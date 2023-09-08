Father John U. Paris, oldest and longest ordained priest of the archdiocese

Read Special Section

Father John Paris, a familiar face to generations of students at St. Sebastian Country Day School at both its previous and current campuses, is both the oldest priest (96) of the archdiocese and the most senior in years of ordination (73).



Born in the Eternal City on Feb. 26, 1927, he was a member of the Clerics Regular of Somasca from his ordination to the priesthood on July 8, 1950. His original community was founded by St. Jerome Emiliani and they were dedicated to the care of the poor, the sick, and especially of orphans. His ordaining bishop was Archbishop Luigi Traglia, then the vice-regent of the Rome Diocese and later the pope's vicar general for the governance of the diocese.



Father Paris arrived in the United States and served in several archdiocesan parishes, including St. Mary of the Annunciation, Cambridge (1965-1970); St. Angela Merici, Mattapan (1970-1974); Immaculate Conception Parish, Malden (1974-1983); and St. Peter (Italian), also in Malden (1983-2004).



He became a priest of the archdiocese with his incardination on March 19, 1979.



However, his most enduring service is his almost 50-year tenure as a faculty member of St. Sebastian School.



He is widely known in the Malden area, where he served in two parishes and especially so in the Italo-American community there. The Italian festivals in that area were regularly graced by his presence. He celebrated Masses for the festival attendees and for a small community of parishioners when St. Peter Parish was closed.



Father Paris has fluency not only in his native Italian language and his adopted language, English, but also in French, Spanish, and Latin.



Father Paris was granted senior priest status on July 1, 2023. During his retirement, Father Paris will live in his own residence.