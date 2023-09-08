Father Thomas E. Keyes retires from Ipswich parish

Read Special Section

Growing up in a large family, five brothers and two sisters, in Marblehead, Father Keyes early learned how to share and to appreciate that there were other than Catholic in the world.



Born March 10, 1947, he was the second of the eight children of the late William and Ruth (Farren) Keyes. His brothers are Charles, Edward, and Kenneth; and his sisters are Katherine Millett and Marina Helmick. John and William are both deceased.



He attended local public schools and is a proud alumnus of Marblehead High School and a son of Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish there.



He is also an alumnus of the archdiocesan seminaries, Cardinal O'Connell, Jamaica Plain, and St. John, Brighton.



Humberto Cardinal Medeiros ordained him to the priesthood on May 19, 1973, at the cathedral and named him an associate at St. Patrick, Lynn, almost bordering his hometown. Between 1974 and 1988, he would also serve as an associate at St. Michael, Lowell; St. Ambrose, Dorchester; and St. Andrew the Apostle, Forest Hills. Then between 1988 and 1999, he would be parochial vicar at St. Raphael, Medford; and St. Lucy, Methuen (1995-1998, and 1999-2000).



In 2000, he was named pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Revere's Beachmont section, and then pastor of St. Lucy, Methuen (2004-2010); from 2011 to 2023, he was pastor of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Ipswich.



In addition to parochial assignments, he also had non-parish assignments serving on the faculty of St. Sebastian School then in Newton; and as a member of the Missionary Society of St. James the Apostle in Bolivia (1998-1999, 2003, and 2010-2011). He was also briefly a member of the Emergency Response Group.



In the list of assignments, it is worth noting that, in Methuen, he was twice parochial vicar and once pastor at St. Lucy; and in Revere, he was parochial vicar, pastor, and then administrator at Our Lady of Lourdes.



Father Keyes has had a great variety of priestly experience in different assignments. As often happens, the members of the St. James Society consider that a highlight of their priestly lives.



This is true in Father Keyes' case as he keeps up relationships with other priests of the Society, and in his retirement, will live at the Society's Boston Headquarters at St. Stephen Rectory in the Hub's North End.