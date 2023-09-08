Father John E. Kelly, one-time Stoughton pastor, retires

Read Special Section

Born on March 14, 1947, in Weymouth, Father John E. Kelly is one of the three children of the late John and Margaret (Monaghan) Kelly. His older brother Thomas is a senior priest of the archdiocese who was ordained in 1970. Their sister Margaret is deceased.



The family moved to Dennis, on Cape Cod, before returning north, giving John the opportunity to attend high school at Marian, Framingham.



He entered the archdiocesan seminaries at Cardinal O'Connell, Jamaica Plain; then to St. John, Brighton, with philosophy studies at St. Clement Hall and across the field to St. John for theology studies.



Humberto Cardinal Medeiros ordained him and his classmates to the priesthood at Holy Cross Cathedral. The May 19, 1973, ordination was the first one for Boston's archbishop since his being named to the College of Cardinal by Pope St. Paul VI a few months earlier.



The cardinal also gave him his first priestly assignment as an associate at Malden's St. Joseph Parish (1973-1978). He would serve until 2005 in archdiocesan parishes at St. John the Evangelist, Canton, associate (1978-1987); Holy Family, Rockland (1987); St. Michael, Avon, parochial vicar (1987-1989); St. Joseph, Holbrook, parochial vicar (1989-1995); and St. Denis, Westwood, parochial vicar (1995-1997).



He was named pastor by Bernard Cardinal Law at Stoughton's St. James Parish in what would be his longest single assignment (1997-2014). He was also pastor (2004-2005) of the town's Our Lady of the Rosary Parish before it was closed.



In an unusual move following his resignation as pastor in Stoughton, he returned to two previous assignments, this time as parochial vicar serving jointly at St. Michael, Avon, and St. Joseph, Holbrook (2015-2016). In 2016, he assumed the newly created position of senior vicar -- indicating he was still in an assignment but with reduced responsibility mutually agreed on by the pastor and the senior vicar. He remained at Avon and Holbrook as senior vicar until he was granted senior priest status on June 1, 2023.



During his senior priest years, Father Kelly will live in his own private residence.