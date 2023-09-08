Father Brian F. Manning retires from Franklin parish

Read Special Section

A Hub native, he was born Dec. 22, 1948, and grew up in Boston's Roslindale section in Sacred Heart Parish. Father Manning is one of the seven children of the late Lawrence and Virginia (Cronin) Manning. He has brothers Lawrence and Thomas, and sisters Claire, Rita, and Nadine Reinold. His brother Christopher is deceased.



He attended the parish grammar school and then trekked to Boston College High School, Dorchester, prior to entering archdiocesan seminaries at Jamaica Plain, Cardinal O'Connell; and for philosophy and theology, St. John, Brighton. Sacred Heart was well known for its many fine priests assigned over the years, many of whom served as examples of priestly zeal and who served as "vocation directors" as Father Manning happily notes.



Humberto Cardinal Medeiros ordained him and the other members of the Class of 1974 to the priesthood at Holy Cross Cathedral on May 18, 1973.



All but one of Father Manning's assignments have been to archdiocesan parishes, beginning with his first as an associate at Most Holy Redeemer, East Boston (1974-1979); then to Our Lady of the Presentation, Brighton (1979-1980); and Immaculate Conception Parish, Weymouth (1980-1988). In 1988, he was named parochial vicar at St. Clare, Braintree, before his only non-parish assignment in 1989 when Cardinal Bernard Law named him chaplain at Cathedral High School, Boston, during which time he lived in residence at the Cathedral Rectory.



In 1994, he was appointed by Bernard Cardinal Law as pastor of the venerable St. Catherine of Genoa Parish in Somerville. The parish has, according to many, one of the top 10 most beautiful churches in the archdiocese, and it was also the first assignment of the late Father Lawrence Cronin of the Class of 1950 who was Father Manning's maternal uncle.



Subsequent appointments, all as pastor, were to St. Mary of the Nativity, Scituate (2003-2009), an appointment made by Bishop Richard G. Lennon while apostolic administrator of the archdiocese. Both the bishop and Father Manning knew that St. Mary had been Bishop Lennon's first priestly assignment.



Six years later, Father Manning was appointed to another St. Mary Parish, this one on the very edge of the archdiocese at Franklin. His 14 years in Franklin would be the longest single assignment of his 49 years of priestly ministry in the archdiocese.



Father Manning has a quick wit and also a word of encouragement for people and priests. If you asked him how he was in a particular assignment, he simply said "every parish has great people and if you're good to them you can get them on board."



In his retirement, Father Manning will live in his own residence. He will be celebrating his golden jubilee next May.