevitable. Growth is optional." The key ingredient in approaching and living our senior years might be found in one's effort to enable spiritual growth. Secular society wants to diminish God and the sacred. In doing so, many people miss the boat to a meaningful and fulfilling senior life embraced with the peace and joy which God intends. That's an opportunity not to be missed!



Joshua in leading the Israelites across the Jordan River into the Promised Land insisted that the Ark of the Covenant must go first. The Ark which represents the Presence, Will, and Teachings of God is the passport of entrance for God's Holy People. The Ark, at the front of the line, demonstrates that the people must first give glory to God and then cross the river. What follows is that God will sanctify them.



Advertisement

As senior priests, we can set an example to others of how to accept the later stages of life by showing that the Christian life is all about giving glory to God, be it in youth or senior years, in sickness or health, in loss or victory. Life circumstances will change but the end to why we were created remains the same. By giving glory to God, He will sanctify us so we never lose our way to the eternal glory which awaits.



As a parish priest of 50 years, there is a sense of both gratitude and loss during senior transition. We have enjoyed the treasured position of entering our parishioners' lives for many years with the Sunday Eucharist, the daily Mass, funerals, baptisms, first communions, confirmations, weddings, anointings, teaching, listening sessions, counseling, and so much more. What a life, made possible because the love of the Lord accompanies us at every moment!



A priest never really retires but change and refocus in his life does take place. When priests move from active to senior status, we acknowledge the past in gratitude and grasp the future in hope. Active ministry is focused on service to the people; senior ministry is the same, it just manifests differently. No longer is the priest the father and head of a particular community; now he is a father within the local Church without pastoral or administrative responsibility.



Upon becoming a senior priest, I arranged to move into Regina Cleri, Clergy Trust's residence for senior priests located in Boston's West End. The move for me has been seamless and I am able to enjoy this period of life surrounded by all types of wholesome possibilities within a community of charity and care. I am truly blessed to enjoy the wonderful support and presence of 60 of my brother priests who have rendered more than 3,500 years of service to the Church.



Regina Cleri is not only my home, it is a true fraternal community which allows us to continue our vocation in any way we can. Those who are able to still assist with Sunday Mass in churches throughout the archdiocese and through other various ministries where their presence is most welcome. We have a daily concelebrated Mass in our beautiful chapel and meals together joined by laughter in the dining room. It is fascinating to experience how the dedicated staff within the house complete their tasks with such kindness and good cheer. It's a class act!



Francois Mauriac, a great Catholic novelist, wrote a eulogy before he died saying: "I believe as I did as a child, that life has a meaning, a purpose, a value; that no suffering is lost, that every tear counts, each drop of blood, that the secret of the world is to be found in St. John's DEUS CARITAS EST -- God is love."



Throughout the changing seasons of our lives, this is the point we must remember. As long as we keep God at the center of our lives, as long as we continue to give glory to Him through word and deed, we will enjoy the gift of a blessed life filled with love. Yes, change is inevitable but growth in Christ is mandatory!







FATHER J. MICHAEL LAWLOR, '73, A RECENTLY NAMED SENIOR PRIEST OF THE ARCHDIOCESE, WRITES FROM REGINA CLERI, BOSTON.