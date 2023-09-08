Father James T. Kelly granted senior priest status

Read Special Section

Born in Brighton, he was an early Christmas gift to the Kelly family as he was born on Dec. 21, 1947. He was one of seven sons and three daughters of the late Robert and Alice (McKenna) Kelly.



An alumnus of archdiocesan seminaries, he was ordained by Humberto Cardinal Medeiros on May 19, 1973, at Holy Cross Cathedral.



From his ordination until his being granted senior priest status on June 1, 2023, he served in 11 parishes of the archdiocese. The assignments stretched from the New Hampshire border south to the Commonwealth's capital city.



In each parish assignment, he was either an associate, a parochial vicar, an administrator, or a pastor. St John Chrysostom, West Roxbury, associate (1973-1975); St. Anne, Littleton, associate (1975-1982); St. Thomas Aquinas, Jamaica Plain, associate (1982-1991); St. Catherine of Genoa, parochial vicar (1991-1994); Our Lady Star of the Sea, Marblehead (1994-1996); Sacred Hearts, Haverhill, parochial vicar (1996-2004); Immaculate Conception, Newburyport, parochial vicar (2002-2010), and administrator (2010-2011); St. Andrew, Billerica, pastor (2011-2013); Sacred Hearts, Malden, administrator (2013); and for almost a decade as administrator of both St. John the Evangelist, Swampscott; and St. Thomas Aquinas, Nahant (2013-2023).



Father Kelly's assignments have been exclusively to parishes of the archdiocese and in most of them he has been assigned to very large and busy parishes, most often with a pastor and frequently with one or two other parochial vicars or associates.



As mentioned, Father Kelly comes from a large family. His brothers are Charles, Gerald, Kevin, Richard, Robert, and Stephen, and his sisters, Alice and Elaine, and a deceased sister, Beverly Davies.



During his retirement, Father Kelly will be living at Regina Cleri, the archdiocesan residence for senior priests in Boston's West End.