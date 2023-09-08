Father Leonard O'Malley retires from Cambridge parish

Read Special Section

After 15 years in his fifth assignment, Father Leonard F. O'Malley became a senior priest of the archdiocese on July 1, 2023. Those 15 years were as pastor of St. Peter Parish, Cambridge.



One of five sons of the late John and Mary (Curtis) O'Malley, the family were parishioners at Sacred Heart Parish. In addition to Lenny are Patrick, Timothy, Keith, and a deceased brother Terrence.



Father O'Malley completed his seminary formation at St. John, Brighton, having been a seminarian for his first two years at Cardinal O'Connell, Jamaica Plain.



On May 18, 1974, he was ordained at Holy Cross Cathedral by Boston's archbishop, Humberto Cardinal Medeiros. The cardinal also gave him his first priestly assignment as an associate at St. Luke Parish in Belmont's Waverly section.



In 1979, after five happy years at the Belmont parish, he was appointed an associate at Lowell's St. Michael Parish. Ten years later, he returned to "familiar" territory as parochial vicar at Sacred Heart Parish in Lexington.



Cardinal Bernard Law named him pastor of St. Malachy Parish in Burlington, a neighboring town of Lexington. That assignment began on April 26, 1994, and continued until July 1, 2008 -- the bicentennial anniversary year of the archdiocese.



Cardinal Seán O'Malley (no relation to Father O'Malley!) appointed him pastor of the Cambridge parish, where he has served since then and to his retirement.



One of Father O'Malley's abiding interests has been the liturgy and especially its musical component. From Belmont with Father Richard Powers, to Lexington and Cambridge with their excellent traditions, but different ones, of liturgical music, he has been both promoter and actively participating celebrant.



In his retirement, Father O'Malley will live in his own residence.